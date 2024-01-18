Your Girlfriend Told Us What She Wants For Valentine's Day This Year



We get it — shopping for your girlfriend is hard. You want to get her something she can actually use, rather than something that collects dust around her house (or worse, gets regifted). That's why we've rounded up the best gifts for girlfriends, no matter what the occasion is. These gifts are things that can be used over and over again, and she'll think of you every time she picks them up. They will become staples in her vanity, closet, kitchen, and elsewhere around her home, making you a serious MVP.

If you're trying to go ham on a gift for that big anniversary or milestone birthday, don't be afraid to invest in that $700 Dyson vacuum she's been eyeing or a $1,000+ custom Teressa Foglia hat. Those gifts will be met with such love and adoration, and she'll be so grateful that you're willing to drop that kind of money on her.

And though some gifts run on the pricier side, on the flip side, there are some things you can buy that will be just as meaningful even though you didn't spend a ton of money on it. A month-long Masterclass membership ($15) will give her access to countless cooking, interior design, and photography lessons, among others. A $65 pair of sunnies from Dezi will become her new everyday go-to shades. It really is the thought that counts, and your girlfriend will always be appreciative that you put effort into finding her the perfect present.

Whether it's for a birthday, holiday, or a random "just because" present, ditch the flowers and grab her on

No matter what your partner's love language, don't underestimate the value of a romantic gift, especially on Valentine's Day. A physical token of appreciation can strengthen your relationship with your partner by showing them how well you really know them, and to save you the hard work of sifting through endless options, we compiled a list of the best gifts for girlfriend.

Valentine's Day is basically almost here. So, if you don't know where to start, just think about what she's into—skincare, tech, music?—and go from there. If you've recently started dating, don't fret. Whether you just got together a few weeks ago or have been in a relationship for years—or whether she's into food gifts or beauty gifts—there's always going to be something out there that fits the bill. The best gifts for girlfriend on Valentine's Day are really anything she knows you put a little thought into.

Top Gifts for Girlfriends in 2024

Ready to step your gift-giving game up with some of the best gifts for women? Below, we've gathered a list of things our editors really love, have tested or reviewed, or have had on their wish list for months now. Read on for the 76 best gifts for girlfriends she'll totally love getting this Valentine's Day. Won't say I told you so!

Funny Candle

Are you a new couple who met on an app or the internet? You can't go wrong with a funny candle like this one paired with some flowers and chocolates.

Shop Now Funny Candle amazon.com $18.99

Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy Device

What's better than a gift you both can use? Level up the hand massages you give her with this percussive therapy device that's perfect for soothing sore muscles and pain relief.

Shop Now Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy Device amazon.com $249.99

Shaggy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket

Cozy season is upon us. Embrace it with this beast of a blanket. It has two major things going for it: supreme fuziness and added weight, proven to help people feel more comfortable and sleep better.

Shop Now Shaggy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket amazon.com $86.50

Preserved Red Rose With Necklace

Whether she loves flowers, jewelry, or is just super sentimental, she'll appreciate this totally unique preserved red rose that comes in a beautiful gift-ready jewelry box paired with a necklace. It'll last forever—just like your love. Aw.

Shop Now Preserved Red Rose With Necklace amazon.com $27.99

3D Crystal Photo Heart

Have a picture you both love so much that printing it out just won't cut it? You can instead turn it into this 3D crystal photo heart, which can also be personalized with a special message to your girlfriend.

Shop Now 3D Crystal Photo Heart amazon.com $69.99

Lap Desk With Memory Foam Cushion

What better way to show you endorse her affinity for working from bed? The cushioned bottom will keep her super comfy, and it even comes with a phone stand so she won't even have to lean over to check texts—now that's luxury.

Shop Now Lap Desk With Memory Foam Cushion amazon.com $45.99

Window Herb Garden

Sure, you could get her something luxe, but plant parents just want more things to love. This little herb garden features nine different varieties that they'll love to take care of and then put in their food.

Shop Now Window Herb Garden amazon.com $40.00

100 Conversation Starters for Great Relationships

Looking for a way to switch up game night? This gift is a perfect way to get to know each other on a deeper level whether you are at home or on a romantic weekend away. Plus, your girlfriend will appreciate you taking the time to ask her questions.

Shop Now 100 Conversation Starters for Great Relationships amazon.com $20.95

Immersive Murder Mystery Game

Your girl who's obsessed with true crime (in the most charming, not terrifying way possible) has listened to all the murder podcasts, but has she played this game? Probably not. It's a tech-free way to fuel her obsession that she'll be super grateful for.

