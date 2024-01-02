The 6 Best Down Comforters Of 2024, Tested And Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

For heat without the heft, these down comforters are the best of the best.

Typically made from the soft feathers or undercoats of ducks and geese, down comforters are known (and sought after) for their softness, warmth, and hotel-like feel. Erica Davis, co-founder of Eralyn Interiors, says, “Unquestionably, down comforters stand out as the luxurious choice within the bedding market. If you’re looking for a comforter full of thickness, softness, and tranquility, this is hands down your best choice.”

To curate this list of the best down comforters, we tested 58 different comforters, narrowing it down to six that are short-list worthy. In addition to Davis, we also received expert insight from Susanne Martinez, vice president of product development at SFERRA.

Best Overall Down Comforter: Alwyn Home All Season Down Comforter

What’s Great About It

This goose-down comforter is lightweight, breathable, and warms up nicely.

What Could Be Better

The goose down shifted on the shake test.

With an elegant combination of design, performance, and price, Alwyn Home’s goose-down comforter earns our top spot. This comforter features a lightweight, breathable cotton shell paired with ethically sourced white goose-down fiber. Altogether, you have a medium-weight duvet insert perfect for year-round use.

This insert has an average amount of fluff and weight. It’s not super thick or super thin. It doesn’t feel heavy when lying under it and is lightweight enough to toss and turn without issue. While we noticed the goose-down feathers fell to the bottom of each pocket when shaking the duvet insert, the baffle-box construction helped them stay in place when we tossed and turned during testing. This down comforter also has four corner tabs to help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert, and it fits the cover quite well.

The shell is made of crisp, striped dobby cotton. And while the combination of crisp cotton and down usually amounts to noisy bedding, this duvet insert did not make any noise when we laid under it or tossed and turned. The down was distributed evenly throughout each pocket, and we didn’t notice any poking out from the shell, and there were no noticeable odors coming from the duvet insert. With a 600-fill power goose down, we expected this one to be warm, and it didn’t disappoint. It warmed up nicely within five minutes.

Overall, this insert is well constructed, and it’s an excellent value for a down-filled duvet insert.

Materials: Cotton, goose down | Fill Power: 600 | Construction: Baffle box | Certifications: Responsible Down Standard (RDS) | Care: Dry clean

Best Budget Down Comforter: Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Feather Comforter

What’s Great About It

This comforter is soft, cozy, and fluffy, and even though the fill moved easily, it never lost its loft.

What Could Be Better

The fill shifted a bit more than we liked, leaving bare spots in some places.

Those looking for a duvet that doesn’t pull too hard on the purse strings will find a good option with this insert from the Egyptian Bedding Store. Featuring ethically sourced down fiber and waterfowl feather fiber surrounded by a crisp cotton cover, this down comforter provides plenty of warmth for a chilly winter night. Yet, it’s lightweight and breathable enough for year-round use.

While baffle-box construction should keep the down fiber evenly distributed, the fill shifted a bit more than we liked, leaving bare spots in some places. Overall, however, the comforter did a decent job retaining its loftiness. The duvet is lightweight and fluffy. We didn’t feel restricted when lying under it and were able to toss and turn without much resistance.

This comforter isn’t totally silent; we did notice a little noise from it while shifting and moving, but it was more like a stiff sheet sound and certainly not a deal-breaker. The feathers were contained, and we didn’t find any feathers poking through. We did notice a faint odor.

This down comforter makes our list as the best budget option, but we found some premium details that make it feel high quality, including a buttery soft texture, double-needle stitching, and elegant rope piping. It also has eight corner loops and tabs that anchor the duvet cover and protect the comforter from shifting.

Materials: Egyptian cotton, down fiber, waterfowl feather fiber | Fill Power: Not listed | Construction: Baffle box | Certifications: Responsible Down Standard (RDS), Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Downpass | Care: Not listed

Best Splurge Down Comforter: Kassatex European White Goose Down Comforter

What’s Great About It

This comforter is fluffy and warm without being heavy and restrictive.

What Could Be Better

Though machine washable, it requires at least two drying cycles.

