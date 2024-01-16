6 silver-toned designs for a gleaming finish
Collections | Jan 16, 2024
Brighter than pewter and cooler than gold, silver-hued decor accents provide a dash of metallic, light-reflective drama. From cork-based wallcoverings to flip-down desks, these designs will shine in any space.
CORK WALLCOVERING IN METALLIC SILVER — THIBAUT
Crafted in cork harvested from Mediterranean oak trees, this tactile wallcovering comes clad in a shimmery silver-leaf finish.
RENOIR WALLCOVERING IN ROME OVERALL — PHILLIP JEFFRIES
Transform a bare wall into an ultrashiny display with this reflective, hand-distressed design.
HOLMBY HILLS KNOB IN POLISHED NICKEL BY JAY JEFFERS FOR ACCESS — ACCURATE LOCK & HARDWARE
The geometric silhouette and coin-edge detailing of this silvery-white nickel knob lend an architectural touch to cabinets and drawers.
METAL LEAF WALLPAPER IN METALLIC SILVER — THIBAUT
Composed of delicate metal squares, this eye-catching wallcovering can be employed in a pint-sized powder room or on a ceiling to create the illusion of a larger space.
MAXI FLIP-DOWN DESK IN GRIGIO — RESOURCE FURNITURE
Talk about a space saver. This shape-shifting desk—available in 11 lacquer finishes, including silvery gray Grigio—folds up into a closed wall cabinet when not in use.
METALLO WALLCOVERING IN VERDIGRIS — INNOVATIONS
A glamorous design with organic appeal, this stunner features a woven sisal ground covered in glimmery silver foil for a subtle sheen.
Products featured in this article have been sourced from BOH’s Collections vertical, a showcase of the latest debuts from some of the industry’s leading brands.
Want to stay informed? Sign up for our newsletter, which recaps the week’s stories, and get in-depth industry news and analysis each quarter by subscribing to our print magazine. Join BOH Insider for discounts, workshops and access to special events such as the Future of Home conference.