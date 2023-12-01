58 Gifts Your 6-Year-Old Will Be Thrilled to Unwrap

Blake Bakkila, Bridget Mallon
·17 min read
squishmallows and watch
The 58 Best Gifts for 6-Year-Olds in 2023


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."

Your 6-year-old has a lot going on. Now at a stage called “middle childhood,” they’re starting to gain independence, develop their personalities, and discover their primary interests. And while this is an exciting stage of childhood, it also means they can be pretty particular when it comes to gifts.

So, what do you get a kid just starting to discover who they are and what they like? We've got you covered with this assortment of unique gifts for 6-year-old girls and boys. We also turned to expert Chris Byrne—known as the Toy Guy—to share his top tips for finding gifts 6-year-olds are sure to love.

His biggest piece of advice is to keep in mind how kids will interact with the gift in question, especially when it comes to toys. “One of my little soapboxes has always been [that] toys should serve three functions for kids, and it's especially true for kids who are 6 years old,” Byrne says. “Toys should give children new experiences, allow them to explore their world, and give them an opportunity to express themselves."

Here are a few types of toys and gifts for 6-year-olds Byrne recommends:

  • Collectible items: Now that 6-year-olds are interacting with their peers at school, collectibles allow them to bond even more over their shared hobby. “Kids are beginning to have their own personalities, so things that they can share within their peer group are often really great,” Byrne says.

  • Arts and crafts: Kids can further bond with their peers by making things together, too, which is why DIY kits are particularly popular for this age group.

  • Imaginative play: When they were 4 or 5, kids loved mimicking their parents, but as they get older, imaginative play dolls and figures provide them with the opportunity to create different scenarios and process information on their own terms.

  • MESH toys: MESH stands for “mental, emotional, and social health,” says Byrne. Items like fidget toys and cuddly stuffies fall into this particular category.

  • Board games: The classic board games we enjoyed as kids are a perennial favorite for 6-year-olds. “I think it's also a good time for games, as kids are beginning to understand interacting with one another and becoming a good loser and a good winner,” Byrne says.

  • Books: Of course, another stimulating activity for 6-year-olds is reading. Books and reading-related gifts can encourage them to keep learning.

With all of this in mind, we put together a list of the 59 best gifts for 6-year-olds in 2023, including everything from classic games and craft kits to the latest and greatest toys on the market.

And if you're shopping for other age groups, make sure to check out our gift suggestions for toddlers, teens, grandparents, and everyone in between.

Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure

One of the most creative gifts on the market today is Readyland, a book series that interacts with an Alexa device. "If you have Alexa in the home, you know that kids are conditioned to talking to it, and this gift actually interacts with them," Byrne says. "It plays games, and it's very empowering in its own way for kids because they really do enjoy making Alexa do things."

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CFD3BVP9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$13.49</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure

amazon.com

$13.49

Amazon

Finger Loom Party Pack

Rainbow Loom is a popular item among "middle childhood" kids, and this party pack is recommended for 6-year-olds. You can use it to create colorful and glow-in-the-dark bracelets that kids can share and trade with friends. It also helps them build their fine motor and thinking skills.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PG6E9AU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finger Loom Party Pack</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$6.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Finger Loom Party Pack

amazon.com

$6.99

Amazon

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Light Up Terrarium Kit for Kids

Is your 6-year-old obsessed with the Mesozoic Era? If so, consider ordering this STEM toy that allows them to create an indoor garden with miniature dinosaurs, plants, fossils, and more.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRTB2KB3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Light Up Terrarium Kit for Kids</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Your future Frida Kahlo might want to start by tracing fun images they'll love sharing with you. This set comes with a graphite pencil, colored pencils, tracing sheets, and blank sheets. It's also a light-up toy, which is powered with three AA batteries.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0084JUNVU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$26.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

amazon.com

$26.99

Amazon

Female Firefighter Plush Doll

Triple F (Fierce Female Firefighter) Dolls were created by Lt. Tina Guiler, a veteran firefighter, to inspire young girls to consider a career in firefighting. Each doll comes with removable gear and brushable hair, making them perfect for playtime. As an added bonus, a portion of the proceeds goes toward helping female firefighters dealing with cancer or on the job injuries.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09XC374TM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Female Firefighter Plush Doll</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$60.00</p>

Shop Now

Female Firefighter Plush Doll

amazon.com

$60.00

Personalized Coloring Crayons

These one-of-a-kind crayons are a great gift for the artistic and creative kids in your life. They'll love having a set of tie dye crayons that spell out their name.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1053736051%2Fpersonalized-coloring-crayons-for-kids&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Personalized Coloring Crayons</p><p>etsy.com</p><p>$19.95</p>