We spend a third of our lives in bed. So, if there’s anything worthy of a splurge, it’s your bedding. And coming in at over $300 for a queen, this down comforter qualifies. Crisp, breathable 400-thread-count cotton surrounds white goose down with a 650 fill power, and the result is an ultra-lofty down comforter that’s warm without being heavy.

Overall, this comforter is well made. The seams were thick, and the baffle-box construction kept the goose down evenly distributed, even after the shake test. We didn’t notice any clumping at the edges, and when we pinched a handful of the comforter, we could feel the fill. This comforter was quiet; we didn’t notice a lot of noise at all while shifting around underneath it. Nor did we notice any feathers poking out of the shell or odors while lying under it.

While the fill pockets on this down comforter are high and fluffy, it’s not heavy, and we were able to move around, toss, and turn without feeling restricted. Lying under the comforter for five minutes, we warmed up nicely without overheating.

Unlike many down comforters, this one is machine washable and dryer friendly. We found that this comforter survived the laundry in relatively good shape. Out of the wash, all the seams were intact, there were no feathers poking out, and the down was still evenly distributed with no clumping. However, one cycle through the dryer won’t do it—this comforter will need at least two.

Materials: Cotton, white goose down | Fill Power: 650 | Construction: Baffle box | Certifications: Not listed | Care: Machine wash warm on delicate cycle, tumble dry on low heat

Best All-Season Down Comforter: Southern Living Year-Round-Warmth Down Comforter Duvet Insert

What’s Great About It

This comforter is soft and fluffy, and the filling stayed put when we tossed and turned.

What Could Be Better

The stitching wasn’t consistent throughout.

Southern Living’s Year-Round-Warmth down comforter features a 500-thread-count cotton dobby shell and ethically sourced 600-fill power white goose down with sewn-through construction that keeps the fill from shifting. It’s oversized to fit deeper mattresses, and loops on all four corners keep the comforter from shifting inside the duvet cover.

Throughout the testing process, we noticed the fill felt even across all the pockets. Even after shaking, tossing, and turning, it stayed put and didn’t bunch or settle on one side of a pocket. Lying under the comforter, we felt warm and very cozy. While we noted some noise, it was just a soft fabric noise similar to what you’d get with a cotton sheet, and we didn’t notice odors.

All things considered, this comforter is soft and comfortable. It’s fluffy and light enough that we had no issues performing our shake test and getting it into the duvet cover. The pockets are about 12 by 12 inches and were full of down; no feathers were poking through the shell for the duration of our testing. This comforter features double stitching along the perimeter, but there were at least three sections where we noticed the second seam was missing.

Materials: Cotton, white goose down | Fill Power: 600 | Construction: Sewn-through | Certifications: Responsible Down Standard (RDS) | Care: Dry clean

Best Lightweight Down Comforter: Garnet Hill Essential Down Comforter

What’s Great About It

This comforter is thin and lightweight, making it a good choice for hot sleepers or warm-weather use.

What Could Be Better

It took three cycles to dry completely and has an odor when wet.

Hot sleepers who prefer lightweight coverage will find it with Garnet Hill’s down comforter. Featuring Oeko-Tex-certified materials, including a 230-thread-count percale shell and 550 fill power, this comforter offers lightweight warmth that works for every season.

The seams around the outside of the comforter were double stitched, and the sewn-through construction does its job to keep the fill evenly distributed. Overall, the construction of this comforter seems pretty solid. On the pinch test, we were consistently able to grab handfuls of fill between the fabric, but when holding the duvet up to a light, we saw some clumping in the middle of each box.

This comforter is fairly thin, so its use is probably limited to spring and summer. The fabric had a smooth, cool feeling to it as well, and we were able to toss and turn without feeling any heft. The fill stayed consistent as we moved around, and the feathers stayed put even after some vigorous shaking. There were no unusual odors, and while the outer fabric made some noise, it was minor and likely not enough to disturb your sleep. This comforter is generously sized. You may find that it covers all sides of the bed with a little extra left over, depending on the height of your mattress.

