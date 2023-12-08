6 Secrets To Create More Space in Your Closet

“I have too much closet space,” said no one ever.

While we all wish our closets had at least a few more square feet, there are plenty of ways to maximize the space you have. And while this won’t technically give you a larger closet, it will give you additional storage. Here are six secrets to creating more space in your closet.

Declutter

If you want more space in your closet, paring down what you already own can get the job done instantly—and for free. “The biggest secret to getting more space in your closet is to declutter! Take everything out of your closet, and I mean everything! Start going through all of your items. Anything that doesn't fit you currently can be donated, anything ripped or torn can be used for rags or thrown away. If something doesn't feel comfortable or make you feel good in your body, donate it,” says Shantae Duckworth, professional organizer and founder of Shantaeize Your Space.

If you’re the kind of person who has trouble letting go (it’s okay—we’re not judging), Briana and Erica Spruille, professional organizers and founders of Just BE, suggest approaching this process differently. “Think of decluttering as making space for clothing that you love instead of getting rid of items you do not.”

Reassess Your Hanger Situation

Do you need that thin silk blouse on a thick wood hanger? No one does. So reassess your hanger collection. Get rid of those free wire ones from the dry cleaner or any that are broken. The Spruilles suggest using slim hangers and hanger hooks. “Either rubber or velvet, slim hangers will double your closet space, and keep your clothes tidy, not falling off. Hanger hooks allow you to hook one article of clothing onto another hanger, also creating additional space while hanging like items together.”

Invest in Closet Organizers

Closet organizers can be a major game changer. “Like drawers, these spaces allow you to store folded items that you would regularly hang, including jeans, sweaters, and tops. Unlike hanging items, using a hanging closet organizer takes up a fraction of the same space,” says Siobhan Alvarez, lifestyle and DIY expert and founder of She Shines Media.

Use Every Square Inch

You might not think you have enough closet space, but more likely than not, you aren’t utilizing all of the space you have. The Spruilles suggest exploring how to use every last bit of space. “Be it hooks or floating shelves, use empty wall space to hang hats, belts, or jewelry on hooks, or to add bins for light items like scarves, tights, or hats.”

Think Seasonally

Try to think seasonally. You don’t need to access your Christmas sweater in July. “Anything that is very seasonal can be stored in plastic bins under the bed or in the attic. Make sure to label all boxes,” says Duckworth.

The organizer also suggests reorganizing things that take up a lot of closet space like coats. “Coats should be kept in the coat closet or winter coats can be stored under the bed or on a hanging rack in the attic. The closet should be for clothes you wear every day, and when you look at it from that perspective, it will help you find a home for all of your items, which will give you more space.”

Add an Extra Bar and Shelves

Evaluate the vertical space. Depending on your closet and how long your clothing is, you may be able to add an extra bar underneath your current one. You may need to move your current closet bar up, but this is an easy and inexpensive option.

If you have a lot of extra items like shoes, you can also add additional shelves under or over the hanging bar. All you need to do is measure and get creative.



