6 Behind-the-Scenes 'Game of Thrones' Secrets

From Cosmopolitan

As all true nerds know, one of the best parts of Game of Thrones is the weapons. If you can't name the two Valyrian steel swords Tywin Lannister had made when he melted down Ice, do you even belong in Westeros? (The answer is no, and the swords are Widow's Wail and Oathkeeper.) As is the case in dragon-populated fantasy realms, in real life it takes a lot of time and effort to make ancestral swords, as well as the rubber substitutes used so the actors don't die.

Natalia Lee, a film armorer who works with the Game of Thrones weapons master Tommy Dunne, knows her swords. She's worked on the show since the pilot, and before she got into film armory she worked in security. Though she has experience in gunsmithing and contemporary firearms, she's stayed mostly in the world of medieval weaponry for the last eight years thanks to GoT. Here, Natalia shares some behind-the-secrets from her time on the show.

1. Heartsbane is one of the most complicated weapons she's made for the show.

It took Natalia two weeks just to sketch out her plans for Heartsbane, the ancestral sword of House Tarly featured in season six; she researched biblical art and Renaissance painting for inspiration. "After [designing it], we incorporated 3D technology and created a bronze cast for the pommel head, and then incorporated old-school technology with hand-sculpting for the cross guard," she says. "We sourced very rare burr elm wood to have that grainy, beautiful, cracked wooden effect. This all takes months. And then [we] make a scabbard and the filigree that goes with it. To add up all the different craftsmen and time and labor into it, it’s a very expensive and a very detailed sword."



View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Natalia Lee More

2. But "simple" projects are often some of the hardest ones to finish.

"Things that you think might be simple like a catapult or trebuchet, you think maybe engineering-wise that’s not that complicated or intricate, and it's not decorative in any sense...but then logistically it might be an absolute nightmare," says Natalia. "How do we disassemble it? How do we get it into a field? How do we get it into another country? How’s it gonna travel? Will it fit through gates? On roads?" The White Walkers' ice blades also presented a unique challenge because they had to look like ice without shattering like real ice would; Natalia says "it came down to a lot of testing with chemicals to get a clear, Perspex-type material that would look like ice."

View photos Photo credit: HBO More