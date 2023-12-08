58 salmon recipes from teriyaki salmon to tacos

Tuna may be the O.G. chicken of the sea, but salmon is a close second. That is, the fleshy, pink fish is as versatile as a chicken breast in the kitchen, and can easily be incorporated into a slew of delicious, easy and healthy meals at home.

Sautéed, broiled, roasted, grilled or poached, salmon can be cooked endless ways on the stove, in the oven or on the grill. And with so many different flavor combinations, it’ll rarely taste redundant.

As one of America’s most popular types of seafood, salmon is easy to source. Find wild-caught and farm-raised filets and steaks at your local fish market or supermarket, or look for frozen salmon in the freezer section. You can also find salmon online, which can be an efficient way to source high-quality wild caught salmon directly to your door. Canned salmon is also an option, particular for dishes like burgers, pastas or salads.

Whether you’re looking to cook something quick and crowd-pleasing or want a recipe that will deliver a restaurant-quality meal at home, here are over 50 recipes to make with salmon.

Green Goddess Salmon Burgers by Melissa Knific

Making salmon burgers from fresh salmon is a quick and innovative way to repurpose filets. The result is more flavorful, moister salmon burgers that can be cooked on the stove. The beautiful, herb-filled green goddess dressing on top is a refreshing contrast.

Salmon with Herb-Infused Olive Oil by Eric Ripert

Do you have a beautiful cut of fresh salmon in your refrigerator and you’re not sure how to prepare it? Herb-infused oil is our back pocket trick. Use a good quality extra-virgin olive oil and plenty of fresh dill (or your favorite herb) to create the simplest marinade for these filets.

Sheet-Pan Honey Mustard-Glazed Salmon with Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes by Katie Lee Biegel

Sheet-pan recipes were practically built for salmon dinners. The beauty of this recipe is that the salmon, broccoli florets and diced sweet potato cook together at the same time, and are dressed with a honey-mustard glaze. This recipe will become a weeknight go-to that never gets old.

Sheet Pan Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables by Klancy Miller

Surrounding salmon with hearty vegetables including carrots, red onions and shiitake mushrooms on a sheet pan is a fantastic way to bake up a healthy meal with minimal effort. Only one pan gets dirty, making this dinner as easy to clean-up as it was to prepare.

Sheet-Pan Honey Jerk Salmon by Jocelyn Delk Adams

The sweet honey-citrus glaze on this salmon mellows out the spicy jerk seasoning, making each bite better than the last. The flavors feel nearly too sophisticated for a basic sheet-pan dinner, but they’re just right. Serve a quick and easy herby cucumber salad on top for a complete light meal.

Valerie Bertinelli's Sheet-Pan Baked Salmon by Valerie Bertinelli

You may think that salmon is reserved for weeknight dinners only, but cooking up a large filet is elegant for a dinner party or at home date night. This recipe features a creamy sauce made with mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, chives, dill and cayenne. Serve with a big side salad and lemon wedges.

Sheet-Pan Harissa Salmon with Vegetables by Joy Bauer

This one and done dinner recipe is simple to execute and complex in flavor. Baby carrots and cauliflower add a nice crunch to the meal, and pair well with the sweet and spicy notes of salmon marinated in orange juice, harissa paste and ginger. Serve with rice, couscous or enjoy completely on its own.

Sheet-Pan Salmon Niçoise Salad by Kevin Curry

Niçoise salad is a delightfully composed salad hailing from the South of France. The traditional preparation features seared salmon, baby potatoes, haricot vert, olives and anchovies. This version is easier than ever, calling for the salmon, baby potatoes, green beans and cherry tomatoes to be roasted on a sheet pan. The bright vinaigrette is tangy and a delicious finish to the salad.

Seared Salmon with Creole-Roasted Root Vegetables by Kwame Onwuachi

Seating salmon is a quick and efficient way to prepare this popular fish, locking in the flavor and resulting in crisp skin and edges. A homemade creole spice blend adds layers of complex nutty, spicy flavors, while a Suya tahini adds a creamy element. Use whatever combination of root vegetables you prefer in this recipe, though we’re partial to sweet potatoes, celery root, carrots and onions.

