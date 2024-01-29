The 5x5 Workout Can Skyrocket Your Strength With Just 3 Sessions A Week



There are a lot of options for workout splits. But if you’re looking for a simple and effective way to build muscle, improve functional fitness, and boost your metabolism, you should take a close look at the 5x5 workout.

“The 5x5 workout is a strength training program that focuses on compound exercises with a simple set and rep scheme,” says Michael Hamlin, CSCS, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and the founder of Everflex Fitness. As the name suggests, 5x5 refers to the five sets of 5 repetitions performed for each exercise (squat, bench press, barbell row, overhead press, and deadlift), he explains.

Meet the expert: Michael Hamlin, CSCS, is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and the founder of Everflex Fitness.

The workout regimen recently gained traction on social media, but it’s actually been around for quite some time. Nobody knows exactly who came up with the program, but Bill Starr, who was a pro weightlifter in the 1960s, made it popular decades ago, explains Hamlin.

Clearly the 5x5 workout has stood the test of time and for good reasons. The overall goal of the program is to increase strength and muscle mass by consistently lifting heavier weight, says Hamlin. “It's effective for building strength and muscle because it forces us to lift really heavy weights, which most of us avoid, and heavy weightlifting pushes us to our physiological limits which creates change.”

Ahead, everything trainers want you to know about the 5x5 workout, including how to follow the plan, muscles worked, and the many benefits, so you can try it for yourself.



What is the 5x5 workout?

There have been a few iterations of the 5x5 workout, but they all center around five sets of five reps of compound exercises (meaning a move that uses multiple muscle groups at the same time).

Hamlin suggests the following rules and programming:

Reps and sets: Perform each exercise for five sets of five reps. Rest breaks: Rest between each set for two to three minutes, depending on the intensity and how you feel. Schedule: Complete the program three times a week on non-consecutive days, allowing for rest in between. Equipment: Basic weight room equipment is required, including a barbell, weights, squat rack, and bench. Progression: The goal is to gradually increase weight by 1 to 2 percent each week. To keep it simple, it’s often easiest to add two 2.5-pound weights (total of 5 pounds) per week, says Hamlin.

In terms of your starting weight, Hamlin recommends selecting weights that have a difficulty of seven or eight out of 10 RPE (rate of perceived exertion). If you can't reach five reps at a particular weight and you need to adjust, take a 30 second rest before finishing your reps, says Hamlin. (The one exception is the deadlift, which you can perform for 1 set of 5 reps to effectively work this movement pattern and the lower body muscle groups.)

For example, if you’re attempting to bench press 50 pounds for five reps but can only get four clean reps, re-rack the weight and rest for 30 seconds, says Hamlin. “This should give you just enough gas in the tank for an extra rep,” he explains. The next week, keep the same weight (50 pounds) and focus on crushing the five full reps, he adds. “This way we still hit the weights required and we train our system to work through fatigue with minimal recovery.”

Sample 5x5 Workout Schedule

Week One

Monday

Back squat: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Bench press: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Barbell row: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Wednesday

Back squat: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Overhead press : 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Deadlift: 5 reps x 1 set, rest 90 seconds

Friday

Back squat: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Bench press: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Barbell row: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Week Two

Monday

Back squat: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Overhead press: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Deadlift: 5 reps x 1 set, rest 90 seconds

Wednesday

Back squat: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Bench press: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Barbell row: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Friday

Back squat: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Overhead press: 5 reps x 5 sets, rest 90 seconds

Deadlift: 5 reps x 1 set, rest 90 seconds

Week three will repeat the week one schedule, adding weight. Week four will repeat the week two schedule, adding weight. Hamlin suggests repeating this training block for a total of four to eight weeks.

5x5 Workout Exercises

1. Back Squat

Muscles targeted: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core

Form tips when increasing weight: Keep your chest up and maintain a neutral spine throughout the lift and always make sure you have the safety bars on the squat rack, says Hamlin.

How to:

Start with feet shoulder-width apart, toes facing slightly outward at 11 and 1 o'clock, holding barbell or dumbbells resting on shoulders. (Start with a back squat or dumbbells because they are a bit easier to manage and less technical in general, recommends Hamlin.) Inhale, engage core, and keep chest upright with a neutral spine as you bend knees and push hips back as if lowering into a chair. Descend slowly until thighs are about parallel to the ground. Exhale, squeeze glutes, and push through feet to return to the starting position. That’s 1 rep.

