6 most senior-friendly towns in New Jersey range from beach bliss to big-city feels

Whether you're looking for small-town calm, a place to enjoy the beauty of nature or the hustle and bustle of a vibrant community in retirement, New Jersey has areas that suit all needs.

World Atlas took a look at the most senior-friendly towns in the Garden State, and came up with a list of the top six, including nature-centric communities, small cities and metropolitan areas.

World Atlas says that "New Jersey offers a unique retirement lifestyle unlike any other state, celebrated for its beautiful waterfront settings and vibrant small towns brimming with daily attractions and activities."

The Garden State also offers a wide variety of options for recreation, health care and social engagement, it says.

Here's the list World Atlas came up with.

Most senior-friendly towns in New Jersey

Ocean City

World Atlas says Ocean City has an engaging local scene and endless entertainment options. It sees an influx of tourists in summer, and has a year-round population of 11,303 residents, a booming small business scene and waterfront vistas. In addition to special events, "from the famous Ocean City boardwalk to the main street of Ocean Ave, the city has no shortage of shopping options, with most being private family-owned businesses."

Cape May

Victorian homes along Jackson Street in Cape May.

World Atlas says America's oldest seaside resort is perfect for seniors who love history and Victorian architecture. Its beaches are stunning and more than 25% of its population are seniors. It also is home to Cape Regional Medical Center.

Vernon Valley

With a population under 2,000, this small town has a relaxed countryside atmosphere, according to World Atlas. It sits on the border of New York in Sussex County and has multiple beaches, hiking paths and more. Nearby are Wawayanda State Park, Highland Lake and Maple Grange Park.

Princeton

Princeton "is recognized as an intellectually stimulating environment and a classy small city beautified by historic architecture and creative small businesses," says World Atlas. Palmer Square has a ton of shopping shopping and dining destinations. There are a variety of assisted living facilities in town, and seniors can enjoy lectures and walks on the Princeton University campus.

Haddonfield

A view of Kings Highway and its stores in the colonial downtown of Haddonfield

World Atlas calls Haddonfield "the definition of a relaxing small-town ambiance with its historic vintage allure, beautified by Victorian architecture, gardens, and public parks appropriate for relaxing daily exercise like Pennypacker Park and Cooper Park, located along the Cooper River." There's an engaging downtown scene and walkable main streets. It is close to Philadelphia and is three miles from Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Summit

Downtown Summit's new lighting.

While sitting close to New York City, "Summit still enjoys a small-town allure," World Atlas says. "Gestures of welcoming locals add to the town’s appeal, with a strong community element that spans annual events and a lively local social scene of gatherings like the Summit Senior Club." World Atlas says the town has a "nature-rich suburban feel" and is surrounded by the Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge and the Watchung Reservation. It also enjoys a rich cultural experience, with the Summit Playhouse and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey.