This down comforter is machine washable and dryer friendly, so it’s a good pick for those with pets. We should note that it took three cycles to dry completely and has a strong odor when wet. The comforter exited the wash in relatively good shape. It wasn’t completely smooth or badly wrinkled. No feathers were poking out of the fabric, all the seams were intact, and the down was not clumped and lumpy in the squares.

Materials: Cotton, white down | Fill Power: 550 | Construction: Sewn-through | Certifications: Oeko-Tex Standard 100 | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Best Down Comforter for Winter: Casaluna Premium Down Comforter

What’s Great About It

This down comforter felt so plush, lofty, and luxurious—it’s hotel quality without the price tag.

What Could Be Better

It took two cycles to dry completely and smells when wet.

Generously filled with 600-fill power duck down and surrounded by a super soft cotton sateen outer shell, this down comforter is kind of a sleeper on our list. We’re calling it the best down comforter for winter, but from what we can see, it’s also one of the best values.

First thoughts: The outer material was pretty enough to adorn any bed without a duvet cover—it’s minimal yet chic.

In terms of feel and performance, this comforter felt well made and heavier than expected for a 600-fill power comforter priced under $200. The sewn-through construction features large square puffs of down filling, which has that traditional loftiness you’d expect from down. The pockets were evenly filled, and when grabbing handfuls during the pinch test, the down was thin, but it was always there. The filling didn’t shift after shaking, and it moved with us when we tossed and turned. There was no noticeable odor, and it was a bit noisy.

The comforter felt warm, without overheating. It was a bit heavy to manipulate during the shake test, but it didn’t feel heavy to sleep under. The weight felt evenly distributed, providing a gentle pressure that felt more like a weighted blanket. It has corner and side tabs (six attachment loops in all) that help keep the duvet in place when using a duvet cover.

This down comforter is oversized, so it ends up feeling plush and luxurious. It gives off luxury hotel vibes but at a fraction of the price. We also gave this comforter bonus points for being hypoallergenic.

While some reviewers commented on shedding feathers, we didn’t notice rogue feathers poking out of the shell. This comforter is machine washable and dryer friendly, but you should know that the wet down and feathers smell bad, and it will require at least two drying cycles.

Materials: Cotton sateen, white duck down, white duck feather | Fill Power: 600 | Construction: Sewn-through | Certifications: Responsible Down Standard (RDS), Oeko-Tex Standard 100 | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

The Bottom Line

Our best overall pick is the Alwyn Home All-Season Goose Down Comforter. It’s a 600-fill power goose down paired with dobby cotton, both of which come together for a medium-weight duvet insert that offers just enough warmth for year-round use. This comforter is warm, without overheating, and the baffle-box construction keeps the fill evenly distributed and makes this comforter feel fluffy.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, consider the Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Feather Comforter, a lightweight and fluffy comforter with premium details that make it feel high quality.

Our Testing Process

To date, we’ve tested 58 comforters and duvet inserts in our Lab, many of which were also tested long term in our homes. For down comforters, we noted the types of construction on each comforter (sewn-through or baffle box), assessed the quality of seams, and the height and distribution of the loft. We also evaluated the feel of the outer shell, fill materials, and how the two come together for weight and warmth. And we assessed each comforter or insert for overall softness, feathers poking through, and odors.

After our initial assessments, we laid under each down comforter, noting the weight, how quickly they warmed up, the noise, and the ease of movement. We also performed shake tests to disrupt the filling and evaluate shifting. Finally, we placed each comforter in a duvet cover to assess fit, ease of use, and how well they stay put. We are currently in the process of long-term testing these products and will update this piece with fresh insights as we have them.

Tips for Choosing the Right Duvet Insert

Materials

Typically, down comforters are made with goose down, duck down, or a down and feather blend.

Goose: Goose down is commonly used for down comforters. This type of down is softer than duck down, it’s a better insulator, and has fewer odor issues.

Duck: Duck down doesn’t insulate as well as goose down and smells more. Duck down tends to be slightly less expensive than goose down.

Down and Feather Blend: Down itself is the undercoat of a bird, and it makes a nice filling for comforters and pillows because it’s soft, lightweight, fluffy, and warm. It’s not uncommon to find down comforters that blend down and feathers. While the combination makes the comforter fluffy and boosts its warmth, blending the two also makes it more affordable.