Emory The Elephant Weighted Stuffed Animal

Middle childhood is when kids start really understanding their big feelings, and this weighted stuffed animal will come in handy any time they need a little extra comfort. With 4.5 pounds of weight, these toys actually feel like they're hugging you back when you give them a squeeze.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S4RGX8F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Emory The Elephant Weighted Stuffed Animal</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$64.00</p>

Shop Now

Emory The Elephant Weighted Stuffed Animal

amazon.com

$64.00

Official Disney 100 Surprise Mystery Capsules

If your 6-year-old loves Disney just as much as they love surprises, you can't go wrong with these mystery capsules. There are two surprise toys in each pack.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJNB2F84?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Official Disney 100 Surprise Mystery Capsules</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$18.99</p>

Shop Now

Official Disney 100 Surprise Mystery Capsules

amazon.com

$18.99

Blue Castle Sleepover Kids Air Mattress

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.funboy.com%2Fproducts%2Fblue-castle-sleepover-kids-air-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blue Castle Sleepover Kids Air Mattress</p><p>funboy.com</p><p>$79.00</p>

DIY Bold Slime Factory

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CHP5BP9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>DIY Bold Slime Factory</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$25.78</p>

Shop Now

DIY Bold Slime Factory

amazon.com

$25.78

300 Piece Glow in the Dark Puzzle

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mudpuppy.com%2Fcollections%2F6-years%2Fproducts%2Funicorns-illuminated-300-piece-glow-in-the-dark-family-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>300 Piece Glow in the Dark Puzzle</p><p>mudpuppy.com</p><p>$10.49</p>

Hand Soap Pen Set for Kids

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoapen.com%2Fproducts%2Fsoapen5pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hand Soap Pen Set for Kids</p><p>soapen.com</p><p>$32.99</p>

Trolls Smart Sonic Toothbrush Kit

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CFN19WX3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trolls Smart Sonic Toothbrush Kit</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$24.01</p>

Shop Now

Trolls Smart Sonic Toothbrush Kit

amazon.com

$24.01

Robot Toys

Meet your 6-year-old's new BFF. Kids can use a remote control to program how the robot interacts with them, and it can dance, sing, change voices, and more.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9R3JZ8C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Robot Toys</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Robot Toys

amazon.com

$29.99

Amazon

Official Kellytoy 8" Plush Mystery Pack

If there's one thing every 6-year-old wants, it's a Squishmallow (or a new one, if they already have a collection!). "At this age, we're seeing a lot of collectibles, because kids can actually bond over the toys," Byrne says, referencing Squishmallows. "They're really kind of for ages 3 to 30. People really like them."

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CGCH5Q2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Official Kellytoy 8" Plush Mystery Pack</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$22.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Microscope for Kids

Imagine giving your future scientist their first microscope! This experiment kit has a pipette, specimen dish, tweezers, slides, and rocks and materials. Even more, the kit comes with easy-to-understand instructions and activities to continue engaging your 6-year-old.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZDRP5DM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Microscope for Kids</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$39.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Microscope for Kids

amazon.com

$39.99

Amazon

Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle

This is a two-in-one gift that all parents will appreciate. Your 6-year-old can get creative and decorate this water bottle, and then use it to stay hydrated throughout the day. The stickers are designed to endure mild hand-washing, so make sure to gently clean these after they've been decorated.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TVF82RL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$14.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Ankle Skip Ball for Kids

This skip ball is so fun, kids won't even realize they're participating in outdoor exercise. It also comes in four different colors, so you can easily find the one your 6-year-old will love the most.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQBMWMKS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ankle Skip Ball for Kids</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Ankle Skip Ball for Kids

amazon.com

$19.99

Amazon

Kids Smart Watch

Byrne says at 6, kids are starting to understand the concept of time—so why not get them a colorful watch? This one plays music, engages kids with fun games, has a built-in alarm and flashlight, and it can even record videos and take photos.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09L12F99W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids Smart Watch</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$37.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Kids Smart Watch

amazon.com

$37.99

Amazon

Found It Outdoor Scavenger Hunt

Skillmatics creates scavenger hunt card sets for indoor use, but we love how this pack encourages them to get fresh air. Six-year-olds can use the cards to seek out random objects in the yard, and the first one to earn seven cards is the winner.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098B1C912?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Found It Outdoor Scavenger Hunt</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$14.97</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Found It Outdoor Scavenger Hunt

