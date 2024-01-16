6 silver-toned designs for a gleaming finish

Collections |

By Caroline Biggs

Brighter than pewter and cooler than gold, silver-hued decor accents provide a dash of metallic, light-reflective drama. From cork-based wallcoverings to flip-down desks, these designs will shine in any space.

No caption provided. - Photo Credit Courtesy of Thibaut

CORK WALLCOVERING IN METALLIC SILVER — THIBAUT

Crafted in cork harvested from Mediterranean oak trees, this tactile wallcovering comes clad in a shimmery silver-leaf finish.

» See the entire collection

No caption provided. - Photo Credit Courtesy of Phillip Jeffries

RENOIR WALLCOVERING IN ROME OVERALL — PHILLIP JEFFRIES

Transform a bare wall into an ultrashiny display with this reflective, hand-distressed design.

» See the entire collection

No caption provided. - Photo Credit Courtesy of Accurate Lock & Hardware

HOLMBY HILLS KNOB IN POLISHED NICKEL BY JAY JEFFERS FOR ACCESS — ACCURATE LOCK & HARDWARE

The geometric silhouette and coin-edge detailing of this silvery-white nickel knob lend an architectural touch to cabinets and drawers.

» See the entire collection

No caption provided. - Photo Credit Courtesy of Thibaut

METAL LEAF WALLPAPER IN METALLIC SILVER — THIBAUT

Composed of delicate metal squares, this eye-catching wallcovering can be employed in a pint-sized powder room or on a ceiling to create the illusion of a larger space.

» See the entire collection

No caption provided. - Photo Credit Courtesy of Resource Furniture

MAXI FLIP-DOWN DESK IN GRIGIO — RESOURCE FURNITURE

Talk about a space saver. This shape-shifting desk—available in 11 lacquer finishes, including silvery gray Grigio—folds up into a closed wall cabinet when not in use.

» See the entire collection

No caption provided. - Photo Credit Courtesy of Innovations

METALLO WALLCOVERING IN VERDIGRIS — INNOVATIONS

A glamorous design with organic appeal, this stunner features a woven sisal ground covered in glimmery silver foil for a subtle sheen.

» See the entire collection

Products featured in this article have been sourced from BOH’s Collections vertical, a showcase of the latest debuts from some of the industry’s leading brands.

