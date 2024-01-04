6 Things You Should Never Store in Plastic Bins, According to Pros

Walk into any home organization store and you’re bound to see endless rows of plastic totes and storage bins. However, did you know that certain items shouldn’t be stored in plastic long term?

The issue with plastic, while convenient and readily available, is that it is prone to trapping moisture and absorbing smells. This makes it a particularly unwise choice for delicate fabrics and materials, along with items that are prone to spoiling (like food). That being said, some items can be stored in plastic containers without issue, which makes it a popular and affordable choice for homeowners.

Here are six items that professional cleaners and organizers say you should never store in plastic bins.







Meet the Experts

Angela Rubin is a cleaning expert with Hellamaid, a residential and commercial cleaning company based in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Karina Toner is the Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning, a residential and commercial cleaning company based in Washington, DC.







Delicate Fabrics and Natural Fibers

When it comes to clothing, it’s best to pass on plastic storage totes altogether, but this is particularly true for delicate fabrics like silk and lace along with natural fibers like cashmere and wool. These fabrics are prone to damage and capturing musty smells if they aren’t stored properly, says Angela Rubin from Hellamaid, a cleaning company based in Ontario, Canada. Instead of plastic, opt for breathable fabric totes that are designed for clothing storage.

Leather Items

Similarly, you should also skip the plastic totes for storing leather items like clothing, shoes, handbags, belts, and more. Excess moisture that gets trapped in the plastic can damage the leather over time, resulting in cracks and sometimes even mold and mildew growth. Just like other natural fabrics, leather requires a breathable storage solution to keep it fresh and in good shape.

Dust bags are a great option for smaller items like shoes, bags, and belts, while larger clothing items may require a clothing bag. Avoid folding leather items which can lead to creases that are hard to get out, and always be sure to store individual leather items separately to prevent oils from transferring and causing stains.

Important Documents and Photos

Due to potential moisture issues, important documents and hardcopy photos should never be stored in plastic totes and containers long-term, says Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning in Washington, DC. Not to mention that plastic is susceptible to a range of disasters including floods and fires that will destroy your important paperwork in seconds.

Instead, important documents and photographs should be stored somewhere that is waterproof and fireproof (like a safe), and you should always be sure to have a digital backup of your files as well.

Food Items

For the most part, both fresh and dry food should be stored in glass rather than plastic if you are going for long-term storage. This is because plastic containers are prone to picking up food smells and leaching chemicals into your food, says Rubin. It’s more susceptible to temperature variations which can cause mold and mildew over time.

Electronics

Electronics are another item that should not be stored in plastic bins and totes due to temperature and humidity concerns. A buildup of moisture has the potential to fry your electronics and render them useless, which is why a breathable storage solution is preferable. Fabric totes and organizers are great for smaller items, while a simple cotton sheet placed over larger electronics is usually sufficient to prevent dust buildup.

Pet Food

If you’re the type to transfer your pet food from the bag straight to a plastic tote or container once you get home, you may want to rethink this practice, Toner advises. This is because the oils in dog and cat food can easily turn rancid when stored in plastic bins long-term. Even if you go through each batch of food relatively quickly, don’t forget that the plastic is likely to absorb the oils over time, which can lead to the whole container smelling rancid and stale.

To prevent this, it’s best to wash the container thoroughly with warm water and soap every time you need to refill it. Better yet, opt for an airtight container that fits the whole pet food bag so the kibble never comes into direct contact with the plastic.



Read Next: 6 Items You Should Never Store in Your Basement, According to Pros

Read the original article on The Spruce.