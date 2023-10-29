6 Budget-Friendly Decorating Tips Pros Love for the Holidays

When decorating for the holidays, it can be tempting to buy new decorations to deck out your home only for them to be thrown out the year after because they no longer fit your personal tastes. We asked pros to share their favorite budget-friendly holiday decorating tips, so you can still have a festive home for way less.

Read on to see what six tips you need to follow when it comes to affordably decorating for the holidays.

Go for Homemade

Stockings placed by the chimney with care don’t have to represent one and done. Ditch the character designs and aim for a stocking that lasts.

Jenn Pike, the founder of Wild Rose Country Home, says creating your own stockings out of a fabric you love will have you looking forward to unpacking your decor every fall. You will be keeping trendy, cheap felt stockings that have little meaning after a while out of the trash and retain a sense of continuity for the ages.

Consider Natural Elements

One of Pike’s big winter holiday tips is to incorporate evergreens and other plants—faux or real—such as eucalyptus, spruce, hydrangeas, wood branches, and pine cones. Create a garland to place on a stairway railing, make a decorative ring for a candle, or sprinkle leaves and twigs around your fireplace mantel.

You don’t have to look far for the perfect greenery. The backyard or the park down the street will likely have everything you need to make your home look picture-perfect year after year. You aren’t spending extra cash, and your home will keep looking great.

“Elegant nature-inspired touches are easy to add and will never go out of style. Plus, they are a fantastic way to bring high-end style to the holidays on a low-end budget," Ursula Carmona, the founder of Home Made By Carmona, says.

Carmona recommends choosing vibrant colors that can be commonly found in nature. Whether it's rich greens, blues, or neutrals, they can easily be integrated into any home style.

Buy Ornaments You Can Update

If you are getting tired of the same ornaments on the tree or figurines in the china hutch every winter, you can extend their lives with the help of a little paint. Susanne Pumpluen, an interior designer based in England, says simply moving ornaments off the tree and, instead, displaying them in a glass vase or wooden bowl gives them new life.

She also has a few tricks that make your holiday ornaments look like new no matter where they are in your home. When it comes to painting them, Pumpluen suggests mixing some paint with baking powder and applying it with a sponge or brush to give any cheap ornament an expensive ceramic look. She says classic colors like white, gold, silver, or copper will give any figurine a clean and timeless finish.

Stretch Across Several Holidays

We often tend to think of some colors as “belonging” to one holiday, but in reality, setting the literal and figurative table with the colors we love the most will have a big impact.



Ashley Dixon, an interior designer and DIY pro based in Georgia, favors a more timeless look as the scene setter for her holiday celebrations.

“Cream and subtle metallics will be a timeless color palette for holiday decor you can use year after year," Dixon says. "For example, I use an ivory and gold garland as my Thanksgiving centerpiece, and may reuse it on my Christmas tree as well.”



When looking for the perfect decorations to anchor your displays year after year, it is also important to know that less can be more. Having too many hues fighting for visual attention detracts from the overall look you are trying to create.

Pumpluen recommends choosing one color scheme or three at most and trying to only use past decorations that match the colors you've decided on. “Shop your home and reinvent the things you already own," Pumpluen says.

Choose Quality

Plastic ornaments or figurines will last for many years. However, collecting items made of higher-end materials gives you a story to tell for generations. Everyone has a special item that has been passed down through the ages. “The lure of 'throwaway,' one-season, and trendy decorations are fading,” Carmona says.

Decorative pieces made of felt, wood, clay, or pewter will age well. If these don’t appeal to your style sense, go ahead and buy shatter-resistant ornaments in colors that you love. Carmona says purchasing a few inexpensive, on-trend items made of less sturdy material can be a good compromise and complement your timeless decorations.

Perform Regular Maintenance

Wood will last for many moons, but it does tend to become weathered, especially when it is used as an outdoor decoration. Anything that comes from nature will lose its crispness over time, so it is important to take some extra care before you pack everything up when the holidays are done.

“The sun will naturally take the color out of fabrics and weaken the wood. It’s important to treat wood annually with a sealer,” Pike says. When it comes to dried florals, Pike suggests opting for faux ones that look realistic since real florals can often lose their appearance and break down more easily.

With a bit of planning on the front end and proper care when the holiday celebrations have passed, your favorite decor will be ready to continue to delight when the calendar flips once again to winter.



