At 58, Brooke Shields Uses This Bobbi Brown-Approved Product for an ‘Even’ Complexion



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Brooke Shields, 58, shared the concealer-like product she uses to “even out” her skin.

She uses the Face Pencil from Jones Road Beauty, a brand founded by makeup mogul Bobbi Brown.

Brown previously called the top-rated concealer “your best friend,” and reviewers also rave that it “glides on smoothly” without caking.

Though Brooke Shields’ radiance seems to emanate from within, there are a few select makeup must-haves that she uses to achieve a supermodel-worthy glow. One of the powerhouse products she relies on is cult-favorite Jones Road’s The Face Pencil—which comes from the mind of makeup mogul Bobbi Brown.

Shop Now The Face Pencil jonesroadbeauty.com $25.00 Jones Road Beauty

Sharing with TODAY that her everyday makeup routine consists of “two to three products max,” Shields named the Jones Road Face Pencil as one of her picks. “I usually start, if there’s something I need to cover up, I’ll use in spots a Jones Road nice, light coverage [product] to even out my skin. But I very rarely put on full foundation,” the actress said.

Described as an “everything stick” by the brand, the multi-functional pencil can be used to camouflage discoloration—from brightening under-eyes and covering red spots to acting as a dark spot corrector. It’s formulated with shea butter, which soothes and calms skin with vitamins A and E. Linoleic and stearic acids also help to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The pencil glides smoothly over skin for easy application. It comes in a whopping 25 shades for an array of skin tones.

Brown has touted the benefits of the product before—she wrote about it in a story for Prevention, noting that she uses The Face Pencil to “even out any red spots.”

The makeup artist also gave the product a shout-out in a past TikTok, where she named it as one of her “go-to products to get yourself together” when you’re “exhausted and just need to get out of the door.” She also called it “your best friend,” and said to use it “under your eyes, around your nose, get rid of redness—takes just a second.”

But it’s not just Shields and Brown who love the concealer—tons of reviewers online shout its praises too. The product boasts an impressive 4.5 rating with over 12,000 reviews on the Jones Road Beauty website. “I have tried every concealer known to man...This product blew me away,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “The coverage and its longevity are magic. It’s layer-able with no caking whatsoever.”

“Lives up to the hype!” another reviewer shared. “I was cautiously hopeful about the face pencil but prepared to be let down. After using it for a few days, I can confidently say that I am a fan! Whether used to brighten eyes, conceal imperfections, or highlight strong points, the face pencil delivers. It glides on smoothly, does not look cakey or obvious, and really does what it is designed to do. I will definitely keep the face pencil as a staple in my cosmetic bag!”

Ready to replicate Shields’ flawless glow? Grab the highly-rated Face Pencil now at Jones Road Beauty for under $30. While you’re at it, be sure to check out more of the Shields’ favorites below.