2. Bench Press

Muscles targeted: Chest, shoulders, and triceps

Form tips when increasing weight: Imagine your shoulders are locked in your back pockets and don’t let them rise during the lift, says Hamlin.

How to:

Lie on back on a flat bench with feet flat on the ground. Grip a barbell (or dumbbells) slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Inhale and lower the bar to chest, keeping elbows at a 90-degree angle. Exhale as you push the bar back up to the starting position. That’s 1 rep.

3. Barbell Row

Muscles targeted: Upper back, lats, and biceps

Form tips when increasing weight: Always maintain a neutral spine to keep any tension out of your lower back and keep your shoulders down so they don't lift during the lift, says Hamlin. Focus on engaging your lower traps for stability, he adds.

How to:

Start with feet shoulder-width apart and firmly planted on the ground and bend at the hips so the torso is tilted 45-degrees. Keep the spine straight and neutral. Grip the barbell (or dumbbells) with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. (If using a barbell, an underhand grip is typically easier, but play around with an overhand grip when comfortable.) Pull the barbell up near chest and hold for one to two seconds. Lower the barbell back down with control. That’s 1 rep.

4. Overhead Press

Muscles targeted: Shoulders and triceps

Form tips when increasing weight: Keep your shoulder blades down and focus on engaging your lower traps, says Hamlin.

How to:

Start standing with feet shoulder-width apart and a barbell (or dumbbells) at shoulder height. Inhale as you lock shoulder blades back and down and press the bar overhead, fully extending arms. Exhale and engage core as you lower the weight back to shoulder height with control. That’s 1 rep.

5. Deadlift

Muscles targeted: Lower back, hamstrings, and glutes

Form tips when increasing weight: Focus on maintaining a strong core and neutral spine to protect your back, says Hamlin.

How to:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, barbell over midfoot. (Option to use two dumbbells as shown.) Hinge at the hips, keeping back straight and chest up, and grasp the barbell with hands placed right outside the shins. Maintain a neutral position with back and neck, engage core, drive heels into the ground, and lift the bar as you extend hips and push knees back to allow clearance of the bar. Keep the bar (or dumbbells) close to your body throughout the movement. Maintain a neutral spine and retrace the same path on the way down back to starting position. That’s 1 rep.

What muscles does the 5x5 workout target?

A major perk of using the 5x5 format is that you can use it to create a full-body workout with all compound exercises. Here’s a cheat sheet to break down the program by major muscle group:

Chest: The bench press is a compound movement that engages the pectoral muscles, says Hamlin. “As you push the bar away from your chest, it activates the chest muscles, promoting strength and muscle development.”

Shoulders: The overhead press primarily targets the deltoids (shoulder muscles), says Hamlin. Lifting the weight overhead requires significant shoulder strength, which also targets your triceps and traps, he adds.

Triceps and biceps: The triceps are heavily involved in the extension phase of the bench press and overhead press, says Hamlin. Barbell rows engage the biceps as you pull the weight toward your chest which contributes to overall arm development, he adds.

Core: Both the squat and deadlift require core stabilization, says Hamlin. “The core muscles work to maintain an upright posture during squats and stabilize the spine during deadlifts, contributing to overall core strength and stability.”

Hamstrings: The deadlift is a compound movement that heavily involves the hamstrings, explains Hamlin. “As you lift the barbell, your hamstrings contract, promoting strength and development in the back of the thighs.”

Quads: The squat is a fundamental exercise for the quads, says Hamlin. “As you lift out of the squat position, your quads are responsible for extending your knee joints, promoting strength and hypertrophy in the front of your thighs.”

Back: “The barbell row engages the lats (latissimus dorsi) as you pull the weight toward your lower chest which contributes to a well-defined and strong back,” says Hamlin.

