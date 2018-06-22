The 6 Coolest Dinosaurs That Aren’t in the ‘Jurassic Park’ Films

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters today, promising a lot more man-vs-dinosaur action that is sure to thrill viewers of all ages. But while every Jurassic fan has fond memories of seeing a T-Rex chase down some terrified humans for the first time, if we’re being honest, the franchise has relied on the same dinosaurs for too long. As much as we love T-Rexes, Velociraptors, Triceratops, and Pterodactyls, it might do the Jurassic series some good to give a few new dinos their moment in the spotlight. Here are six dope as hell dinosaurs that should absolutely get their cinematic debut in the next Jurassic World sequel.

Deinocheirus

Wikimedia

These ostrich-like dinosaurs roamed the earth over 70 million years ago but were only discovered by scientists in the last decade. And since their discovery, they have become a favorite among the dino-loving community. Why? Because the Deinocheirus was an absolutely massive dinosaur. They were 33-feet long – including eight-foot long arms – and weighed an estimated 1,200 pounds. They may not look as frightening as a Velociraptor but who wouldn’t love to see a pack of Deinocheirus’ wreaking some havoc in the Twenty-First Century?

Palaeophis

Wikimedia

Don’t let the boring name fool you, the Palaeophis is a badass marine snake that scientists believe could have been up to nearly 30 feet long (Urban legend used to claim that these dinos could be over 100 feet long, though this has been mostly debunked). Seriously, how is it possible that there have been five Jurassic movies and not one of them have featured a scene of one of these impossibly massive snakes chowing down on an unsuspecting scuba diver? This needs to be fixed as quickly as possible.

Tapejara

Wikimedia

If your knowledge of dinosaurs came exclusively from the Jurassic franchise, you’d probably believe that Pterodactyls are the only flying dinosaurs that ever existed. But, in reality, there were tons of totally awesome winged dinos taking to the skies, including the Tapejara. The Tapejara is primarily known for their distinct crest-shaped skull and sharp claws that were absolutely perfect for climbing… or scooping up some clueless human. At this point, Pterodactyls are played out. It’s time for Tapejaras to get their shot.

Psittacosaurus