Fill Power

When shopping for a down comforter, you’ll undoubtedly bump into product descriptions that reference fill power. Essentially, this refers to the quality and size of the down clusters used to fill the outer shell. Fill power is the amount of space 1 ounce of down takes up per cubic inch. The most common fill power measurements are 650, 750, 800, and 850.

Martinez says, “Fill power is directly related to the down’s cluster size; large down clusters occupy more space than smaller down clusters; thus, they possess a higher fill power rating. The higher the fill power, the better the down, and the greater its thermal insulating properties. The goal of higher fill power is to provide warmth without weight.”

As a good rule of thumb, hot sleepers should stick with lower fill powers (500-600), and those who prefer to sleep cozy and warm should look for higher fill powers (700+).

Construction

Down comforters typically come in two types of constructions: baffle box or sewn-through.

Baffle-box constructions have a thin piece of fabric separating sections of fill, creating a 3D effect.

Sewn-through constructions have stitches that completely connect both sides of the comforter.

Between the two, baffle-box construction seems to be the most desirable. Martinez says, “The walls form an interior chamber that helps to prevent shifting and allow for maximal loft of the down. Greater loft creates more air pockets around the down, and these, in turn, increase its thermal properties.”

Weight

Down comforters are available in a range of weights: lightweight, medium, heavy, and all-season are common options. That makes sense; everyone is different, as are sleeping preferences. And there’s no mystery here: Those who sleep hot might opt for a lightweight down comforter, while those who sleep cold should look for a heavier-weight down comforter.

Certifications

Certifications help manage the materials sourcing and quality of textile products, and down comforters are no exception. To ensure you’re getting a quality product that doesn’t compromise your health, harm wildlife, or hurt the environment, look for certifications like the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and the International Down and Feather Laboratory (IDFL) certification.

Martinez tells us, “The Responsible Down Standard (RDS) guarantees that every aspect of animal rearing and handling has been held to the strictest standards, and it also ensures that sources are traceable.”

The International Down and Feather Laboratory (IDFL) collects samples from retailers and manufacturers to conduct quality assurance tests on down and feather products.

More to Consider

Puredown All Season Organic Cotton Comforter: Those looking for an organic option may consider Puredown’s All Season Organic Cotton Comforter. This comforter is soft and lightweight, making it a good option for cold sleepers, hot sleepers, or year-round use. This comforter isn’t as lofty as others on our list, but it washes well and comes in more color options, so you can skip the added expense of a duvet cover.

Questions and Answers

Can you wash a down comforter?

Always be sure to refer to the tag on your comforter, as many down comforters are dry-clean only. Fortunately, down comforters are not intended to be washed frequently, so you won’t have to go through this process often. For machine-washable down comforters, Martinez suggests washing in cold water and skipping the agitator. “We also recommend you do not use bleach or fabric softener and that you tumble dry on low heat using dryer balls to help un-clump the down clusters,” she says. “And last but not least, always ensure both the ticking and fill are fully dried.”

How do you fluff a down comforter?

Down comforters may begin to lose their loft over time, so it’s important to occasionally fluff them if you want to maintain that full appearance. The easiest way to do this is to toss your comforter in the dryer and set it to the “air fluff” setting. Avoid using too much heat, as this can damage the feathers. If your dryer doesn’t have an air fluff setting, you can also use your fingers to move lumpy sections around until the down material is more evenly distributed.

Why Trust Southern Living

This article was written by Sharon Brandwein, Certified Sleep Science Coach and freelance writer. Over the last six years, Sharon has written product reviews and roundups for a variety of online publishers. To compile this list of the best down comforters, we’ve tested 58 comforters and duvet inserts to date both in our Lab and in our homes. We evaluated each product's construction, fill power, weight, and overall value, ultimately narrowing it down to the six superstars on our list. For expert insight, Sharon spoke to Susanne Martinez, vice president of product development at SFERRA and Erica Davis, co-founder of Eralyn Interiors.

