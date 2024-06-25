6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

Fruit is your friend, not your foe, when it comes to losing weight.

Morgan Hunt Glaze

In a world flooded with misinformation about diet and weight loss, figuring out which foods to eat and which to avoid can feel like a never-ending maze. One minute, you may read a social media post that encourages you to cut out all fruits to lose weight. Then you come across a podcast that praises some fruits for their nutritional benefits but demonizes others.

Amid all this confusion, it’s crucial to focus on balanced, evidence-based guidance promoting sustainable habits for long-term health and weight management. Fortunately, we’ve reached out to the nutrition experts—registered dietitians—to dispel the myths surrounding fruit intake and weight loss. We’ve also compiled a list of six “bad” fruits you should be including in your diet to encourage healthful weight loss.

Is Fruit Bad for Weight Loss?

Let’s set the record straight: whole, fresh fruit that contains natural sugar is not bad for weight loss. When it comes to managing weight and overall health, the key is to limit added sugar to 28 grams per day without condemning the natural sugars in fruits. After all, judging fruit based solely on its sugar content oversimplifies its full nutritional value. In reality, fruit offers much more than just simple carbohydrates.

Bursting with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, “Fruits are nature’s ultimate package deal,” says Kayley George, M.S., RD, LD, founder of The Healthy Weight Loss Dietitians. She explains that the fiber in fruit, in particular, helps prevent the blood sugar spikes you would experience from an equivalent amount of refined sugar. When blood sugar is balanced, the body is able to access and burn stored fat more efficiently, she adds. In fact, research has revealed that fiber intake promotes weight loss in adults with overweight or obesity who follow a calorie-restricted diet. Therefore, it’s recommended to consume at least 25 to 38 grams of fiber per day.

Cassie Black, M.S., RD, founder of Fat Loss Dietitian, chimes in, stating, “Fruit is also a great way to increase the volume of food without a significant increase in calories.” This is because, besides being low in calories and an excellent source of fiber, fruit is also a source of water. Fiber adds bulk to the diet and slows stomach emptying. Water binds to the fiber, forming a gel that expands the stomach. Together, they contribute to feelings of fullness and help control hunger. Additionally, fruit provides a natural and enjoyable sweetness that satisfies cravings for sugary snacks without derailing weight-loss progress.

1. Bananas

Bananas are often mislabeled as the No. 1 fruit to avoid for weight loss. This misconception typically stems from the fact that a medium banana contains 14 grams of natural sugar. However, George highlights that the sugar content varies depending on the ripeness of the banana, with unripe, green bananas containing the lowest amount of sugar. “Green bananas also are known to be high in resistant starch, which is great for a healthy gut and overall weight loss,” she explains.

But even if you opt for a yellow banana, the natural sugar in this sweet fruit has a low to medium glycemic index, meaning it increases your blood sugar levels gradually instead of causing a rapid spike, says George. And that’s not all—bananas pack just 105 calories and deliver 3 grams of fiber, making them a winner for weight loss. So, feel free to peel a banana without guilt and savor it as a midday snack or blend it into our delightful Kale & Banana Smoothie to boost your daily fiber intake.

2. Mangoes

Munching on mangoes may seem like a bad idea if you’re trying to lose weight, but the opposite is true! These succulent tropical fruits contain roughly 3 grams of fiber and only 99 calories per cup. “Since a calorie deficit is important for weight loss, it can be helpful to swap higher-calorie treats for things that are lower-calorie—but also delicious and satisfying,” says Black. That’s why she recommends enjoying mangoes as a sweet and nutritious alternative to sweet, high-calorie snacks. This way, you can enjoy a tasty treat like our Mango Coconut Chia Pudding without sacrificing flavor.

Plus, George shares more good news: some research suggests that mango consumption, particularly for males, may help decrease body weight and waist circumference compared to those who don’t consume the fruit. So, adding mangoes to your diet not only brings a burst of flavor but may also contribute to your weight-management goals.

3. Pineapples

Pineapples should be praised not only for their tangy sweetness but also for their potential to promote weight loss. “Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain that has been shown to have a positive effect on the metabolism of glucose as well as insulin resistance—both of which help support better blood sugar balance,” Black explains. As mentioned above, achieving balanced blood sugar levels helps the body tap into and burn fat, promoting more efficient weight management.

Not to mention, pineapple is low in calories and a good source of fiber, offering 83 calories and 2 grams of fiber per cup. If you’re looking for a fun way to add more pineapple to your diet, consider whipping up our refreshing Pineapple Nice Cream, a fruity and healthy alternative to regular ice cream, with no added sugar.

4. Apples

An apple a day doesn’t just keep the doctor away—it can also support weight management! “Apples are known for being low in calories and high in water content and fiber, which can help you stay fuller for longer,” George explains. Along with containing 104 calories and nearly 5 grams of fiber, a medium apple is also loaded with disease-fighting antioxidants. The antioxidants in apples help combat cell-damaging oxidative stress, which is linked to conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Therefore, apples may decrease weight gain through their antioxidant activity. Just be sure to keep the skin on your apple to get all of the antioxidants and fiber, says George. Better yet, try our highly rated Caramel Apple–Inspired Overnight Oats for an easy grab-and-go breakfast.

5. Grapes

Although grapes are high in naturally occurring sugar, they are not the weight-loss villains they’re often made out to be. These juicy gems are low in calories (104 calories per cup) and loaded with water, which Black explains helps with hydration and satiety. This makes them an excellent choice for those practicing volume eating, which focuses on eating larger quantities of low-calorie foods high in water and fiber. “When it comes to volume, grapes are a great way to get more bang for your buck since one serving equals one full cup,” she emphasizes.

Additionally, George explains that grapes are rich in antioxidants, most notably resveratrol, which has anti-inflammatory properties that may assist with weight loss. However, more research is needed to confirm this finding. To reap this potential benefit, try our Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes or Broccoli & Grape Salad during your next lunch break.

6. Avocado

Avocados may pack more calories and fat than the other fruits on this list, but they are packed with nutrition, deserving a spot on your plate. One avocado only has 1 gram of sugar and boasts a whopping 13.5 grams of fiber, which can put a big dent in your daily fiber goals and support weight loss, says George.

On top of that, avocados contain healthy monounsaturated fat, which helps increase satiety, balance blood sugar levels and reduce cravings, explain both dietitians. Research even shows that regular avocado consumption may reduce weight gain in adults due to its impact on satiety. To incorporate this weight-friendly fruit, consider making our vibrant Avocado Hummus or our hearty Salmon-Stuffed Avocados.

The Bottom Line

Despite what you may have heard or read online, there are no “bad” fruits for weight loss or in general. All fruits fit in a well-balanced diet when consumed in appropriate portions. Each fruit offers unique nutritional benefits, such as fiber, antioxidants, healthy fats and water content, all of which contribute to effective weight management. So, instead of worrying about the natural sugar in fruit, it’s important to look at the entire nutritional profile. More importantly, no single food group can result in drastic weight changes. Instead, your overall dietary and lifestyle choices have the greatest impact on achieving and sustaining a healthy weight.

