6 Louisville restaurants win Wine Spectator 2024 Restaurant Awards. Here's who won

The Wine Kiosk with a display of their award winning wine list inside the Capital Grille in Louisville, Ky. on Jan. 29, 2023. They are preparing to open soon.

Six Louisville restaurants have just joined the ranks of some of the best wine restaurants in the world.

Wine Spectator has revealed the winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,777 dining destinations from all 50 states and more than 75 countries, according to a news release announcing the 2024 winners

The annual Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program "focused exclusively on restaurant wine service," the release states. Restaurants are awarded one of three designations: The Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, with 2,150; 1,531; and 96 winners this year in each respective category, according to the release.

The winning Louisville-area restaurants range from steakhouses like The Capital Grille to those locally known for their beverage program, like Swizzle Dinner & Drinks.

Swizzle, a new restaurant at The Galt House Hotel, is scheduled to open. The white wine rack at Swizzle. July 30, 2020

The Restaurant Awards magazine issue, with more details on each winner, will be available July 9.

Here are the Restaurant Award winners from Louisville. See the full list of winners at winespectator.com/restaurants.

2024 Louisville Wine Spectator Restaurant Award Winners

Bottles of wine sit on a table in The Ruby Room at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse. The new Ruby Room is a private dining area with seating for 40, features a swagged ceiling, plush velvet booths and an oversized chandelier Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Louisville Ky.

