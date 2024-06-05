6 things to know before serving cheese, according to experts

For a food that's best served at room temperature, the popularity of cheese has never been hotter.

New research indicates that cheese is leading the dairy category in the U.S.; while milk consumption is down, annual cheese consumption is at an all-time high of nearly 42 pounds per person. That’s up around 10 pounds since 2000, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Retailers are certainly listening. “We have been seeing a positive trajectory in cheese sales for some time now, and with social media trends like charcuterie boards, also noticed our customers getting more curious to learn from our in-store cheesemongers,” says Elise Olson, a certified cheese professional at Whole Foods Market.

“During the pandemic we gained large numbers of customers that, faced with limited options for dining out, discovered or maybe even rediscovered cheese and have consistently continued to purchase cheese as life returned to normal," Olson adds.

There are a surprising number of ways you could be shortchanging how you serve cheese (if you eat it directly out of the fridge, we’re not judging, but we’re talking to you). We turned to the experts to find out common mistakes to avoid when serving cheese for maximum enjoyment.

Don’t serve cheese right out of the fridge

For the best flavor and texture, allow cheese to come to room temperature before serving. Whether you’re serving fresh goat cheese or aged Parmigiano Reggiano, take it out of the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before serving, preferably longer.

Another thing experts across the (cheese) board agree on unanimously: don’t freeze your cheese! If you buy a large quantity at a big-box store and end up with more than you need, don't fret. Hard cheese can last for two to three months if properly stored in the refrigerator. Sarah Pastula, founder of a Vermont-based cheese board company called Line 5 Charcuterie, says it’ll just keep aging into a finer cheese!

How to pick the freshest cheese

Rather than picking up a prepackaged block of cheese, Werlin recommends asking the cheesemonger to cut you a fresh piece of whatever it is you’re ordering. No one wants to get home and find out they’ve forked over money for tainted cheese.

“Cheese is cut by the store into wedges, and then it’s wrapped,” Werlin tells TODAY.com. “Well, if was wrapped two weeks ago, then the chances of that cheese tasting a little bit like plastic increase exponentially. And so I really recommend asking for a fresh piece from the wheel.”

Is it rude not to eat the rind on brie?

Have you ever approached a cheese board at a party, only to find all that’s left of the brie is the rind? Let’s agree not to do that to each other any more. “I always tell my classes, don’t dig out the center and leave the rest behind. It’s really rude,” says Laura Werlin, a James Beard award-winning author of "The All American Cheese and Wine Book."

A common problem when serving is “nosing the cheese,” meaning someone has cut straight across the tip of a wedge, ruining its triangle shape. “What you want to do instead is cut parallel to the shape of the cheese that exists already. So that you keep that nice triangle,” Werlin says.

All rinds that aren’t made of cloth, wax, or other inedible materials are safe to eat, according to Werlin. If you must cut off the rind, do it in your own cocktail napkin.

How do you slice hard cheese?

Just because you can slice it, doesn’t mean you should.

“Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the oldest cheeses in the world,” Italian chef Michele Casadei Massari, Parmigiano Reggiano’s USA ambassador, tells TODAY.com via email. “It calls upon nearly the same ingredients, craftsmanship and techniques today that it did 1,000 years ago, its production virtually unchanged throughout the centuries.”

Many aged cheeses shouldn’t be sliced at all; instead, Massari recommends you cut it into pieces using the tip of a knife as a lever to break off small chunks. This helps preserve the crystals of tyrosine, which develop through the aging process and contribute to that hallmark crumbly texture. Same goes for cheddar, which gets sharper as it ages and similarly develops tyrosine crystals, giving a delightful salty crunch.

Don’t forget about unexpected options

“One of the most circulated myths is that you can’t eat cheese if you’re lactose intolerant. And that is absolutely not true,” says Werlin. Your dairy-challenged friends will be grateful if you include something they can eat on your board.

“As a good rule of thumb, the longer a cheddar is aged, the less likely it is to have lactose in it," Pastula says.

And while some cultures serve a cheese course instead of dessert, why not blur the boundary completely and open the door to dessert cheese? “As consumers seek more unique flavors, we are seeing dessert cheese become more of a trend,” says Gina Martano, an R&D manager for Vermont Creamery. Martano says that the brand has developed chocolate cherry, honey truffle and strawberry spritz goat cheese varieties to meet demand.

If you fall in the Liz Lemon camp of "night cheese" enthusiasts, it could be the perfect option to extend plausible cheese-eating hours right up until bedtime. There's even research that suggests cheese can help you sleep better — whether or not you're eating it straight out of the fridge. Which you're definitely not, right?

How to make a cheese board

A cheese board is timeless, reliable and always a crowd pleaser. It’s a host’s secret weapon, whether you’re entertaining for a crowd or a party of one, and the fastest way to turn a gathering of any size into a festive occasion.

An assortment of cheese is a great place to start, from fresh to aged, mild to funky. For the lowest-lift effort, arrange slices or wedges of cheese on a platter and call it a day. “My biggest tip is not to be intimidated by what you see on social media,” says Pastula. Her signature “cheese zippers” and salami roses are indeed eye-catching, but she encourages people to just dive in.

“I always look at a cheese board as the center of a gathering,” Pastula says. “Everyone gets hung up on the Insta-worthy presentation, but it really is the people it’s bringing together that’s most important.”

Whether you’re serving family or friends, she notes, they’re easier to please than you may think: “Cheese just makes everyone happy.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com