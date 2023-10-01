At 58, Paulina Porizkova Shares the Product She Says Is ‘Wonderful for Older, Dry Skin’



Paulina Porizkova shared her daily five-minute makeup routine.

The 58-year-old former supermodel revealed her top five products for mature skin in a recent Instagram video.

She named Color Science’s Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy “the product I cannot live without.”

Paulina Porizkova loves to go makeup-free in her selfies and daily life, but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to makeup. On days when the 58-year-old former supermodel is in the mood for a bit of natural glam, the star turns to some powerhouse products. Now, Porizkova is sharing her go-to products for a five-minute face, so you, too, can get that supermodel glow.

Porizkova revealed all the products she uses in her daily makeup routine in a new Instagram video , in which she explains why she loves each of the products in her daily makeup routine. She even gives application tips for a natural look.

“Here’s [a] rather lengthy video of me doing my day makeup—which would normally take me about five minutes if I’m not busy holding up bottles and brushes and expounding on their beauty value,” she wrote in the caption.

Before you start questioning whether Porikova partnered with any brands to make the video, the former supermodel said the post was not sponsored. So, the products she used and tagged in the captions truly are her go-tos.

Now, let’s dive into her favorite products:

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Ilia

Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy

Colorescience

Translucent Pressed Powder

NARS

Miracle Balm

Jones Road

Apply SPF

Porizkova starts by prepping her skin with a few drops of Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 . She applies the serum skin tint all over her face and neck with her hands, saying it “smells heavenly,” and calling it her “skin serum/foundation/base/SPF.”

Revive skin

She then goes in with Color Science’s Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy using the cooling, metal applicator. The product has SPF 35 to add extra protection to the sensitive skin around the eyes, titanium dioxide for UV protection, and zinc oxide that works to smooth fine lines. “This is the product I cannot live without,” Porizkova says as she rubs in the concealer, showing how perfectly it matches her skin tone and brightens under eyes.

Cut down on shine

To set the serum and reduce a bit of the shininess from the two ultra-hydrating products she just applied, the star then opts for the Nars Translucent Pressed Powder with a fluffy brush “to avoid cakiness.”

Add a bit of color

Porizkova’s next step? “Another new discovery” that she loves: Miracle Balm from Jones Road (yup, Bobbi Brown’s beauty brand!). She uses a smaller brush to apply the blush to her cheek bones and in the creases of her eyes, then blends it all out with a bigger “feathering” brush to create a healthy, rosy glow. “The texture on this is very creamy, it’s almost like a balm,” she says. “It’s really wonderful for older and dry skins. It just gives this light sheen of pink like you’ve been exercising or just been having fun.”

While she sometimes stops after applying the powder, when she’s feeling “really special,” she uses a lash curler and Thrive Causemetics’ Waterproof Mascara that she “absolutely loves,” she says in the video. This tubing mascara coats each individual lash in polymer tubes for maximum length, and the brand promises it will not come off if you cry.

The model completes her eye look with Thrive Causemetics’ Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner inside the upper eyelid, fills in her eyebrows with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Definer in ash brown, and sets her brows with the Beauty Pie’s Brow Gel . To top it all off, she adds a bit of shimmer to her lips with Beauty Pie’s Wonder Gloss Collagen Lip Oil .

Before heading out the door, Porizkova finishes her beauty routine with Laura Geller Beauty’s Spackle Mist . It sets her makeup, adds a “moisturizing boost,” and “smells like vacation,” she says.

“That’s all there is to it,” Porizkova adds at the end of the video. “Day makeup that looks like I haven’t really done any makeup at all, so it just looks natural, and I’m ready to go.”

Fans were more than happy to see Porizkova’s casual, natural look and loved learning about her favorite beauty products. “Natural makeup routines are the best. I always think that’s what makeup is meant to do: enhance your already natural features. This routine is great 😊,” one commented. “You are too cute 😍 Great products!” another wrote.

If you want a simple, natural makeup look like Porizkova, check out all the makeup products in her daily routine below.

Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

Thrive Causemetics

Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner

Thrive Causemetics

Brow Definer

Anastasia Beverly Hills

2-in-1 Clear Brow Gel (Clear)

Beauty Pie

Wondergloss Collagen Lip Oil

Beauty Pie

Spackle Mist

Laura Geller

