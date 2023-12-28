At 56, Pamela Anderson Shares Her ‘Simple’ Makeup-Free Beauty Routine



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Pamela Anderson shared her “simple” beauty routine for going makeup-free.

The former supermodel ditched the foundation and eyeliner at her most recent public appearances.

“I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release,” she wrote.

At this point, you’ve probably seen the viral reaction to Pamela Anderson’s makeup-less Paris Fashion Week looks. And the Baywatch star is still riding that wave, fully embracing the bare-faced lifestyle. In her Substack newsletter called “The Open Journal,” she shared her simple beauty routine for going makeup-free.

The post was called “A Gentle Regime,” per Glamour. “My beauty ‘routine’ is pretty simple these days,” she wrote. As someone who was once well acquainted with extensive skincare and cosmetics, the 56-year-old has “weeded out” all the lotions and potions that she finds “too complicated.” And as you can probably imagine, it’s given her back a good chunk of her days, because she’s not “hovering over the sink with multiple steps,” she wrote.

Instead, Anderson opts to use a few core products that keep her skin hydrated and calm: “I plant things where I’ll see them and [apply them]... A rose hydration spray in the fridge that I use every time I open it…a lip balm in my bag that I apply all day long, especially in the winter.”

The only other skincare she uses is a homemade rose hip facial oil, she added. “[It] sits on my vanity for before makeup or just ‘as my makeup’ these days,” she wrote. The simplified routine pairs well with her approach to menopause, which she also briefly discussed in the post.

She revealed that she’s “not a good candidate for any hormone treatments, due to my family health history. So, I’m on my own, going with the flow, no judgment…I got this,” she wrote.

Anderson’s initial decision to go makeup-free in October was rooted in the desire for self-acceptance, or as she called it, freedom. “Something just kind of came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, I don’t want to compete with the clothes,” she wrote in a separate newsletter, per Glamour. “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release.”

In a February Instagram, she posed in a barely-there dress and no makeup to discuss aging. “At a certain age we just look younger and fresher without makeup,” she wrote. “This is me - I’m happy with who I am right now.”

She began to let go of her iconic bombshell smokey eyes when her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer. “I just went along with what people were telling me what to do,” she told Elle in August. “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”



Though she didn’t give specifics this time, in the past she’s said that she’s used the below products:

True Skin Serum Concealer

Shop Now True Skin Serum Concealer amazon.com $31.99 ILIA

Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Eye Mask

Shop Now Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Eye Mask knesko.com $15.50 Knesko

Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Face Mask

Shop Now Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Face Mask knesko.com $37.00 Knesko

Amethyst Hydrate Face Mask

Shop Now Amethyst Hydrate Face Mask knesko.com $42.00 Knesko

Nanogold Repair Serum

Shop Now Nanogold Repair Serum knesko.com $80.00 Knesko

Lift & Firm Y-Zone Deep Remodelling Night Cream

Shop Now Lift & Firm Y-Zone Deep Remodelling Night Cream amazon.com $78.05 Lise Watier

Gone are the days of red one-pieces and pink frosty lips, here are those of fresh-faced wisdom. We can’t wait to see what Anderson has to share next.

You Might Also Like