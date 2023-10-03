6 Subtle Ways To Transition Your Home Decor For Fall

No pumpkins necessary.

Miki Duisterhof

When the leaves start to change, it’s time to get your home ready for fall. For some this means going all-out decorating pumpkins while others prefer to just change up their morning coffee pods. In the middle of the spectrum might be you: a casual decorator who takes a less literal but equally seasonal approach. We asked three interior designers their best tips for subtly transitioning your home for fall. Here are their easy, inexpensive ideas for autumn decor that's not over the top.







Meet the Experts

Bailey Ward is the founder of Bailey Ward Interiors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Emily Brown is the founder of Emily Lauren Interiors in Austin, Texas.

Audrey Scheck is the founder of Audrey Scheck Design in Austin, Texas.







Pull Out the Blankets

“In the summer, blankets live in a blanket basket,” says Bailey Ward, founder of her namesake interior design firm in Atlanta, Georgia. “Once the temperature drops I drape them on our club chairs to be ready to use.” While of course they’re there for a functional purpose, they also provide a subconscious reminder every time you walk past them: Fall is here.

For Emily Brown, founder of Emily Lauren Interiors in Austin, Texas, this means “swapping your breezy summer bedding for the warmth of a wool blanket or cozy quilt.” Another practical detail that’s also symbolic.

Swap Your Candles

Create the ultimate sensory experience with your favorite fall scents. You could go warm and spicy, or, like Brown, “light some earthy scented candles that remind you of the upcoming holiday season.”

Pro Tip: Instead of lighting the candles, consider using a candle warmer. Not only does it extend their lives (so you can use them for longer), it’s also safer than using fire.

Incorporate a New Color Palette

This doesn’t mean a complete redesign. Instead, Brown says, it’s about the accents like little (and less expensive) throw pillows, blankets, or art. Audrey Scheck, founder of her namesake interior design firm in Austin, Texas, has her eye on a few hues for fall: “Mustard, deep red, burgundy, and olive green all capture the season within your home.”

Switch Out Textiles

“We love swapping materials and adding in some moodiness and ambient feeling,” says Brown. Do you have cotton floral throw pillows? Swap them for a cozy boucle instead. A linen tablecloth? Try flannel. You can also play with pattern, bringing in all the plaid. The updates will trigger your senses in the best way possible, leaving you wanting more.

Opt for Ambient Lighting

Lighting has a way of setting the mood, and this is especially true when you’re trying to channel subtle fall energy. “Reach for your table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces for ambient lighting rather than overhead lighting,” advises Brown. Instead of reminding you of the glaring sun, they’ll channel an intimate coziness that will have you wanting to snuggle up with hot tea and a good book.

Display Dried Flowers

Dried flowers take on very different textures and colors compared to the live ones you see strolling around in the summer. Ward personally loves to clip and arrange her dried hydrangeas, but you could also go for baby’s breath, amaranthus, rose spray, and more. If flowers aren’t your thing, consider dried fruit, herbs, or grasses that offer the same effect.

