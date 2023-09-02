At 58, Paulina Porizkova Shares the ‘Great’ Balm She Swears By for ‘Dry, Mature Skin’



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Paulina Porizkova recently shared her “really basic” skincare routine on Instagram.

The 58-year-old loves the Jones Road Beauty Hippie Stick for her “dry, mature skin.”

You “can put it wherever you want moisture,” she explains.

Whether she’s opening up about not using filters on social media, discussing her “wrinkles and sags,” or sharing her “58-year-old face” without makeup, one thing is certain: Paulina Porizkova is always glowing. While some celebs keep their skincare secrets hush-hush, the former supermodel shares her must-haves with fans. Recently, she revealed her go-to product for keeping her complexion healthy and hydrated: the Jones Road Beauty Hippie Stick.



Shop Now Hippie Stick jonesroadbeauty.com $32.00 Jones Road Beauty

Porizkova recently posted an Instagram video to share her “really basic” skincare routine, which she said she is “frequently asked about” (understandably so). In the video, Porizkova went makeup-free to demonstrate her love for the product.

“I love this,” Porizkova said of the Hippie Stick, after explaining that “the first thing” she does each morning is apply it to her face, especially if her skin feels “a little tight.” The moisturizing balm has a “slightly oily feel which is great for dry, mature skin like mine,” she explains. “And then I just rub it in there, and then my skin is pretty ready to do whatever I want it to do.”

From the mind of makeup mogul Bobbi Brown, Jones Road’s Hippie Stick is an “everywhere balm” that provides intense moisture to the face, body, and even hair. It’s formulated with sunflower seed oil, which is full of vitamins and fatty acids, retains moisture, and protects the skin from environmental stressors.

Reviewers love the product, too. “This product has saved my face. I needed this level of moisture that wouldn’t cause more breakouts. It covers dry spots quickly on the go,” one reviewer wrote. “No more sporting face dandruff! What a relief. I can’t imagine ever being without this product again. A miracle!” Another reviewer noted that the product is “perfect for extra hydration. I use it on my lips, dry spots on my face, cuticles, and elbows.”

The star shared even more of her must-haves. “Here’s me in nothing but my skin in the morning. My skincare routine—pretty basic and simple,” Porizkova captioned her video. “I must admit, I love skincare. I always try out new things even though I know the best they will do is a slight glow or a slight plumping—and that’s good enough for me. Here are my faves at the moment.”



The video is “not in any way a sponsored post,” Porizkova added. “I’m merely showing you what I’d show my girlfriends when they ask. I’m NOT telling you this [is] what YOU ought to do—only what I do. We all have our preferences for our skin—and they are all valid.”



Want Porizkova’s super model glow? Check out some of her other skincare favorites below.

Hippie Stick

Shop Now Hippie Stick jonesroadbeauty.com $32.00 Jones Road Beauty

Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex

Shop Now Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex amazon.com $49.00 Colorscience

The Cleansing Stick

Shop Now The Cleansing Stick jonesroadbeauty.com $34.00 Jones Road Beauty

Cold Cream

Shop Now Cold Cream amazon.com $6.26 Ponds

Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum

Shop Now Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum amazon.com $65.00 Peter Thomas Roth

Miracle Cream

Shop Now Miracle Cream jonesroadbeauty.com $38.00 Jones Road Beauty

You Might Also Like