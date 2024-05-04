54 things to do for Mother’s Day in the Tampa Bay area

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12, this year. Here are 54 ways to pay tribute to the maternal figures in our lives.

Mother’s Day Bouquets: Spend the evening sipping drinks and building a bouquet for Mom. $25. 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday (May 8). Paradigm Beauty, 3619 Henderson Blvd., Tampa. 813-374-9088.

Mother’s Day Bouquet Workshop: Sip on locally made wine as you learn to make a bouquet. $45. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 8). Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. 813-752-9100.

Mother’s Day Male Review: Treat Mom to a ladies’ night out. $10-$20. 7-10 p.m. Wednesday (May 8). Eden Night Club, 912 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-459-8565.

Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Workshop: Learn how to create a floral arrangement while enjoying locally made beer and ciders with Mom. $70. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 8). 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-495-6002.

Mother’s Day Flower Mug Workshop: Spend time with Mom making memories and creating a flower arrangement in a coffee mug. $56. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday (May 9). Raining Berries, 1631 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-498-6560.

Mother’s Day Swing: Enjoy live music by Gloria West and a dance lesson by Swing Time. 21 and older only. $10. 7-10 p.m. Thursday (May 9). Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-322-4600.

Mother’s Day Comedy: This all-female lineup of comedians focuses on female-oriented material. Features Catherine Maloney, Caroline Post and Tara Zimmerman. $10-$15. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 9). Aspirations Winery, 22041 U.S. 19, Clearwater. 727-799-9463.

Mother’s Day Calligraphy Soiree: Celebrate Mother’s Day in style as you create hand-lettered gifts for Mom. $75. 8:30 p.m. Thursday (May 9). The Chelsea, 2462 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-200-6083.

Mother’s Day Tea Party: Children 5 and younger can celebrate their mothers at this tea party with finger foods, themed activities and a bounce house. $30, $25 members. 9:30 a.m. Friday (May 10). Romp ‘n Roll, 2534 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-877-5299.

Mother’s Day Candle Making: Bathhouse Aromatherapy and Noble Picnics provide step-by-step instructions on how to make an aromatherapy candle. $70. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday (May 10). Starkey Market, 3460 Starkey Blvd., Trinity. 727-375-7606.

Mother’s Day Beauty Bloom: Pamper Mom with beauty treatments. Free. Noon-1 p.m. Friday (May 10). Florida Blue Center, 3758 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. 727-342-1512.

Mother’s Day Cake and Chat: Create an 8-inch rosette cake and snack on appetizers while having fun with Mom. $75. 5-7 p.m. Friday (May 10). Kurators Kafe, 7402 N. 56th St., Building 500, Tampa. 813-703-2877.

Mother’s Day: Fused Glass Floral Bouquets: Using frit, confetti glass, stringers and glass paints, create a 6-by-6-inch fused glass floral bouquet, complete with a wooden stand. $70. 6-8 p.m. Friday (May 10), noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Morean Workshop Space, 2025 Third Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-334-1888.

Mother’s Day Mat and Mimosas Mixer: An IM=X Mat Pilates class with brunch and mimosas. $25. 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday (May 11). Apollo Beach Racquet and Fitness, 6520 Richies Way, Apollo Beach. 813-641-1922.

Mother’s Day Market: This pop-up market salutes all mothers. No cover. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Dunedin Mix, 990 Broadway, Dunedin. 727-216-8861.

Mother’s Day Fashionista Swap: Men and women are invited to bring unwanted clothing items and swap them out for new ones. No cover. 10:15 a.m. Saturday (May 11). Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association, 619 Vonderburg Drive, Brandon. 813-685-8888.

Mother’s Day Tea and Luncheon: All women are invited to wear a frilly dress or hat at this potluck luncheon with a “boutique” giveaway. Bring gently used items to donate to the “boutique.” No cover. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Family Fellowship Center, 5475 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-525-7496.

Mother’s Day Makeover: Licensed aesthetician and master makeup artist Heather O’Donnell is partnering with Yves Saint Laurent for complimentary Mother’s Day skin/makeup sessions. Call to book. Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Dillard’s at Westfield Countryside, 27001 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. 727-776-2659.

Mother’s Day Succulent Wreath Workshop: Join Crystal Desi to create a wreath made with succulents. $75. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Cactus Moon, 4206 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. 813-971-7576.

Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating: Spend time with Mom as you learn how to decorate cookies. Class includes six cookies, one tag cookie, four icing bags, instructions, treats, a cookie cutter and to-go boxes. $45. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Chuck’s Natural Fields Market, 114 N. Kings Ave., Brandon. 813-657-2555.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Paint: Join Mom to paint a picture while feasting. $15. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Bay Vista Center and Park, 7000 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-893-7124.

Mother’s Day Market: More than 50 vendors take over the parking lot, selling artwork, jewelry, candles, plants, cooking supplies, sauces and clothing fit for Mother’s Day gifts. No cover. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday (May 11). 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-495-6002.

Mother’s Day Painting With Passion: Kids can join their moms and paint. Free. 1-2 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Florida Blue Center, 201 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 877-352-5830.

A Glorious Mother’s Day Lunch: Mothers, daughters and sons can indulge in a gourmet buffet lunch followed by fellowship and an auction. $25. 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday (May 11). House of Glory Church, 3970 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.

Mother’s Day High Tea: Treat the “mom” figures in your life to a high tea experience. $20. 2-4 p.m. Saturday (May 11). St. Michael Old Catholic Church, 2680 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. 727-270-7700.

Mother’s Day Wine Tasting: Try a variety of rose wines. $50. 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday (May 11). La Vid Wines, 14610 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-450-1280.