amazon.com

$14.97

Amazon

Create Your Own Squishy Diary

Of all the arts and crafts gifts out there, Byrne says Hello Kitty makes some of the best. Kids can decorate this squishy, sensory diary, and write or doodle on its 60 blank pages.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WZW46JX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Create Your Own Squishy Diary</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$16.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Create Your Own Squishy Diary

amazon.com

$16.99

Amazon

Build Your Own Robot Kit

A mix of STEM and crafting, this kit lets kids create three different robots. It comes with all the hardware they need to build robot figures that they can use for imaginative play.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbuild-your-own-robot-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Build Your Own Robot Kit</p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p>$19.00</p><span class="copyright">Uncommon Goods</span>

The Power Within

You can introduce them to their new favorite book with help from Wonderbly, which creates personalized books for kids and adults. In the end, they'll receive a comic book with a superhero that looks just like them and takes them through a special adventure.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wonderbly.com%2Fpersonalized-products%2Fthe-power-within-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Power Within</p><p>wonderbly.com</p><p>$39.99</p><span class="copyright">Wonderbly</span>

Math Dice

Who knew math could be so fun? This set of dice helps with their critical thinking and math skills by challenging them to complete various numbers-related challenges.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004617DEU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Math Dice</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$8.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Math Dice

amazon.com

$8.99

Amazon

Great Pretenders Ice Queen Dress with Cape

Around this time, 6-year-olds have more of a say in what they want to wear. And sometimes, that might be a costume inspired by their favorite movie. With this blue number, don't be surprised if your little one starts belting out, "Let It Go!"

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fice-queen-dress-with-cape&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Great Pretenders Ice Queen Dress with Cape</p><p>maisonette.com</p><p>$36.00</p><span class="copyright">Maisonette</span>

Flyer 20” Kids’ Bike

Between ages 4 and 8, your kid might be ready to take off those training wheels. If it's time for yours to go for it, this bike from Radio Flyer is specifically designed for 6- to 8-year-olds who need a stable, comfortable ride.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BKR2DM3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flyer 20” Kids’ Bike</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$299.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Flyer 20” Kids’ Bike

amazon.com

$299.99

Amazon

Playmobil My Figures: Rescue Mission

Playmobil's My Figures sets are another one of Byrne's favorite toys for 6-year-olds. "What I like about them is that kids design their own figure using the different parts," Byrne says. "It's all about stimulating that narrative of imaginative play, which is so much fun for kids at this age. One of the ways kids process information is by acting it out in play, and that's why I think figure play is so great, and Playmobil does that really, really well."

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9NSFR36?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Playmobil My Figures: Rescue Mission</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$39.81</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Playmobil My Figures: Rescue Mission

amazon.com

$39.81

Amazon

Atlas Crate

KiwiCo is a company with a subscription service that delivers science and art projects right to your door. The Atlas Crate is made for kids 6 to 11 years old, and it focuses on learning more about and appreciating other cultures around the world.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kiwico.com%2Fget-started%3FstoreId%3D7%23customize&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Atlas Crate</p><p>kiwico.com</p><p>$41.85</p><span class="copyright">KiwiCo</span>

KidiZoom Creator Cam

If your 6-year-old is constantly asking to borrow your phone to record videos or take photos, they'll probably love opening up this gift. It can take videos and still images, and it also comes with an editing function and three games.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V54W69S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>KidiZoom Creator Cam</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$52.97</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

KidiZoom Creator Cam

amazon.com

$52.97

Amazon

Kids Batting Tee

When your 6-year-old isn't watching MLB games, practice makes perfect with this best-selling batting tee set. It comes with a batting tee, a 21-inch plastic bat, and four self-stick balls. Several experienced parents raved about how much it helped their 6-year-olds practice their motor skills.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HJSHT8P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids Batting Tee</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Kids Batting Tee

amazon.com

$29.99

Amazon

So Sweet Princess Ariel

Another set of collectible items 6-year-olds love? The Disney Princess plush dolls. They can cuddle with these dolls, feel the various fabrics, and use them for imaginative play.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BSCDZV8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>So Sweet Princess Ariel</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$10.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

So Sweet Princess Ariel

amazon.com

$10.99

Amazon

Pokémon Action Figure Building Toys Set

Byrne says Pokémon is another franchise 6-year-olds are loving right now. And with this set, they can use the included 130 bricks and pieces to create different environments for Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WDZQT6V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pokémon Action Figure Building Toys Set</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$16.79</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter

Your 6-year-old might not be ready to watch The Mandalorian, but you can't go wrong with a cool LEGO set. This one allows them to build and play with the ship, plus two mini figures (we see you, Baby Yoda!).