Roasted Faroe Island Salmon by Ed Brown

Faroe Island salmon is known for its mild flavor and natural richness, making a simple preparation the best way to enjoy this specialty cut. This salmon is quickly seared in a pan, then topped with a crisp cucumber-ginger salad and homemade mint pesto. With only a few minutes of stovetop time, this recipe is great for a hot or busy day.

Jerk Salmon with Mango Salsa and Black Beans by Mawa McQueen

Looking for a make-ahead salmon recipe? We’ve got you covered with this recipe, which is best when marinated overnight. The homemade jerk seasoning adds a warm heat and just enough spice, thanks to the combination of fresh ginger, cilantro, nutmeg, chile peppers, allspice and thyme. A spicy lime-mango salsa on top is good enough to eat on its own — but it’s even better when spooned over the salmon.

Sautéed Salmon, Mulled Wine Beurre Rouge and Baby Vegetables by Eric Ripert

Two words: Butter sauce. This impressive salmon recipe relies on a red wine beurre rouge for its intense pink hue and elegant creaminess. Mulling spices are added to the sauce for a layer of toasty notes, making this the ultimate salmon dish to serve during winter.

One-Pan Teriyaki Salmon by Jessica Sepel

Teriyaki salmon is classic for a reason — it’s easy to make and a crowd pleaser. This better-for-you teriyaki sauce features just five ingredients — sesame oil, tamari, Dijon mustard, sesame seeds and honey. You’ll want to drizzle it on absolutely everything.

Simple Asian-Inspired Baked Salmon by Elizabeth Heiskell

This sticky soy-based sauce is brushed on salmon, giving this everyday protein a savory umami-flavor. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and fresh herbs to dress it up and serve with steamed rice and vegetables for a complete meal.

Honey-Baked Salmon by Will Coleman

This crispy, sticky salmon can inspire even a seafood skeptic to turn to the pink side. Try this recipe, which features a sweet sauce made with butter, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, ginger, paprika, nutmeg and allspice. Even better, this all comes together in under half an hour.

Salmon Salad with Lemony Dijon-Caper Vinaigrette by Katie Lee Biegel

Give leftover salmon new life with this light and bright recipe. Pre-cooked salmon is served with a crisp, green salad that’s made with bibb lettuce, celery, cucumbers and fresh herbs. A zippy Dijon vinaigrette adds a punch in each bite.

Baked Masala-Spiced Salmon by Madeleine Smithberg

Masala spice belongs on everything — and baked salmon is no exception. This five-ingredient recipe is so much more than the sum of its parts. Serve it with rice, which is a blank canvas for soaking up the sweet and spicy marinade.

Sweet Chili Roasted Salmon by Jet Tila

Pre-jarred Thai sweet chili sauce makes this basic salmon recipe so much more interesting. Better yet, this recipe goes from pantry to plate in just 10 minutes.

One-Pan Mustard Salmon with Peppers and Green Beans by Ryan Scott

While Dijon is one of our back pocket ingredients for dressing up salmon, whole-grain mustard tops this baked salmon recipe, adding texture and a more subtle spice. This sheet-pan supper is topped with a sauce made from red onions, jalapeño, fresh herbs, mustard, garlic paste, hot sauce and lemon, which elevates this salmon and pairs well with the roasted green beans. Serve with rice or quinoa.

Blackened Salmon with Pineapple-Avocado Salsa by Brittany Williams

Cooking salmon in a cast-iron pan isn’t only a quick cooking method, but helps the fish to brown beautifully on each side. Black pepper and cayenne unite for the blackening seasoning to build a mild spiciness, while juicy pineapple and avocado cuts the heat with their tropical, creamy personality.

Sandra Lee's Baked Salmon by Sandra Lee

Baking salmon in vegetable stock gives it a soft flavor. The technique is easy: add seasoned salmon to a rimmed baking sheet, pour in stock and cover with foil to create a steam pouch. Serve with potatoes or crusty bread to soak up the extra juices.