Shop Now Immersive Murder Mystery Game amazon.com $27.49

Everywhere Belt Bag

Purging is a great act, even if it's just a temporary thing. This tiny belt bag encourages the less is more ethos, allowing her to focus on more important things. The bag itself is great, with a sublime fit a great compartments, but she'll also enjoy the hands-free life.

Shop Now Everywhere Belt Bag lululemon.com $38.00

Blazer Low Platform Sneaker

There's something super special about Nike's sneakers, and while she may not want to treat herself to another pair, she'll be happy you did so for her. Just text her mom for her shoe size, and know that the platform is probably the best pick.

Shop Now Blazer Low Platform Sneaker nordstrom.com $100.00

Affirmation Cards

There’s nothing like some words of affirmation to make someone feel really special. That’s what makes this oracle deck so perfect. If the special lady in your life is in need of a little boost of bad b*tch energy, she can turn to her deck for beautiful words and soak in all the love from herself (when you're not around, of course).

Shop Now Affirmation Cards amazon.com $16.95

Custom Canvas Tote Bag

If your girlfriend is often found in the accessory section of Target, she'll love this customized tote. It's a super thoughtful idea to get anything that's custom-made for her.

Shop Now Custom Canvas Tote Bag amazon.com $16.99

Align High-Rise Pant

Not all yoga pants are the same. This pair excels to the nth degree, with sweat-wicking fabric and a higher fit that cradles the hips perfectly. Whether she's logging hours at home, on the mat or at the studio, this is what she should be wearing.

Shop Now Align High-Rise Pant lululemon.com $98.00

100 Dates Scratch Off Poster

There's no denying the power of a good inspirational gift. This one persuades the couple at hand to go on some themed dates, just the thing for some much-needed time out and together. Scratch as you go and be sure to knock out all 100.

Shop Now 100 Dates Scratch Off Poster amazon.com $19.99

AirPods Pro

AirPods are one of the most popular accessories of the decade, and if your GF doesn't already own a pair, she totally has this on her wish list (even if she hasn't told you).

Shop Now AirPods Pro amazon.com $259.00

Therapy Bath Soak Set

These bath soaks are perfect for the GF who loves tub time. Plus, the company is dedicated to hiring women in recovery, people with disabilities, and other people who need a second chance at a better life.

Shop Now Therapy Bath Soak Set amazon.com $24.00

Women's Waffle Knit Pajama Set

Just in time for hibernation season, this waffle knit pajama set is the bee's knees and more. With drawstrings and a sporty fit, it looks active even if you feel less so. There are plenty of playful color options and the chances are good that once these PJs are put on, they're staying that way for the long haul.

Shop Now Women's Waffle Knit Pajama Set amazon.com $36.99

Customized Matching Bracelets for Couples

This custom bracelet will dress up any of your GF's fits. Plus, you can get a matching one. She'll think of you every time she puts it on.

Shop Now Customized Matching Bracelets for Couples amazon.com $13.99

Birthstone Name Necklace

Nothing gets more thoughtful than a personalized gift with her name on it. You can also customize this necklace to include her birthstone.

Shop Now Birthstone Name Necklace amazon.com $23.50

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

We know, everybody is making a tumbler. But this one is different, bringing added accessibility and cool tech features to the table. From the smart base to the lid that appears to be designed by astronauts, it's a real wonder.

Shop Now Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler amazon.com $45.00

Dresser Mount Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror

Maybe the slickest mirror around, this tri-fold is basically a Transformer. It not only folds out to provide all the vanity but delivers tons of light and every perspective you could ask for. And after all that, it closes back up, like a turtle.

Shop Now Dresser Mount Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror amazon.com $20.38

Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

The girlfriend who sleeps better, feels better. Encourage as much with the newest release from the slumber experts at Hatch. We love it all, from the light that mimics sunrise and sunset to specific atmospheric sounds come bedtime.

Shop Now Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock amazon.com $199.99

Mini Pralines

Here's another chocolate-themed gift because you can never have too many of them. You know you can't skip over the obligatory box of chocolates. Pair this with a gift card, a candle, or plane tickets (if you're feeling fancy) to watch her face light up with joy.

Shop Now Mini Pralines amazon.com $13.48

Cocktail and Margarita Machine

Give your love the gift of feeling like an expert mixologist with the push of a button. Fill the bottles with your favorite liquor, insert a cocktail pod, and select your strength (from “mocktail” to “strong”) and you’ll have your favorite drink poured in seconds. (It's like a Keurig, but for alcohol—WH editor Amanda Lucci is a huge fan.)