Mother’s and Mimosas: Mother’s Day Luncheon: Party with drink specials and unlimited Caribbean and soul food. $30-$175. 4-9 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Venue on 6th, 1701 N. Avenida Republica de Cuba, Suite C, Tampa.

Wonder Woman: Mother’s Day Sip and Paint: All mothers are invited to enjoy their favorite beverage while painting. $30. 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Joe’s Palette, 1915 East Bay Drive, Largo. 727-238-3053.

Mother’s Day Show: Celebrate Mom with music and dance performances by La Sombra and G5. $50. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday (May 11). Lola’s Club and Kitchen, 6656 U.S. 301, Riverview. 813-955-3524.

Ladies’ Night Out: Mother’s Day Edition: Celebrate Mother’s Day with an R&B show by Summer Walker. $40. 10 p.m. Saturday (May 11). Club Skye, 1509 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. 813-247-6606.

Mother’s Day Breakfast: Take mom out for French toast, eggs, bacon or sausage, biscuits and gravy and toast. $8, mothers of members eat free. 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday (May 12). VFW Post 4364, 5773 62nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-546-5525.

Mother’s Day Pamper: Start your day with a 45-minute all-levels yoga session followed by self-care demonstrations with new products. $25, $40 two. 9:30 a.m. Sunday (May 12). Lush Cosmetics, 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon. 813-661-8101.

Mother’s Day Beach Yoga: Bring blankets or mats for Hatha Style Yoga in the beachfront park. Donations appreciated. 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Sunday (May 12). Gulfport Beach Park, 5730 Shore Blvd., Gulfport. 727-893-1068.

Mother’s Day at the Aquarium: Mom enjoys a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”-inspired brunch with an elegant high tea menu, live music and a photo booth while the children enjoy themed activities. $80, $55 ages 3-12. 10 a.m.-noon Sunday (May 12). Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage. 727-441-1790.

Mother’s Day at Imagine Museum: All mothers get into Imagine Museum free and get 20% off all jewelry in the retail store. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-300-1700.

Mother’s Day at the James Museum: Moms get free admission with the purchase of any other ticket. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (May 12). The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-892-4200.

Mother’s Day “Wheel Try It” Experience: Mothers and their children can try their hand at the pottery wheel. $38. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Practically Pikasso, 6850 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-822-5204.

Mother’s Day Flex and Flow: F45 Sparkman and Coach Diesel celebrate Mom with a workout, Pilates and yoga flow. Free. 11 a.m. Sunday (May 12). Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-993-6989.

Mother’s Day Music Brunch: Celebrate the special women in your life with outdoor live jazz and R&B music by Cienna Alida (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Marlon Boone (2-5 p.m.). $10. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Blush Wine Room, 5863 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel. 813-428-6247.

Mother’s Day Ax Throwing: All mothers can grab an ax and throw for free. Free. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Hatchet Hangout, 2360 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-235-0453.

Mother’s Day Wine and Canvas: Sip drinks and make memories as you paint the scene of a baby turtle and mama. $39. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday (May 12). New World Tampa, 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa. 813-304-0460.

Mother’s Day Jazzy Brunch: Enjoy brunch, brews and mimosas in the beer garden with live music by the Hindmarsh Jazzy Trio. No cover. Noon-3 a.m. Sunday (May 12). Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-202-6071.

Mother’s Day Yoga: Join Moving Meditations for a pop-up yoga class. Free. Noon-1 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Pee-Pas Garage Craft Brewery, 6340 49th St. N., Pinellas Park. 727-526-2300.

Mother’s Day Day Party: Treat your mom to a day filled with drinks, food and live music. $45. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Lit Cigar and Martini Lounge, 908 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-638-6966.

Mother’s Day Grille and Chill: Flavaz Jamaican Grille throws a “Tea Party”-themed brunch with reggae music by the I-Ruption Band. $59.99, $24.99 ages 4-11, 3 and younger free. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday (May 12). The Garden Riverview, 6445 U.S. 301, Riverview. 813-488-5114.

Mother’s Day Painting: Paint pottery and make memories with Mom. Free. Noon-7:30 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Plasterminds, 4329 Gunn Highway, Tampa. 813-373-5994.

Mother’s Day Giveaway: Mom gets a free margarita and a chance to win a gift basket. No cover. Noon-10 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Mad Beach Cantina, 13205 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 727-284-3990.

Mother’s Day Skate: Moms skate for free with one paying child. They also get free skate rental and a $15 gift card for the snack bar. Free. 1-5 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Astro Skate, 10001 66th St. N., Pinellas Park. 727-546-0018.

Mother’s Day Perfume Making: Join 13 Moons Alchemy to create a perfume and give Mom the gift of fragrance. $35, $25 members. 2-4 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-300-1700.

Mother’s Day Silversmithing Workshop: Create a handmade silver ring for your mother. Free. 5 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Marcolina’s Fine Art Gallery, 1517 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Mother’s Day Out Day Party: DJs Dreamchaser and DHO provide the music for a “tastemakers” day party. $20-$40. 5-9 p.m. Sunday (May 12). 7th and Grove, 1930 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. 813-649-8422.

Mother’s Day With The Crew: If Mom likes jazz, take her to Sunday Jazz featuring The Crew. 21 and older only. Free (with RSVP), $5 (door). 6 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-322-4600.

Mourning on Mother’s Day: A confidential and therapeutic healing circle for the LGBTQ+ community and their families. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Found Family Collective, 609 W. Waters Ave., Tampa.

Mother’s Day Dinner Cruise: Board a yacht for a two-hour cruise with a buffet dinner and DJ dancing. $89.95, $59.95 ages 2-12, 1 and younger free. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday (May 12). Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-223-7999.