Eric Ripert's Fresh and Smoked Salmon Rillettes by Eric Ripert and Questlove

Eric Ripert may be the world’s most celebrated seafood chef, so when he shares a recipe, you try it. Salmon rillettes is a popular French dish that’s best served on toast or eaten by the spoonful. Spritz with fresh lemon wedges on top.

Skillet Salmon and Sesame Green Beans by Jernard Wells

Salmon with a sweet homemade tamari sauce is perfect for a weeknight family dinner. Pro tip: pat the salmon dry before cooking in the skillet to ensure the skin gets extra crisp. Serve with umami-rich sesame green beans.

Citrus-Miso Salmon with Green Beans by Dr. Ian Smith

Glazed salmon is so good, and this savory, sweet glaze is worthy of a weeknight or celebratory dinner. Orange and lime juice add a wonderful citric tang, and green beans are a nice pairing for the dish. Top everything with toasted sesame seeds for a pretty finish and bit of crunch.

Roasted Beet Salad with Salmon by Jonathan Rollo

This dish is a labor of love, but with one bite, you won’t be able to deny that it’s worth it. While the citrusy salmon roasts, prepare the arugula salad and bright pesto vinaigrette.

Baked Salmon Sushi Cups with Spicy Mayo by Joy Bauer

Salmon sushi bowls are one of 2023’s major viral recipe trends, thanks to creator Emily Mariko, and there are still so many ways to reinvent it. These sushi cups are cute for all ages and occasions, and can be a family project to assemble. Plus, you’ll want to slather the spicy mayo on everything.

Croissants with Smoked Salmon by Ina Garten

Bagels and smoked salmon may be besties, but croissants and smoked salmon are a pairing everyone aspires for. Dress up store-bought buttery croissants with chive mascarpone, smoked salmon and capers. It’s the perfect brunch bite, enjoyable any time of day.

Crispy Salmon and Spicy Mango Salsa Tacos by Olivier Palazzo

When you’ve reached your limit of sheet-pan salmon recipes, tacos are here to switch things up. This recipe has a lot of steps, so if you can split into teams of pickled onion makers, tortilla pressers and salsa mixers to make the prep work more manageable. Alternatively, swap in store-bought tortillas or another pre-made ingredient (like your favorite salsa) to speed things up.

Blackened Salmon with Peas and Greens by Kevin Mitchell

Black eyed peas and collard greens make an excellent base for blackened salmon. Rich with coconut milk and tangy with diced tomatoes, the peas and greens component may just steal the spotlight (sorry, salmon).

Sheet-Pan Miso-Lemon Salmon with Zucchini and Rice by Ali Rosen

This recipe is healthy and light in all the right ways. Broiling salmon filets and sliced zucchini results in a quick cook that retains the nutrients and flavor of each ingredient. A rice cooker can have your hot grains ready to go as soon as the oven timer goes off.

Salmon with Pea Ragu and Pickled Ramp Mignonette by Eric Ripert

This dish is the epitome of everything good about spring. And luckily, it’s easy to execute at home. The slow-roasted salmon stays light pink and flaky, and the tangy mignonette adds even more garlicky flavor. If you can’t find ramps, use green garlic or scallions instead.

Taco Spice-Crusted Salmon with Pico de Gallo and Guacamole by Ryan Scott

Utilize taco space for much more than ground beef. This recipe calls for an entire side of salmon to create a big, steak-like serving. The baked fish can then be portioned and placed into warm tortillas with homemade pico de gallo and guacamole for an epic communal taco night.

Roasted Salmon with Mango-Avocado Salsa by Gaby Dalkin

Bright and light for summer, this roasted salmon is a warm weather staple. This can easily be made on a grill outdoors by cooking the salmon on a baking sheet that fits atop the grill grates. Serve with tortilla chips to scoop up the juicy tomato, mango and avocado salsa.

