6 Small Ways To Start 2024 On A More Organized Foot, According To Professionals

It’s almost time to start thinking about your resolutions for the new year, and if becoming more organized is one of your priorities, you’re certainly not alone—and we’re here to help you get started. We’ve spoken with professional organizers based throughout the South to compile six small ways to start 2024 on a more organized foot—read on and your closet, counters, and inbox will thank you!

Thoughtfully Put Away Holiday Decorations

If you’re someone who takes down holiday decorations prior to the new year, you’ll want to be mindful about how you’re storing these items “so you're set up for success next year,” says Jaime Hecht, the founder of Aunt Jaime Organizes in Washington, D.C. This may mean determining that it’s time to part ways with certain decor items, too. “Take note of what you're actually using so you can decide what's no longer used or damaged,” encourages Kayleen Kelly, the founder of Clear the Clutter; Clear the Mind, which operates in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as in Colorado.

Tackle A Quick Closet Revamp

If your closet has been stressing you out all season long because it’s just too crammed with stuff, you may need to part ways with some of your clothing items. Why not begin to implement this tactic from Kendall Welch, the founder of Organized by Kendall in Wilmington, North Carolina. “Place clothes hangers the same way, either facing in or out on the bar,” she says. “After you wore something, turn the hanger in the opposite direction.” If you find yourself with any hangers that haven’t been touched after three to six months, those are the items you’ll want to plan to sell or donate.

Go Through The Freezer

New year, newly organized freezer! Now is a good time to take stock of whatever is in there, says Christina Bond. “ It will probably take less than 10 minutes! Be sure to grab a pen and paper and write down what you find in there,” advises the Washington, D.C.-based founder of Creating Space DC. “Then, put the list on your fridge and make it a goal to eat up your stock.”

Clean Out Your Inbox

Cleaning out your emails counts as organizing, too! “The end of the year is the perfect time for a digital decluttering session,” says Susie Salinas, the founder of Systems by Susie in Annapolis, Maryland. “Dedicate a few minutes to unsubscribe from email lists you no longer find valuable.”

Corral Those Papers

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all of the paperwork floating around your home, Salinas offers a solution. “Set up a command center with a tray or bin for mail, and go through it once a week,” she says. “Take care of quick tasks, schedule time to complete more complex tasks, and file away any paperwork.”

Stay on top of school paperwork, too, by designating a specific place for permission slips, forms, and the like.

Create An Action Plan For 2024

It isn’t enough to declutter for just a day or two and then declare the process to be over; organizing is an ongoing task. “Create an action-plan for the new year that you can actually stick with,” Kelly suggests. It doesn’t need to be anything overly lofty. “Make a goal of decluttering and organizing one room every month starting with your bedroom,” Kelly offers. “This gives you a reasonable goal and plan for the entire home.” Salinas recommends planning out organization projects by physically writing them down on your calendar.

In the meantime, focus on little ways that you can improve the space around you on a day to day basis. Salinas is a proponent of taking on what she calls the “quick tidy” once a day. “Set a timer for 15 minutes and put away anything left out,” she advises. “If something doesn’t have a home, then you’ll know you’ll need to create one.”