Shop Now Cocktail and Margarita Machine amazon.com $355.99

Pop Up Beach Tent

If your GF is a beach bum, she'll appreciate this pop-up beach tent she can set up during a long day in the sun to catch a nap or snack in the shade.

Shop Now Pop Up Beach Tent amazon.com $129.95

Turkish Terry Robe in Regatta Blue

Give the gift of non-stop vacation with this amazing terry robe. Even if you're hanging out on a Tuesday evening, the robe feels like a Mediterranean anniversary trip. And it looks like one too (note the lovely striped belt).

Shop Now Turkish Terry Robe in Regatta Blue lakepajamas.com $136.00

Custom Star Map

What's more personal than astrology? Not much. This custom gift finds her place in the heavens, mapping the sky under any number of important date: first encounter, first kiss, first whatever. It's a cool way of showing exactly when the earth stopped spinning, even for an instant.

Read more: Best Sentimental Gifts

Shop Now Custom Star Map amazon.com $19.99

Mountain Tapestry

This gorg tapestry paints a peaceful scene of mountains, forest, and a relaxing sunset that will turn your girlfriend's place into a nature oasis. It makes a great housewarming gift, too.

Shop Now Mountain Tapestry amazon.com $24.51

World Coffee Tour

Honestly, there are tons of coffee clubs out there. But having tried this one, we can whole-heartedly endorse it. Atlas offers an actual international tour of all the best coffee destinations, with incredible single-origin brews. It's arm chair travel, only a lot tastier.

Shop Now World Coffee Tour atlascoffeeclub.com $50.00

Chocoholic Survival Subscription Box

Sure, you could get her a box of chocolates, but getting a whole chocolate subscription delivered to her door every month is even better. She'll get a combination of standbys like chocolate-covered nuts and more unique items like chocolate-covered potato chips, too.

Read more: Best Food Gifts

Shop Now Chocoholic Survival Subscription Box amazon.com $28.00

Plant Gift Card

If your girlfriend has a green thumb, a gift card to The Sill is sure to make her smile. She can pick out different greenery to add to her ever-growing collection of plant babies, or she can stock up on planters for her next trip to the local nursery.

Shop Now Plant Gift Card thesill.com

Long Distance Touch Bracelets

If you have a girlfriend who lives far from you, these bracelets will help you stay connected no matter how many miles are between the two of you. The bracelets allow you to light up the other person's with the color of your choice mimicking the natural vibration of real touch. It also pairs with an app where you can privately chat with your partner.

Shop Now Long Distance Touch Bracelets amazon.com $138.00

Double Hoop Chain Earrings

These stylish single-handcuff sparkling hoops connected by a fine, elegant chain are the perfect outfit staple that your girlfriend will never want to leave home without. She can rock a single pair on one ear, or opt for a pair on both ears. Either way, hoops are really in right now.

Shop Now Double Hoop Chain Earrings amazon.com $7.35

White Quartz Crystal Necklace

This unique piece from Morgan & Paige will be a guaranteed score with your girl. The necklace features a white quartz crystal pendant, which is known as a protective stone. And, when you tell her it comes from a woman-owned company, you’ll get even more kudos.

Shop Now White Quartz Crystal Necklace amazon.com $29.99

Bagheera Sleep Set

If your GF loves to wear a matching set of pajamas to bed, she will love the bright, fun prints of the Bagheera set. She'll never be more cozy.

Shop Now Bagheera Sleep Set printfresh.com $158.00

Zodiac Pendant Necklace

The girlfriend who starts every morning by reading her daily horoscope will probably never want to take this zodiac-themed necklace off.

Shop Now Zodiac Pendant Necklace amazon.com $209.00

The Night Owl Sweatshirt

If your girlfriend never hits the sack before 1 A.M., she'll embrace this Night Owl sweatshirt when she's burning the midnight oil getting creative, cranking out work, or just binging on Only Murders in the Building.

Shop Now The Night Owl Sweatshirt womenshealthmag.com $45.00

Yoga Blocks

Any yogi knows having blocks of your own at home is a treat. All the extra support for her favorite poses is essential as she grows in her practice. So, come in like prince or princess charming with this gorgeous set.

Shop Now Yoga Blocks amazon.com $18.35

Facial Microneedling Discovery Set

You may or may not know this, but I'm here to tell you that microneedling is all the rage RN, and if your girl is skincare-obsessed, this is the perfect gift for her. It comes with a cleanser specifically designed to prep the skin before using the microneedling tool and a calming gel moisturizer that'll soothe the skin afterwards.

TLDR? Every skincare lover has this on their wish list.