My Mother-In-Law's Iraqi Roasted Salmon by Jake Cohen

In this recipe, coriander, cumin, turmeric, and cayenne add a mellow spice atop a large salmon filet. Caramelized onions and tomato paste build on the flavor and add a slick texture. Lemon zest brings everything together with a zing.

Leftover Salmon Avocado Tartines by Jake Cohen

Leftover salmon may feel like a burden to consume, but this recipe freshens it up. In fact, you’ll be wishing you had more leftovers. Fatty avocado pairs well with salmon, and these open-faced toasts topped with fresh dill take just minutes to prepare.

Joanna Gaines' Weeknight Salmon with New Potatoes and Dill by Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines knows how to feed a crowd, so you can’t go wrong with any of her weeknight family recipes. This salmon relies on simple flavors and preparation to let the ingredients shine. Picky eaters can enjoy it with ketchup too.

Salmon Sweet Potato Cakes by Kevin Curry

These salmon cakes are great on their own or served on a bun like a burger. Roasted and mashed sweet potato binds the fish together, and chickpea-based panko breadcrumbs makes this recipe naturally gluten-free. Turmeric and chili powder spice things up, but you can play around with the seasonings to create your perfect patty.

Gold Coconut Broken Rice with Tamarind-Glazed Salmon by Marcus Samuelsson

This recipe by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson was inspired by his experience cooking with Maya Angelou, so you know it’s something special. The glazed salmon is broiled in the oven quickly until it’s crisp on the outside and perfectly tender. Serve with coconut Carolina Gold rice grits for a truly luscious dish.

Aarón Sánchez's Seared Salmon with Pumpkin Seed Mole by Aarón Sánchez

Aarón Sánchez says this is a show-off dish, so get ready to impress. The salmon is simply seared in just about five minutes, making it quick and easy to prep. The bright green sauce — made with tomatillos, chile peppers, lime juice and fresh herbs — is a stunner that ties everything together.

Barbecue Salmon Bowl by Joy Bauer

This veggie-packed feast in a bowl is designed to satisfy nutritious and delicious cravings. Spinach, black beans, corn and cherry tomatoes all unite to bring exciting texture and pops to each bite. Prepared salmon is drizzled with barbecue sauce for a sweet, slightly smoky flavor for this lunch ready bowl.

Thai Salmon Cakes by Stephanie Harris-Uyidi

Canned salmon never looked so appealing! This recipe remixes classic salmon cakes with sweet chili sauce and cilantro for a Thai-inspired twist. Quickly pan fried, these cakes are ready for a squeeze of fresh lime and a dip into more chili sauce.

Roasted Salmon with Green Curry and Fennel by Noah Poses

This salmon has no business being so good. And yet, it may be our favorite recipe on this list. A sophisticated green curry sauce comes together from scratch, using lemongrass, ginger, jalapeño and more power players to bring the heat.

Salmon Power Bowls by Elizabeth Heiskell

In need of a healthy reset? This bowl’s got your back. Baby kale, green beans and asparagus unite to support pre-cooked salmon. Feel free to use whatever pre-cooked grains and vegetables you have on hand, but don’t skimp on the sweet garlic sauce.

Salmon Burgers by Elizabeth Heiskell

Leftover salmon and mashed potatoes create magic in this clean-out-your-fridge recipe. Adding pickled ginger, cilantro, red onion soy sauce and sesame oil amps up the flavor of the dinner basics. Smear homemade spicy mayo on top of the burgers for a kick to the final product.

Ziti with Prosciutto, Salmon and Arugula Pesto by Geoffrey Zakarian

Homemade pesto wins every time. And this arugula pesto is quick and easy to make — plus it’s a great way to use salad greens that are on their way out. Toss leftover salmon and crisp prosciutto with cooked pasta such as ziti for even more flavor and protein.

Salmon Fried Rice with Lots of Vegetables by Melissa Clark

Fried rice is always a wonderful way to use leftovers. And this salmon fried rice reinvents pre-cooked salmon with garlic, ginger and jalapeño and fish sauce. Cooked brown rice is a fiber-rich ingredient to use as the base for this easy weeknight dinner.

