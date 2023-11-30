6 Substitutes for Tomato Paste to Use When You Run Out of the Real Thing

Don’t fret if this pantry staple is MIA.

BURCU ATALAY TANKUT/Getty Images

As anyone who cooks frequently knows, tomato paste is one of those ingredients that’s always great to have on hand. The pantry staple, which is made from concentrated tomatoes, is thick, rich, and can be used to add flavor to aiolis, soups, dishes that call for a tomato-based sauce, and more.



Given the versatility of tomato paste, it can be a real pain when you head to the kitchen only to find that you’re fresh out of the key ingredient. Luckily, there are several substitutes for tomato paste that can sub in for the ingredient in a pinch, and we’re guessing that you already have quite a few of these substitutions at home. Check out some of our preferred tomato paste substitute choices below.



Related: What's the Difference Between Tomato Sauce and Tomato Paste? We Break It Down

Tomato Sauce

If you’re out of tomato paste, tomato sauce is a solid substitute since it is a similar tomato-based product. However, tomato sauce has a thinner consistency than tomato paste, and often includes additional ingredients such as basil, oregano, and even added sugar. When substituting tomato sauce for tomato paste, opt for a variety that is unseasoned and has a minimal amount of added sugar, that way it will be closer to the ingredient you’re trying to replicate.



If you’d like to thicken your tomato sauce and give it a texture closer to that of tomato paste, pour it in a saucepan and bring it to a simmer over medium heat. Let it simmer for approximately 7 minutes, and stir constantly. The sauce will reduce and thicken, becoming a more paste-like substance.



To substitute tomato sauce for tomato paste, use a 3:1 ratio. For example, for a recipe that calls for one teaspoon of tomato paste, use three teaspoons of tomato sauce. This substitution works well in most recipes, including soups and sauces. Since tomato sauce isn’t as thick as tomato paste, you may need to slightly reduce the amount of liquid elsewhere in your recipe to prevent it from becoming too mushy or runny.

Tomato Puree

Tomato puree is also thinner than tomato paste, but it’s a great substitute because, unlike tomato sauce, there aren’t typically any added ingredients. So, while tomato puree doesn’t have the same consistency as tomato paste, they taste quite similar. To achieve a similar consistency, you can simmer tomato puree in a saucepan using the method noted above.



To substitute tomato puree for tomato paste, use a 3:1 ratio. This substitution works well in most recipes, including chili, soups, and sauces.



Related: What Is Farro—and How Do You Cook With It?

Canned Tomatoes

Canned tomatoes are yet another suitable substitute for tomato paste, though they do require a bit more work. Since canned tomatoes are often packaged whole or in large pieces, you first need to blend them in a food processor or blender until smooth. Once the mixture is smooth, you can pour it in a saucepan and bring it to a boil over medium heat. Stir constantly for about 10 minutes, until the mixture has thickened and reduced.



To substitute tomato puree for tomato paste, use a 3:1 ratio. This substitution works well in most recipes, including sauces, soups, and marinades.

Marinara Sauce

Marinara sauce is thinner than both tomato sauce and tomato paste. It’s typically reserved for pasta and pizza, in part because it often contains fewer ingredients than tomato sauce. While tomato sauce may be made with different vinegars, sweeteners, herbs, and spices, marinara sauce is usually seasoned with just garlic, basil, and red peppers.



Still, since marinara sauce is yet another tomato-based product, it’s a suitable substitute for tomato paste. Thicken it on the stovetop as you would tomato sauce, and use a 3:1 ratio when substituting for tomato paste. This substitution works best in pasta and pizza sauces, but it’s also suitable for soups and stews, and other recipes with many wet ingredients.

Fresh Tomatoes

If you’ve got some fresh tomatoes at your disposal, you can use the bright red fruits to make a quick tomato paste substitute. The best way to transform your fresh tomatoes into a paste-like substance is to remove the skins and seeds. Then, you can puree the tomatoes until they are liquified, and heat that liquid in a saucepan over medium heat for about 10 minutes, or until the liquid reduces by about half and thickens.



For every tablespoon of tomato paste you need, add three tablespoons of those pureed fresh tomatoes. You may also need to add a dash of salt, but give the mixture a taste first and see if it’s to your liking. Use pureed tomatoes as a substitute for tomato paste in recipes that need a punch of tomato-y deliciousness. This includes sauces, marinades and stews.



Related: How to Store Tomatoes So They Don't Get Mealy

Ketchup

If you’ve got some ketchup in the refrigerator or the pantry, you can use it in a pinch when you run out of tomato paste. However, since ketchup is sweeter and has a different taste than tomato paste, as well as a different consistency, it isn’t our first choice for a substitute.



Still, ketchup can be used in a 1:1 ratio when substituting for tomato paste. For the best results, try to enlist ketchup as a substitute in recipes that don’t rely heavily on those rich tomato-y flavors, like a tomato-based sauce. Instead, use ketchup as a tomato paste substitute in dishes that are already sweet and tangy, such as chili or barbecue sauce.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.