5x5 Workout Benefits

Increase strength. The overall goal of the program is to increase strength, says Hamlin. Heavy lifting pushes your physiological limits, and you build strength as your muscles adapt to the progressive challenge of increasing weight each week, he explains. Gain muscle. “Heavy lifting increases the mechanical stress on the muscle, which can help it grow,” says Hamlin. And while five reps per exercise may seem low, research actually shows that five repetitions can lead to major muscle hypertrophy. Boost metabolism. Strength training has a significant impact on your metabolism and fat burning capabilities, studies show. Muscle also uses more energy than fat while at rest, so the more muscle you have, the higher your basal metabolic rate (the amount of calories your body burns while performing basic functions like breathing, digesting food, and growing hair). Enhance functional fitness. The 5x5 workout focuses on compound exercises, which are key for promoting overall strength, stability, and agility to keep you movin’ and groovin’ at peak performance, says Hamlin. Improve posture. Your shoulders, rear delts, abs, and glutes are all responsible for keeping you upright, so strengthening these muscles can actually improve your posture, says Hamlin. Requires minimal equipment. Thanks to the simplicity of the workout, you don’t need a ton of equipment. If you have access to a barbell and weight plates (or a set of dumbbells), squat rack, and bench, you’re good to go, says Hamlin. Promote quality sleep. If you struggle to fall and/or stay asleep, resistance training like this program can help. In fact, those who regularly completed resistance training slept better and longer than those who solely focused on cardio workouts, 2022 research found. Better bone density. You may not think about your bone health on the daily, but resistance training is key for bone density and reducing the risk of osteoporosis and sarcopenia, research shows. Train efficiently. If you’re pressed for time, the 5x5 workout packs an efficient punch. You'll spend about an hour to an hour and a half per session, says Hamlin. Plus, it only requires three days in the gym. Challenge muscles all over. The 5x5 targets your upper body, lower body, and core, so you can expect a total body workout all in one program, says Hamlin.

5x5 Workout Risks

There are a few downsides to note before plunging into this and any training program. There is a potential for overtraining if you don't incorporate enough rest, which can lead to fatigue and an increased risk of injury, says Hamlin. The program naturally includes 4 days off and is typically performed three times a week on non-consecutive days. But if you plan on incorporating other workouts, make sure you take at least one to two full rest days a week.

Some people (especially beginners) may also find the weight progression challenging to sustain, says Hamlin. (Those weight plates add up fast.) And if you’re only focused on upping the weight, it’s easy to compromise on form and run the risk of injury, he explains. If you’re a fitness newbie and don’t feel like you've mastered the movements, consult with a trainer or start with higher volume training and lighter weights before diving head first into the 5x5, he adds.

Lastly, it’s crucial you listen to your body and address any pain or soreness around your joints, especially as you begin to increase weight, says Hamlin. “If you do notice joint soreness (not just muscle soreness) then you may be lifting ineffectively and should consult with a doctor, trainer, and/or physiotherapist to see what is going on.”

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is 5x5 the best way to build strength?

The 5x5 can be extremely effective, but the "best" way to build strength varies based on your personal goals, preferences, and ability, says Hamlin. If you’re brand new to lifting, the 5x5 might be too strenuous and could increase the risk of injury, which would limit strength gains. However, if you’re familiar with resistance training and your form is topnotch, it can be a killer method to build muscle, he explains.

2. How long does the 5x5 take?

A typical 5x5 workout takes 60 to 90 minutes, including warm-up exercises and rest periods, says Hamlin. As the weight increases it may take you longer to complete to maintain your tip-top form. In general, doing five sets per move with a three-minute rest period in between typically takes around 20 minutes, he adds.

3. Does 5x5 build muscle?

Yes! The 5x5 workout can certainly build muscle, says Hamlin. Heavy lifting increases the mechanical stress on your muscles, which helps them grow and pack on lean muscle tissue.

4. Why is the 5x5 workout so popular?

“Its popularity can be attributed to its simplicity, effectiveness, and focus on fundamental compound exercises,” says Hamlin. The 5x5 also works every major muscle, which makes it a great full-body training plan that increases strength and improves muscle definition, he explains.

5. Is the 5x5 workout good for beginners?

It might not be the best choice for newbies. “If a beginner has great form, they may be able to pull off the 5x5,” says Hamlin. However, if you’re totally new to fitness, Hamlin suggests spending a month or two on higher volume training (sets with 10 reps) so you can practice good form, movement patterns, and building baseline strength. Once you feel comfortable lifting weights, then you can dive into higher intensity programs (like the 5x5 workout) with heavier loads, he adds.



