6 evergreen gifts any Gen Zer will love, according TikTok

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's no question that TikTok influences shopping decisions these days. From hair growth products to face masks, TikTokers aren't shy about sharing the products they swear by.

One way to use this to your benefit? Let some of the most raved about products on TikTok inspire your gift purchases during the holiday season — and beyond.

Oily skin babes will appreciate your thoughtfulness if you bring them this viral TikTok gem. Under or over makeup, this nifty face roller uses volcanic stone to absorb and mattify your skin on oily days. Plus, it's less than $20.

There are certain staples that everyone needs, and winter clothes are a quick and easy thing to gift. According to TikTok and almost 50,000 Amazon shoppers, this Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt is super warm and fuzzy on the inside.

These LED strip lights that are all over TikTok are an evergreen gift anyone will appreciate. You can easily control the colors and light changes from the comfort of your phone and create evil clown videos like the one above.

Great leggings are a gift that keeps on giving. TikTok made this pair of honeycomb leggings go viral for how great they make your butt look. Whether for style or to train your glutes, make this size-inclusive gift yours and a friend's.

Maybelline's Tattoo Brow is one of the newest beauty products to make a name for itself on TikTok as a drugstore dupe for microblading. This brow product helps you darken your natural brows without looking like you took a marker to your face.

Story continues

In addition to fashion and beauty, tech gadgets have also had their come up on the popular app. This light therapy lamp helps to boost your energy levels while also providing several light intensities with a single touch.

If you liked this story, you may also enjoy 7 of the best personalized gifts for friends and family

More from In The Know:

Here's how to do the "Space Girl" dance taking TikTok by storm

Designer cookware from Le Creuset, Demeyere and more is up to 55 percent off at Sur La Table

Over 12,000 shoppers love this attachment that turns your porcelain throne into a bidet

This 5-piece skincare set is on sale for less than $8 on Amazon

The post 6 evergreen gifts any Gen Zer will love, according to TikTok appeared first on In The Know