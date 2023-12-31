6 Easy Indoor Home Projects To Do This Winter

Maximize your extra time indoors with these simple projects.

Winter is officially here and there’s a good chance you’re going to be spending more time indoors. While it’s nice to relax and enjoy some cozy days, you can also maximize this time for home improvement projects. The good news is that lots of those projects are not only easier than you think but even just one or two can have a major impact on the way your home looks and feels. Here are six easy home projects to try this winter.

Decluttering And Re-Organizing

Stuck at home on a snow day? Use the time to declutter spaces like your bedroom closet. Get rid of clothing that’s stained, damaged, or doesn’t fit. Take anything you don’t like and put it in a pile to give away.

Then re-organize in a way that makes sense to you. Don’t know where to start? Group like items together such as skirts with skirts.

Then move on to other areas of the home such as your kitchen pantry and under the bathroom sink.

Swapping Out Hardware

Want to try a home project that makes a big impact with very minimal skills? Try swapping out the hardware on your kitchen and bathroom cabinets. All you need is a screwdriver.

This is also something renters can do to give their homes a personal touch. Just be sure to keep the old hardware and change it back before you move out. Go for something eye-catching like brushed brass or a sleek matte black in a modern home.

This is also something you can do with the hardware on furniture like desks to give old pieces a quick, easy, and potentially cheap refresh.

Installing A New Shower Head

Want to turn your bathroom into a spa without any construction? Just swap out your showerhead. While this might sound intimidating because plumbing is involved, it’s actually easy. All you need to do is screw out your old showerhead and install a new one on the pipe in its place. Whether you want a stronger stream, a filtered showerhead, or rain style—the possibilities are endless.

Painting

While painting requires a bit of pre-planning—it’s not very difficult to do. It also doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. Best of all, it can have a major design impact. If you’ve never painted before—don’t worry. It may be best to break down this project. Either choose an accent wall or paint an entire room over a long weekend when you have a little extra time.

Hanging Curtains

While the wrong window treatments can break a room, the right window treatment can make a room. Hanging curtains is something many of us can do on our own. First measure the windows and choose a curtain rod a few inches longer than the width. Then think about what colors and types of fabrics look best. Do you want rich velvet curtains perfect for blacking a sunrise? Or would prefer something sheer and light to make the room feel breezy?

Hang the curtains approximately four to six inches above the window frame to make the ceiling look higher.

Installing Peel And Stick Wallpaper

Installing traditional wallpaper can take a lot of skill, but installing peel-and-stick wallpaper just takes a bit of patience. Be sure to measure the wall or walls properly before you order the paper. It’s also a good idea to get an extra roll as long as you can return it unused. While this can take a little bit of trial and error, peel-and-stick wallpaper is forgiving and easy to fix. It also changes the ambiance to any space entirely, whether it's a powder room, dining room, bedroom, or even home office.

