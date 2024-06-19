6 signs you're eating too much protein, according to dietitians

Protein is one of three macronutrients our bodies need to function, and it deserves its props. Protein is responsible for supporting immune function, cell function and tissue repair, it provides energy and even transports other nutrients.

There’s been a lot of talk lately about not eating enough protein, particularly on social media, which can result in feeling tired or fatigued, poor wound-healing, immunity decline and muscle wasting, Vandana Sheth, a registered dietitian, tells TODAY.com.

But even protein has its limits. Protein must be consumed in combination with other nutrients — nutrients you might miss out on if you’re overdoing it protein-wise.

But how much protein is too much? And how do you know if you're overdoing it? According to dietitians, there are telltale signs to look out for and consequences if you ignore them.

How much protein should I be eating every day?

The amount of protein you should eat a day depends on your weight. “The recommended dietary allowance is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight,” Keri Gans, registered dietitian and author of “The Small Change Diet,” tells TODAY.com. “However, that is the minimum amount needed,” she points out.

You might need more protein if you’re pregnant, in which case you should be eating at least 1.1 grams per kilogram of body weight. Elderly people should aim for 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight. And for athletes, that number goes up even higher to 1.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.

Your protein needs depend on your daily activities, your job, health conditions and age, adds Sheth. “It’s very important to understand your unique personal needs and get a customized recommendation from a registered dietitian nutritionist,” she says.

Can eating too much protein be harmful?

Yes, eating too much protein can be harmful, the experts say.

First, some foods that are high in protein, such as red meat, can increase your risk of heart disease and cancer, according to the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.

Second, eating too much protein can lead to kidney problems, digestive issues, dehydration and weight gain, Sheth says.

Last, because protein keeps you full for longer, eating lots of it likely means you're eating fewer foods that have other important nutrients, like fruits, vegetables and whole grains, which provide carbohydrates, fiber and other important vitamins and minerals, says Gans.

How many grams of protein is too much a day?

Eating more than 2 grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight is likely too much, unless your lifestyle or a health condition requires it, says Gans. While it's not a definitive rule, this general guideline can help you know when to look for signs you're eating too much.

The reality is, though, most people aren’t eating enough protein. So, it’s a great move to try and incorporate more into your diet with nutritious, high-protein foods, such as turkey, tuna, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, tofu and chia seeds.

If you have concerns about whether you're eating too much or too little protein, talk to a registered dietitian.

How much is too much protein for women? What about men?

Gans says the rough 2 grams guideline applies to both men and women.

Is 200 grams of protein a day too much?

The answer depends on your weight, age and activity level. Eating 200 grams of protein a day would exceed the 2-grams-daily limit for anyone weighing less than 220 pounds. But 200 grams could be an appropriate amount for some highly active people.

The bottom line is talk to a registered dietitian or other health professional if you're concerned you're eating too much protein.

What are the symptoms of too much protein?

While a dietitian can help you figure out whether you’re overdoing it on protein, there are some signs you can look for, Sheth says:

Dehydration

Increased urination

Kidney stones

Diarrhea

Constipation

Weight gain (since high-protein foods are often high in calories)

If you determine your protein intake is too high with the help of a professional, they'll likely take a look at your kidneys to asses their function. Moving forward, aim for a more balanced diet. Seek out more lean protein options and other foods rich fiber, carbs, vitamins, minerals and fats for a healthier balance of all the nutrients your body needs.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com