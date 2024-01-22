Increase Your Blood Flow and Avoid Shin Splints With the Best Men’s Compression Leg Sleeves



Nothing slams the brakes on your running as quickly as shin splints. Irritating at best and debilitating at worst, you need a way to relieve the condition before it worsens. Leg compression sleeves are a great way to alleviate the pain and improve circulation, speeding up your recovery. Even if you’re not a runner or don’t suffer from shin splints, these leg sleeves are an effective way to reduce swelling, whether due to injury, activity, prolonged sitting, or air travel.

We recommend a slew of men’s compression leg sleeves, from medical-grade leg sleeves to help recover from serious strains to thin sleeves that’ll help prevent soreness.

The Best Men’s Compression Leg Sleeves

What to Consider

Compression

Compression sleeves, whether for arms or legs, support your muscles by applying even pressure to your entire extremity. The pressure increases blood flow during recovery and runs. It also stabilizes the muscles and tendons, reducing lactic acid build-up known to cause fatigue and soreness. Since shin splints are a combination of inflammation and small muscle tears, this extra blood flow can help you recover faster—and, moreover, compression sleeves can help prevent shin splints in the first place.

Each compression leg sleeve on this list provides around 15 to 30 millimeters of mercury (mmHg) of compression, a metric commonly used to calculate blood pressure. According to medical studies, 14.7 to 29.4 mmHg is the ideal amount of compression for sports, medical recovery, and treating varicose veins. Less compression won’t optimize blood flow, and more can cause numbness and less efficient energy return. For all-day comfort while you recover or work at a desk job, opt for 20 to 30 mmHg of compression.

Fit and Material

Tightness aside, comfort depends on the sleeve’s ability to retain heat, wick away moisture, and feel soft against your skin. If you’re seeking a solution for all-day travel, sleep, or office work, consider a compression sock instead, which starts at the foot, helping blood from becoming stagnant by increasing blood flow, thus preventing swelling. By comparison, compression leg sleeves cover the calf, making them better for athletes and runners while granting ankle flexibility.

Fitness apparel is made of synthetic fibers (nylon, polyester, or spandex), natural fibers (wool, cotton, or bamboo), or a combination of both. Synthetic fabrics are lighter and quickly wick away moisture, preventing bacteria growth. Some athletes find natural fibers softer and more comfortable.

Sleeves with a high percentage of spandex, sometimes called elastane or Lycra, offer more stretch for those with large calves. In any case, it’s best only to wear compression leg sleeves during movement and fitness routines, taking them off between sessions to prevent foot swelling.

Sizing

Compression leg sleeves are sized by calf circumference, which you can measure with a flexible measuring tape. If you don’t have one, you can measure your calf circumference with a piece of string or even a power cord by wrapping it around your calf, then measuring that length with a ruler. If you’re between sizes or at the top of a compression leg sleeve’s particular size range, it’s best to size up.

UPF

Consider sun protection if you wear your compression leg sleeves outdoors with shorts. UPF—or ultraviolet protective factor—measures the amount of UV rays a piece of clothing allows to reach your skin. Much like the SPF in your sunscreen, the higher the number, the better protection from the sun. A product with a UPF rating of 30 allows one-thirtieth of UV rays to reach your skin, while UPF 50 brings that down to one-fiftieth. As with all sun protection, any coverage is better than none for preventing sunburns and reducing the likelihood of skin cancer.

How We Selected

To find the best compression leg sleeves for men, we researched popular models and considered their materials, design, efficacy, comfort, and price. We looked to the brands we most frequently rely on for our own runs, as well as those we trust to make high-quality running gear that lasts a long time. We also read through customer reviews by people who’ve bought men’s compression leg sleeves to find potential problems we didn’t identify on our own.

Compression Leg Sleeves

These sleeves were designed to help eliminate shin splints by using a V-shaped chevron design on the front that mimics the feel and effects of kinesiology tape. And that’s no mere boast on the part of the brand, as reviewers repeatedly attest to their shin splint-relieving prowess. They are also lightweight and breathable, which makes them great for wearing in the summer or underneath pants.

Some also say finding the right size is tough, with too much compression being an issue for those who need a light squeeze.

441 Deluxe Calf Compression Sleeve

This sleeve has extra-firm stitching along its back panel, which supports a strained or achy calf. Made from breathable and heavy-duty nylon, it has flat-locked stitching, ensuring it won’t rub or chafe your skin. It’s a great size for those looking for an unobtrusive sleeve that is best fit for your calf.

Previous buyers report that the sleeves provide ample support through even heavy activities, reduce bruising, and are comfortable for daily wear and training. Some say finding the right size was troublesome, with some saying the 11-inch length was too small for their leg, but the brand recommends sizing up for the best fit. It’s also only made with nylon, so it’ll stretch over time rather than with elastane.

Compression Run Sleeves

These compression leg sleeves have long been a staple among runners due to their comfort, breathability, and reflective accents for visibility in low-light conditions. They are lightweight, and customers say they don’t move around or slip when properly sized. They also hold up durably under many washes so that you can count on them through plenty of runs.

As many buyers on Amazon note, they’re highly effective at reducing soreness and shin splints. They’re relatively expensive compared to other sleeves on this list.

Full Leg Compression Sleeves

If you need sleeves that go all the way up your leg, this pair from Keking is a great pick. They have silicone grip dots that prevent slipping, and they start from around the thigh to the top of the ankle. They’re breathable, moisture-wicking, and soft enough to wear all day.

Many reviewers note that their wide sizing range makes them suitable for various body types. The material makeup is unlisted, however, which makes its stretch questionable. Some users say their sleeves have stretched out too much, causing slippage after multiple uses.

Compression Socks

Full socks offer better comfort if you plan on wearing compression sleeves all day at work or while traveling. These are great because they’re soft and have a nicely tailored fit, and many buyers think they look better than typical compression socks.

While some have noted that they can be difficult to remove, most also applaud how well they stay in place. These are excellent for wearing throughout your day and staying comfy, but they’re not ideal for running.

Pulse 2.0 Leg Recovery System Compression Socks

NormaTec’s Pulse 2.0 is an excellent choice if you are looking for some serious post-workout recovery. These sleeves work by applying dynamic air compression to your legs, which increases circulation and helps reduce pain and soreness. They also have seven intensity levels and customizable zone, time, and pressure settings.

Pro athletes praise their effectiveness as essential for training and post-performance recovery. They also have a two-year warranty to insure your investment. But, of course, this is overkill for those who aren’t serious competitors, especially considering the price point.

Calf Compression Sleeves

This three-pack from Cambivo grants you more opportunity to rotate sleeves between washes. While they offer slightly less compression than the rest of our recommendations—15 to 20 mmHg instead of 20 to 30—they’re still firm and have a reliable anti-slip design.

An excellent value for three pairs, reviewers praise their comfortable fit, stable compression, and high quality. These are best for light activities and runners who may find typical compression sleeves to be too tight.

