6 TikTok Wedding Trends You Should Know About—and Whether or Not They're Worth Trying

We asked top wedding planners to weed through viral wedding videos and weigh in on emerging trends.

You can find wedding inspiration anywhere you look—your favorite painting, your signature color, a perfect wallpaper—but social media has made it increasingly easy to narrow your focus or discover the latest trends. And if you're on TikTok, you know that there are an endless amount of videos on décor, big-day tips, and more to mine for your own celebration.

There's an overwhelming amount of ideas to go through—but luckily, we asked leading event planners to narrow down a few TikTok wedding trends. Here, they explain the popular concept and share whether or not they think it's worth trying—or if it's a fleeting idea that just won't hold up (or isn't a good use of your budget).

Related: 11 Outdated Wedding Trends to Remove From Your Vision Board, According to Planners

Grounded Flower Displays

Flowers can tie a theme together, breathe life into a venue, and add color to your big day. While floral décor has always been a pivotal piece of the wedding aesthetic puzzle, it's since expanded to the ground, according to Neillie Butler, the owner and executive planner of Mariée Ami. Though the idea of the grounded arch isn't new, it's recently made waves on TikTok.

Are Grounded Flower Displays Worth It?

According to Butler, this is a TikTok trend worth trying. "By adding florals to the ground, you can bring in color, aroma, and texture to your ceremony aisle without distracting from the real show: You and your partner exchange beloved vows," she says.



As for how to make a grounded floral display work on your ceremony aisle? "They can be designed in lieu of, or in addition to, traditional setups like hanging arrangements, arches, or chair markers," she says. "They're especially striking if you're getting married outside, with a scenic backdrop. The contrast and depth offer stunning, layered designs for your pictures and guests' enjoyment."

Related: 77 Wedding Arches That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Ceremony

Gerbs

Gerbs are short-burst fireworks timed to an an important moment, like a reception entrance, end-of-night departure, or your first dance—and they're becoming increasingly popular on TikTok, says Calder Clark, the principal and creative director of her eponymous wedding planning and design firm. They're statement-making, beautiful, and versatile—no matter where you're holding your events. "If you want them indoors, you're looking for 'cold sparks' technology," Clark says. "If using them outdoors, you call them gerbs, pronounced like gerbils."

Are Gerbs Worth It?

Clark loves this trend; cold sparks and gerbs are photogenic, dramatic, and extremely short—think one minute or less. They also allow you to experience wedding-day fireworks without the expensive price tag—according to Clark, they're nearly half the cost.

From-Scratch Venues

While plenty of venues offer a blank slate to couples who want to design their nuptials from the ground up, more duos are thinking beyond barns or ball rooms, says Butler—and documenting the result on TikTok. Trending videos show marriers in completely outdoor (and often remote) locations, where they're exchanging vows and dancing the night away—after creating their vision from scratch.

"Getting married in the mountains, on a peninsula, or in another serene location where you have to build your own venue is sure to create an experience guests will remember,” Butler says. "After all, it's an entire space built for one night only—and one momentous occasion."

Are From-Scratch Venues Worth It?

Yes, it looks romantic on social media—but this TikTok wedding trend is truly only feasible if you have a big budget and hire a professional team. "This sort of wedding requires extensive planning and coordination,” Butler says. "From accessibility issues to permits to safety precautions, a [custom] venue may look incredible, but it also requires significant time, effort, and resources."

Put These on and Pose

Though photo booths and props aren't exactly a new trend, enlisting guests to recreate viral TikTok videos, like this one, where they put on a fun, custom item and strike a pose for the camera is a 2023 phenomenon. In this trend, dubbed #puttheseonandpose (which has over 59.7 million views on the app), guests are given a personalized piece to wear (like custom sunglasses) and asked to smile for the camera, whether they're in a photo booth, at their table, or on the dance floor. After the night is over, you can turn all the photos into a mashup video featuring your favorite people.

"Photo booths have always been a thing, since guests love posing with props and acting funny—especially when they are having a good time," says Xanath Banuelos, a destination wedding planner. "But the fact that it is the same prop encourages guests to get creative to really nail it."

Is This Viral Video Recreation Worth It?

According to Banuelos, this TikTok wedding trend is absolutely worth it, since it doesn't require much effort. She recommends giving the task of capturing the images to your wedding planner—or even a particularly social friend who loves to mingle (iPhone photos are great for this!). "The prop can be moved around the entire party, and the cost related to it is minimal. Why not?" she says.

Related: 45 Guest Books From Real Weddings

Audio Guest Books

Though a traditional guestbook is a keepsake you'll have forever, it will eventually gather dust on a shelf in your home. What might be more fun—and memorable—is an audio guest book that you can listen to whenever you'd like. Banuelos says this TikTok trend gives your guests the microphone, creating a unique way to share their best wishes with you on your big day.

Are Audio Guest Books Worth It?

This idea gets a big yes from Banuelos; she recommends a vintage-inspired phone for something elegant. Also, if you're skipping or limiting speeches, this is a great way to receive thoughtful messages from your loved ones.



Hiring a Wedding Content Creator

While most couples hire a wedding photographer and videographer, there's a new moment-capture vendor on the block: wedding content creators. For socially savvy duos who want to share moments from the big day online (and fast!), hiring a separate vendor to create Instagram Reels and TikTok content is becoming more popular, says Clark. They are tasked with not only filming, but editing and making clips, too.

Is Hiring a Wedding Content Creator Worth It?

This is a personal preference—and definitely depends on how vital content creation is to your overall wedding experience. Clark says it may take away from the specialness of the big day if you're always focused on posing for your grid or going viral. "There are only so many times in your life that you'll be in the same room as your best friends," she says. "We suggest using this time to really be present with your friends and family and soak it in as much as possible. You only have one wedding day."