Shop Now Facial Microneedling Discovery Set sephora.com $199.00 Sephora

Disney Mickey Mouse Journal

This Disney-themed journal will help your girlfriend plan out her amazing projects and reflect on accomplishments from the past. When she's not conquering the world, she'll love nostalgically looking back on her previous ideas.

Shop Now Disney Mickey Mouse Journal amazon.com $14.95

Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

If she found her way to your heart through your stomach, this high quality Dutch oven will make her the happiest cook in the kitchen this year. And, she'll just have to cook some of her most special dishes to thank you.

Shop Now Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven amazon.com $56.50 Courtesy

Hair Repair Treatment Kit

Your GF's hair will thank you for this gift, which features Olaplex's best-selling products, including their No.4 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. Not in the hair world? Trust that this luxe brand is a cult-favorite amongst beauty gurus and WH editors alike.

Shop Now Hair Repair Treatment Kit amazon.com $62.00

Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor

For your cardio queen, this rowing machine will allow her to get her sweat on from the comfort of home (so you get more time with her, obvi). She can take tons of classes with top trainers by pairing the bike with the MyCloud Fitness app, too.

Shop Now Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor amazon.com $239.99 Courtesy

Sundome Tent

If you and your GF love to go camping, this tent is a great pick for your next adventure. It can fit up to four people (double date?) and is super easy to set up.

Shop Now Sundome Tent amazon.com $80.83

Coffee Decorating Set

Even though you may roast her for it, you secretly love all the coffee content she posts on Insta. Show your support with this latte art-making set that includes powder shakers and stencils.

Shop Now Coffee Decorating Set amazon.com $10.99

Portable Pearl Night Light

Whether she needs it for her WFH setup or wants something cute to have as a background on her TikToks, this portable light is super versatile. The shiny gold and pearlescent pink is eye-catching but still neutral, and the ceramic shell is both trendy and subtle. Put a small ring (engagement or not) inside for bonus points.

Shop Now Portable Pearl Night Light amazon.com $27.99

Tanner Love Signet Ring

Tell your GF you love her with this modern twist on the signet ring. You can choose one of four 'love' engravings to show her how you really feel.

Shop Now Tanner Love Signet Ring adornmonde.com $124.00

Masterclass Gift Card

She can take cooking classes, become a master interior designer, pick up photography, and so much more with a Masterclass membership. It's a gift that has so many options—she'll be excited to learn a new skill.

Shop Now Masterclass Gift Card masterclass.com

Disney+ Subscription

Are you the kind of couple who constantly finds yourselves rewatching Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars movies? Then you should definitely look into gifting your girlfriend a Disney+ membership.

She'll have a year's worth of binging all of her childhood favorites—and as long as you bring the popcorn, you're obviously invited, too.

Shop Now Disney+ Subscription disneyplus.com $9.99

I Am Done Adulting Sweatshirt

This crewneck is bound to make your Disney-loving girlfriend feel so good (and warm). Bonus points if you actually take her to Disney.

Shop Now I Am Done Adulting Sweatshirt amazon.com $27.99

Exercise Yoga Gym Floor Mat

There's a reason this yoga mat has 60,000 five-star reviews. It's plush enough to make HIIT workouts more comfortable, but it also features a non-slip grip to make it more supportive for yoga, too. The carrying strap is a big bonus.

Shop Now Exercise Yoga Gym Floor Mat amazon.com $20.37

Electric Tea Kettle

Your tea-sipping girlfriend probably already has a basic kettle, but she may not have one as pretty and easy-to-use as this clear one. It's going to look amazing on her kitchen counter.

Shop Now Electric Tea Kettle amazon.com $27.99

Custom Birth Month Jewelry Set

Crafted by Indian artists, this jewelry set features a necklace, pair of earrings, and bracelet based on the wearer's birthstone. Reassure your girlfriend that you will never forget her birthday by selecting her birthstone and even personalize it by adding her initials.

Shop Now Custom Birth Month Jewelry Set hyperboleaccessories.com $100.00

Wayfarer Smart Glasses

If your girfriend's always ahead of the game, she'll love rocking these smart glasses from Ray-Ban. They can shoot photo and video, answer calls, and play music. How cool is that?

Shop Now Wayfarer Smart Glasses amazon.com $263.20

Diffuser and Candle Set

If her bedroom is more like a haven than just a place to sleep in, your girlfriend will enjoy adding to the zen vibes with this diffuser and candle set from Brooklinen. The Good Intentions set features calming basil, minty buchu leaf, and bright citrus notes.

Shop Now Diffuser and Candle Set brooklinen.com $85.00

