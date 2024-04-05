This 555-Powered Chevelle SS Headlines Frieje Auctioneers Annual Big Boy Toy Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Frieje Auctioneers' Annual Sale to Feature a Powerhouse 555-Powered Chevelle SS.

At the heart of Frieje Auctioneers' much-anticipated Annual Big Boy Toy Sale, a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible stands out as a masterpiece of muscle car engineering. This iconic vehicle, with its VIN: 1D67F2B589678, showcases an awe-inspiring 555 cubic inch Big Block Chevy engine housed in a "Big M" Dart block. This powerhouse engine churns out a staggering 640 horsepower and 700 ft-lbs of torque, setting the stage for an exhilarating driving experience that combines raw power with refined performance.

Driving this behemoth is a 5-speed TKO 600 Tremec transmission equipped with a dual disc Centerforce clutch, ensuring smooth and responsive gear shifts that can handle the engine's immense power. The car's drivetrain is rounded off with a 373:1 12-bolt rear end, providing robust and reliable power delivery to the pavement.

Beyond its performance capabilities, this Chevelle SS doesn't skimp on comfort and style. It comes fully equipped with modern conveniences such as air conditioning and heat, power steering, and plush bucket seats, ensuring a comfortable ride without sacrificing the car's aggressive edge. The factory tachometer and Crager SS wheels add to the vehicle's authentic muscle car aura, while its sleek black exterior, accented with white racing stripes, exudes timeless elegance and aggression.

With an odometer reading of just 1,179 miles, this Chevelle SS represents a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history that has been meticulously maintained and upgraded for both performance and aesthetics. As the headline act of Frieje Auctioneers' Annual Big Boy Toy Sale, this 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible is poised to ignite the passion of muscle car aficionados and bring a piece of the golden age of American muscle to a new owner.

The Annual Big Boy Toy Auction will start at 9 a.m. ET on April 27th. The sale takes place online and live in Clayton, Indiana. With many great classic cars and trucks, and a great collection of automobilia, you do not want to miss this auction. If you need assistance registering for online bidding, please email info@freijeauctioneers.com Please note that you can use our auction platform at a lower cost or Proxibid.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.