Grilled Salmon with Avocado Butter by Joel Gamoran

Avocado is nature’s butter, and this recipe celebrates the creamy fruit. A homemade garlic-herb avocado butter is a guac-like concoction with garlic, parsley, lemon and olive oil, creating a smooth accoutrement to spread all over grilled salmon.

Salmon with Mustard Vinaigrette and Leeks by Brian Lewis

Cook salmon like the French do with this lovely recipe. We use high-quality king salmon, which we recommend bringing to room temperature for about 30 minutes before cooking; doing so will prevent the fish from becoming tough and dry in the oven. As for the grainy mustard dressing, it’s so good that you may just want to double the recipe.

Sous Vide Herbed Salmon with Yogurt Sauce by Melissa Clark

Sous vide is a modern cooking technique that results in tender, flavorful salmon. Pair with a yogurt-dill sauce; the cool, creamy texture is a delicious contrast to the fatty fish. No sous vide? You can mimic the technique by simmering salmon in a sealed plastic or silicone bag in a warm pot of water.

Slow-Baked Salmon Frittata with Ricotta and Onions by Melissa Clark

This slow-baked frittata stays custardy and silky for a crowd-pleasing brunch. Use last night’s salmon leftovers, along with creamy ricotta and chives for a light, creamy bite.

Roasted Salmon with Sweet Potatoes and Broccolini by Geoffrey Zakarian

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian shares his recipe for roast salmon with veggies, which will become a household staple. The easy dinner takes basic salmon to the next level, thanks to the addition of herbs de provence and white wine. Feel free to swap broccoli florets or squash in a pinch.

Salmon Cubano Sandwiches by Geoffrey Zakarian

Leftover salmon is perfect in this melty sandwich recipe. If you can’t source Cuban bread, soft rolls also work. The most important part: dill pickles. And ham. And good-quality Gruyère cheese.

Sweet Chili Salmon Tacos with Green Apple Salsa by Jet Tila

This fish taco recipe reveals a delicious trio of sweet, tart and spicy flavor for a fun riff on traditional tacos. Citrus, matchstick apples and bell peppers create a clever, crunchy salsa, which pairs well with the sweet chili salmon.

Melissa Clark's Salmon With Anchovy-Garlic Butter by Melissa Clark

If you’re new to anchovy butter, welcome. The salty, umami-packed condiment kind of belongs on everything, and adding a fat clove of garlic just takes it up another level. Use browned butter for nutty notes and capers for a salty, punchy bite.

Barbecue Salmon by Sunny Anderson

There’s so much more to this salmon recipe than simply slathering the fish with store-bought barbecue sauce. It starts with a flavorful dry rub made with a bevy of basic pantry ingredients (think: sweet paprika, onion powder and garlic powder). Store bought barbecue rub can flavor the salmon if you’re not up for mixing the spices yourself.

Roasted Salmon with Lime and Fennel by Melissa Clark

Fennel and salmon go together, thanks to their light and bright flavorful profile. Fennel seeds add to the faint licorice notes of this recipe, while lime zest offers a tropical, fragrant note. Serve with pasta or crusty bread for a hearty meal.

Grilled Miso-Glazed Salmon with Broccolini Salad by Judy Joo

Grilled miso salmon is just so good, thanks to its umami-packed flavor. The glaze caramelizes and brings out all of its toasty notes. Want to get ahead? Prep this fish the night before grilling to allow the marinade to soak in — it’ll taste better the longer it sits.

Grilled Salmon with Roasted Green Tomatoes by Alex Guarnaschelli

This dish tastes good at any temperature — fresh off the grill, room temp during a party, cold out of the fridge — which makes it convenient to serve for any occasion. Fresh basil and good quality olive oil elevate this Italian-style preparation of grilled salmon. Use green tomatoes if you can get your hands on them for an unexpected juicy bite.

