The 6 Best Dyson Black Friday Sales Happening Right Now (Including the Beloved V8 Vacuum)

When it comes to vacuums, Dyson is the holy grail. Its suction power and maneuverability are unrivaled, as any casual-user-turned-diehard-fan can attest. And don't even get us started on how much we love the brand's haircare products. The only negative is that the devices can be pricey, which is why Black Friday season is the best time to finally buy. We're seeing viral products discounted like never before, including beloved Dyson models marked down at more than 30 percent off. We’re talking Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools alike, including rarely discounted items like the Dyson V11 Torque Drive De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum ( $650; $400). Long story short? You’ll want to keep reading to take advantage of the incredible Dyson Black Friday sales happening now through November.

Where to Find the Best Dyson Black Friday Deals

There are no shortage of Dyson deals to cash in on this month. On the Dyson site, you can save hundreds on air purifiers and more. Same goes for the Best Buy Early Access Black Friday Sale, which is running from November 6 to 9 and again on November 12 to 27. At Amazon, you can save more than 60 percent on select air purifiers, hair products and vacuums through November 27. Walmart's Black Friday Sale features various deals on Dyson vacuums and other products through November 27. As for Target's Black Friday Sale, which runs from November 19 to 25, you can save up to $180 on select Dyson vacuums and score a free $25 gift card when you buy a Dyson V8 vacuum. You can also save up to 38 percent at QVC on select Dyson vacuums, plus shop Wayfair's Early Black Friday Deals on Dyson products to boot.

Here are a few Dyson products we can't wait to add to our cart:

Target

You can save a cool 42 percent on this crowd-favorite vacuum if you buy now at Target. While the cordless Dyson V8's polycarbonate vanes lift tangled strands from the brush bar to the bin, the digital motor spins at up to 110,000 rpm to generate suction like no other, removing dirt and debris from every crevice. More impressively, it's designed to trap 99.99 percent of microscopic particles inside the machine instead of expelling them out, a stellar bonus for folks with allergies.

$420; $250 at Walmart

$429; $250 at target

Dyson

Basically the Aston Martin of blowdryers, this product was intentionally crafted to protect hair from heat damage, increase smoothness by 75 percent and shine by 132 percent and decrease frizz and flyaways by 61 percent, according to the brand. Not only can it reportedly cut drying time in half with its Air Multiplier technology and a high-velocity jet, but its lightweight build ensures you won't be left with a sore arm after styling. It also comes with a styling concentrator that helps you work on one section at a time with precision. Did we mention it's currently $100 off?

$400; $300 at Best Buy

$400 ; $300 at dyson

Walmart

Save a whopping $250 on this wall-mounted vacuum that's a must for its nimble cordless design, collection of crevice- and corner-specific tools and dual heads. The Motorbar deep-cleans all floor types and de-tangles hair as you work, while the Fluffy Optic head reveals hidden dust on hardwood floors. It can convert to a handheld vacuum and has three power modes that can maintain suction for up to 60 minutes, per the brand, so you'll really have a chance to get into every nook and cranny of your car seats or couch.

$650; $400 at Dyson

$650 ; $400 at walmart

$650; $516 at Amazon

Dyson

Deep-cleaning the house just got so much easier with this beauty, which is currently marked down $200 for Black Friday. It reportedly gives you up to an hour of cordless cleaning with 60 percent more suction power than the Dyson V8 (aka the model we all first fell in love with). It boasts whole-machine filtration, which the company says allows it to separate 99.99 percent of particles, dust and allergens. Plus, it comes with eight tools, including a hair screw tool that picks up long hair and pet hair on upholstery. While we haven't tested this model, we did try the similar V11 Outsize, which is a bit larger and heavier, and loved it for its quiet motor, ability to slurp up tiny crumbs and its convertible, handheld design.

$600; $400 at Walmart

$650; $500 at Best Buy

Dyson

Save $175 on this cordless, lightweight vacuum that's equipped with a green laser that doesn't just look cool: It lights up so that you can see the tiniest specks of dirt and debris (which you normally wouldn't with the naked eye) for squeaky-clean results. When testing it on TikTok, we were shocked how much hair and dust it showed us, so we don't even want to think about how much we would have missed without it. It's also great for pet hair, since features a Hyperdymium motor that spins at up to 125,000 rpm to generate powerful cyclone suction and detangle before clearing.

$750; $575 at dyson

$800; $680 at Walmart

Walmart

This is a top-rated Dyson that you’ll definitely want to snag while it's $150 off. The three-in-one machine works as a purifier, heater and fan, delivering fast, long-range purification on hot and cool settings alike. The Air Multiplier technology amplifies surrounding air, providing an uninterrupted stream of powerful, purified airflow. Better yet, it oscillates, so you can circulate purified air throughout the whole room with ease. The best part? It uses a 360-degree filtration system with HEPA to capture 99.97 percent of particles 0.3 microns in size, according to the brand, so it's great for anyone with allergies.

$530 ; $380 at best buy

$540; $450 at Walmart

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.