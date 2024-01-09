6 Vintage Flooring Trends That Are Making a Comeback in 2024

Design and flooring experts say these textures, patterns, and finishes are back in style.

David Tsay

When it comes to setting the tone of your home and protecting high-traffic areas, investing in the right flooring will pay off in spades. But with countless textures, patterns, and finishes on the market, choosing flooring that suits your style and caters to your functional needs can be a big undertaking.

To help you narrow down the selection, we leaned on flooring experts to give us the inside scoop on which flooring trends are big this year—and you've definitely seen them all before. From cork to tile and everything in between, these vintage flooring trends will be all the rage once again in 2024.

"We see trends recycle over and over again," says Rotem Eylor, CEO of Republic Floor. "Once very popular, then out of style, and now back in style." Eylor says many of these flooring revivals align with the current demand for maximalist home designs, making the reappearance of vintage flooring styles a no-brainer. And while trends may come and go, these six flooring styles are here to stay in 2024.

Hector Sanchez

1. Checkerboard Tiles

Modeling a classic design and geometric formula, checkerboard tiles are making a noteworthy comeback right now. "Echoing the principles of maximalism, these tiles intermix patterns, layers, and depth, resulting in a lively visual impact," Eylor says. "The inspiration behind this design may stem from a desire for a retro ambiance with a modern twist."

Although this iconic look has graced floors for decades, the trend is seeing a resurgence in popularity, especially in black-and-white color schemes with marble or porcelain construction. And thanks to its clean, grid-like appearance, it's a go-to option in bathrooms, kitchens, and entryway spaces commanding a classic, retro upgrade.

2. Terra-Cotta

According to Kathleen Coleman, interior designer and founder of Studio Topkat, there's also been a resurgence of terra-cotta lately, and in Saltillo tiles especially. "You can get terra-cotta tiles in many places, but Sautillo is unique for its clay color and handmade finish, sustaining its extreme desirability in California and the West Coast especially," Coleman says. "There's an uneven surface; every tile is unique, which creates a lot of texture in a space because of the deep grout lines—though some people may find that a challenge."

Coleman, who often works with clients looking to restore old Spanish revival-style homes or spaces with a Mediterranean aesthetic, uses 12x12 squared Saltillo tiles to design a warm look full of color variance. She also uses Saltillo tiles to bring the outdoors in, one of her go-to design techniques for laying out one contiguous floor, which allows for "an easy, stylish transition from interior to exterior," she says. Though the popularity of terra-cotta tiles may depend on your design goals, climate, and region, its color, material, and finish can be considered timeless. "Warm tones are very hot going into 2024, and terra-cotta is the perfect tone to bring that warmth into your home via flooring," Coleman says.

Jay Wilde

3. Original Wood Flooring

Old-style wood floors are also starting to have a moment. "There's a huge request to restore old home flooring versus installing new floors, but it's harder to find that narrow length that was common before," Coleman says. Vintage wood flooring (which can either be repaired or pieced in) typically used planks with an average width of 1.5" and were usually constructed of red oak, which lends a cozy, nostalgic addition to any interior.

"Another challenge can be using red oak, as people don't love its red tones. To reduce its reddish appearance, we stain them," she says. "White oak floors tend to be easier to work with when wanting to achieve the non-red results that people don't gravitate towards."

And although real wood floors are more susceptible to scuffs and marks, it's also this very trait that builds character, explains Coleman, who recommends a matte finish versus a semi-gloss or high-gloss look. "People are really wanting to honor their home's past integrity and honor the original design. They take pride in the history of their home," Coleman says. "It's always nice to be aware of what's trending, but staying classic is always in style, and the design choices you make for your flooring should also incorporate your personal style and design goals."

4. Victorian Floors

Paying tribute to the Victorian era, these flooring styles range from monochrome shapes to rustic motifs, radiating "a traditional aura that fuses together rich colors and intricate patterns," Eylor says. You can expect to see Victorian-style flooring in foyers and entryways this upcoming year, adding beauty and charm to even the tiniest of spaces. "The elegance and detailed craftsmanship embodied by Victorian tiles serve as a significant inspiration for their renewed popularity," Eylor says. The vintage-inspired floor tiles pair well with current maximalist home decor trends as well, because of the colors and patterns used.

Emily Followill

5. Terrazzo

"Terrazzo flooring offers a multitude of expressive possibilities, and its appeal lies in the opportunity to use various materials to craft a customized look resembling art," Eylor says. Because terrazzo is a composite material typically made from a mix of chips of glass, granite, quartz, or marble mixed with an epoxy resin, it instantly adds textural interest and contrast to any space. "Drawing inspiration from its mid-century roots, the timeless feel of terrazzo captivates individuals seeking creative freedom in interior design," Eylor says. As more and more homeowners use their interiors as a blank canvas for personal expression, terrazzo will continue to rise in popularity.



6. Classic Hex or Penny Mosaic Tiles

Contemporary iterations of this classic mosaic are flooding the decorating scene right now, thanks to its retro appeal and easy installation. "You see a 1920s influence, almost a tiny splash of art deco," Coleman says. "I have a lot of requests for this coming back, especially in bathroom flooring." This iconic mosaic look embraces a black and white color scheme, lending a versatile update to traditional and modern interiors alike. If you're after a softer, curvier aesthetic, you'll find this same look in another high-style shape: The round penny tile.



Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.