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSRFZHPQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$11.19</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set

Get everyone in the family involved in the pickleball craze with this complete set made for kids. You can purchase a set with the net, two balls, and two paddles for $80, or you can order the "doubles" set with four balls and four paddles, but no net, for $30.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fkids-indoor-outdoor-pickleball-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set</p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p>$80.00</p><span class="copyright">Uncommon Goods</span>

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Bowser Action Figure

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released earlier this year, so it's no surprise that your 6-year-old is still talking about it. The Bowser action figure is just seven inches tall and has a "fire breathing" feature. Add a little water to the reservoir in the figure, press the spike, and vapor will come out of his mouth!

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TPMKWX1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Super Mario Bros. Movie Bowser Action Figure</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$20.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Track Builder Unlimited Fuel Can Stunt Box

It's no secret that 6-year-olds love Hot Wheels, and this playset is a stimulating building toy. Plus, it's compatible with other Hot Wheels tracks, so they can create a unique set.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHot-Wheels-Track-Builder-Unlimited-Fuel-Can-Stunt-Box-1-64-Scale-Toy-Car%2F343975485&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Track Builder Unlimited Fuel Can Stunt Box</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$15.36</p>

PAW Patrol Craft Kit

With the recent release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, we expect to see gifts inspired by the film on lots of wish lists this year. This set is a craft kit, too, so your kid can paint three pup figurines.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XTHW2ZG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>PAW Patrol Craft Kit</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$9.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

PAW Patrol Craft Kit

amazon.com

$9.99

Amazon

OMG Rescue Vet Set

It's rare to talk to a 6-year-old and not hear rave reviews about the best-selling L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. These dolls are also collectible items, and the OMG Rescue Vet Set is packed with 45 different surprises.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BN6SYHZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>OMG Rescue Vet Set</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$27.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

OMG Rescue Vet Set

amazon.com

$27.99

Amazon

Fancy Nancy: Candy Bonanza

My aunt has taught 5- and 6-year-olds for nearly three decades, and she says the Fancy Nancy series are some of the best read-aloud books. Kids will also love that this one comes with 35 stickers.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062269585?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fancy Nancy: Candy Bonanza</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$5.69</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Fancy Nancy: Candy Bonanza

amazon.com

$5.69

Amazon

Jefferson Sneakers

For durable shoes that parents say are well worth the money, these waterproof rubber sneakers are super popular for 6-year-olds. The Little Kid size is best for those between ages 4 and 8.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074HBYRS4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jefferson Sneakers</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$44.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Jefferson Sneakers

amazon.com

$44.99

Amazon

Revolution 5 Velcro Running Shoe

Or for a sportier option, you'll see these on countless 6-year-old boys and girls these days.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NM9S6NR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Revolution 5 Velcro Running Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$51.95</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Revolution 5 Velcro Running Shoe

amazon.com

$51.95

Amazon

A Kick Scooter

The number one best-seller on Amazon, this Razor Kick Scooter comes in eight different colors. It's also lightweight and can fold up easily for convenient storage.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01EN6LTAQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Kick Scooter</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

A Kick Scooter

amazon.com

$29.99

Amazon

DIY Pressed Flower Art Kit

Encourage your 6-year-old to incorporate flowers and plants from your garden into their arts and crafts project. With this kit, they can learn how to dry and press plants, then glue them onto one of 30 illustrations.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdiy-pressed-flower-art-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>DIY Pressed Flower Art Kit</p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p>$35.00</p><span class="copyright">Uncommon Goods</span>

4x4 Giant Crusher Remote Control 4WD Truck

"Boys tend to go towards vehicles, and there's a thing called the Giant Crusher RC," Byrne says. "It's one of those big gifts that would be under the tree."

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSharper-Image-4x4-Giant-Crusher-Remote-Control-4WD-Truck-High-Speed-Off-Road-Monster-Truck-Orange%2F2352508012&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>4x4 Giant Crusher Remote Control 4WD Truck</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$89.00</p><span class="copyright">Walmart</span>

Disney Princess Cinderella Horse-Drawn Carriage RC

But, Byrne maintains that radio-controlled cars (or RCs) aren't just for boys. This one from Jada Toys recreates Cinderella's horse-drawn carriage.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M99QN9J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Disney Princess Cinderella Horse-Drawn Carriage RC</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$32.50</p>

Shop Now

Disney Princess Cinderella Horse-Drawn Carriage RC

amazon.com

$32.50

Cra-Z-Art Cra-Z-Crackle Clay

Here's a satisfying gift your 6-year-old won't get enough of. First, they'll form a clay object, glaze it, then finally, "crack" it. Trust us, even adults will want to participate.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCra-Z-Art-Cra-Z-Crackle-Clay-Soft-Modelite-Dough-1-Multicolor-Set%2F355064219&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cra-Z-Art Cra-Z-Crackle Clay</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$6.97</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

MasterChef Junior Cooking Essentials Set

Is your 6-year-old constantly asking to watch re-runs of MasterChef Junior? This nine-piece cooking kit includes an apron, cutting board, mixing bowl, spatula, spoon, tongs, measuring spoons and cups, and recipe cards.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0184LNSV4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>MasterChef Junior Cooking Essentials Set</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$39.95</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Buddy Readers: Levels E & F

Leveled books are another teacher-approved way to motivate budding readers. This set comes with 16 leveled books that are great for kids aged 5 to 7 years old. It also comes with a 32-page activity book and stickers.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1338662155?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Buddy Readers: Levels E & F</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$18.59</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Buddy Readers: Levels E & F

amazon.com

$18.59

Amazon

Pop It! Go Bubble Popping Sensory Game

For an interactive toy that will keep them engaged, the handheld Pop It! will challenge your 6-year-old to only "pop" the lit-up buttons.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPop-It-Go-Bubble-Popping-Sensory-Game-by-Buffalo-Games%2F1169547326&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pop It! Go Bubble Popping Sensory Game</p><p>walmart.com</p><p>$9.97</p><span class="copyright">Walmart</span>

Just My Style All-in-One Hair Stylist

Your 6-year-old will be the talk of the school when they show up with gems, beads, and colorful rubber bands in their hair. This all-in-one set promotes creativity, is designed for all hair types, and—fortunately for parents—washes out easily.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C6FXGD4Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just My Style All-in-One Hair Stylist</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$24.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Just My Style All-in-One Hair Stylist

amazon.com

$24.99

Amazon

GooToobz Originals

When Byrne talks about MESH toys, he's specifically referring to GooToobz. These are what he calls "manipulatives," or fidget toys that kids can squeeze for the ultimate sensory experience.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BC22TDCL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GooToobz Originals</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$7.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

GooToobz Originals

amazon.com

$7.99

Amazon

Custom Birthday Charm Necklace

Commemorate your 6-year-old's age with this custom charm necklace. It can include their age, birth stone, and two other charms that you can choose from.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-birthday-charm-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Custom Birthday Charm Necklace</p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p>$32.00</p><span class="copyright">Uncommon Goods</span>

Giant Connect 4

Supersize your favorite childhood game with this nearly 4-foot-tall Connect 4. It works for indoor or outdoor play, so you can use it year-round.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C251LGZ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Giant Connect 4</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$190.22</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Giant Connect 4

amazon.com

$190.22

Amazon

eKids Disney Karaoke Machine

Years before their Broadway debut, they can make memories with this Disney karaoke machine. You can use the EZ Link Button to connect to all of their favorite Disney songs through Spotify, Apple Music, or other streaming services.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CD8WCTTY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>eKids Disney Karaoke Machine</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$69.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

eKids Disney Karaoke Machine

amazon.com

$69.99

Amazon

Confetti Cake Pop Kit

Introduce your 6-year-old to baking and vegan treats with this kit from maker Jereann Zann. It makes 12 confetti cake pops and comes with pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions.

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fconfetti-cake-pop-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg45534851%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Confetti Cake Pop Kit</p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p>$38.00</p><span class="copyright">Uncommon Goods</span>

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Telescope

Your nighttime routine can get a lot more interesting with this telescope set. It also includes fact cards about space and a fun adventure game.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRYXHMJY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LeapFrog Magic Adventures Telescope</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$74.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Telescope

amazon.com

$74.99

Amazon

Touch

If you're interested in getting a sensory learning toy, this one has 100 light-up buttons that kids can use to make art or engage in games.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPJZC26G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Touch</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>29.99</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Touch

amazon.com

29.99

Amazon

Candy Land

We all have memories of playing this one as kids. And as they say, you can't go wrong with a classic!

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00000DMF5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.45534851%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Candy Land</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$12.98</p><span class="copyright">Amazon</span>

Shop Now

Candy Land

amazon.com

$12.98

Amazon

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories