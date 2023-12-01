58 Gifts Your 6-Year-Old Will Be Thrilled to Unwrap



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Your 6-year-old has a lot going on. Now at a stage called “middle childhood,” they’re starting to gain independence, develop their personalities, and discover their primary interests. And while this is an exciting stage of childhood, it also means they can be pretty particular when it comes to gifts.

So, what do you get a kid just starting to discover who they are and what they like? We've got you covered with this assortment of unique gifts for 6-year-old girls and boys. We also turned to expert Chris Byrne—known as the Toy Guy—to share his top tips for finding gifts 6-year-olds are sure to love.

His biggest piece of advice is to keep in mind how kids will interact with the gift in question, especially when it comes to toys. “One of my little soapboxes has always been [that] toys should serve three functions for kids, and it's especially true for kids who are 6 years old,” Byrne says. “Toys should give children new experiences, allow them to explore their world, and give them an opportunity to express themselves."

Here are a few types of toys and gifts for 6-year-olds Byrne recommends:

Collectible items: Now that 6-year-olds are interacting with their peers at school, collectibles allow them to bond even more over their shared hobby. “Kids are beginning to have their own personalities, so things that they can share within their peer group are often really great,” Byrne says.

Arts and crafts: Kids can further bond with their peers by making things together, too, which is why DIY kits are particularly popular for this age group.

Imaginative play: When they were 4 or 5, kids loved mimicking their parents, but as they get older, imaginative play dolls and figures provide them with the opportunity to create different scenarios and process information on their own terms.

MESH toys: MESH stands for “mental, emotional, and social health,” says Byrne. Items like fidget toys and cuddly stuffies fall into this particular category.

Board games: The classic board games we enjoyed as kids are a perennial favorite for 6-year-olds. “I think it's also a good time for games, as kids are beginning to understand interacting with one another and becoming a good loser and a good winner,” Byrne says.

Books: Of course, another stimulating activity for 6-year-olds is reading. Books and reading-related gifts can encourage them to keep learning.

With all of this in mind, we put together a list of the 59 best gifts for 6-year-olds in 2023, including everything from classic games and craft kits to the latest and greatest toys on the market.

And if you're shopping for other age groups, make sure to check out our gift suggestions for toddlers, teens, grandparents, and everyone in between.

Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure

One of the most creative gifts on the market today is Readyland, a book series that interacts with an Alexa device. "If you have Alexa in the home, you know that kids are conditioned to talking to it, and this gift actually interacts with them," Byrne says. "It plays games, and it's very empowering in its own way for kids because they really do enjoy making Alexa do things."

Shop Now Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure amazon.com $13.49 Amazon

Finger Loom Party Pack

Rainbow Loom is a popular item among "middle childhood" kids, and this party pack is recommended for 6-year-olds. You can use it to create colorful and glow-in-the-dark bracelets that kids can share and trade with friends. It also helps them build their fine motor and thinking skills.

Shop Now Finger Loom Party Pack amazon.com $6.99 Amazon

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Light Up Terrarium Kit for Kids

Is your 6-year-old obsessed with the Mesozoic Era? If so, consider ordering this STEM toy that allows them to create an indoor garden with miniature dinosaurs, plants, fossils, and more.

Shop Now NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Light Up Terrarium Kit for Kids amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Your future Frida Kahlo might want to start by tracing fun images they'll love sharing with you. This set comes with a graphite pencil, colored pencils, tracing sheets, and blank sheets. It's also a light-up toy, which is powered with three AA batteries.

Shop Now Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad amazon.com $26.99 Amazon

Female Firefighter Plush Doll

Triple F (Fierce Female Firefighter) Dolls were created by Lt. Tina Guiler, a veteran firefighter, to inspire young girls to consider a career in firefighting. Each doll comes with removable gear and brushable hair, making them perfect for playtime. As an added bonus, a portion of the proceeds goes toward helping female firefighters dealing with cancer or on the job injuries.

Shop Now Female Firefighter Plush Doll amazon.com $60.00

Personalized Coloring Crayons

These one-of-a-kind crayons are a great gift for the artistic and creative kids in your life. They'll love having a set of tie dye crayons that spell out their name.

Shop Now Personalized Coloring Crayons etsy.com $19.95

Emory The Elephant Weighted Stuffed Animal

Middle childhood is when kids start really understanding their big feelings, and this weighted stuffed animal will come in handy any time they need a little extra comfort. With 4.5 pounds of weight, these toys actually feel like they're hugging you back when you give them a squeeze.

Shop Now Emory The Elephant Weighted Stuffed Animal amazon.com $64.00

Official Disney 100 Surprise Mystery Capsules

If your 6-year-old loves Disney just as much as they love surprises, you can't go wrong with these mystery capsules. There are two surprise toys in each pack.

Shop Now Official Disney 100 Surprise Mystery Capsules amazon.com $18.99

Blue Castle Sleepover Kids Air Mattress

Shop Now Blue Castle Sleepover Kids Air Mattress funboy.com $79.00

DIY Bold Slime Factory

Shop Now DIY Bold Slime Factory amazon.com $25.78

300 Piece Glow in the Dark Puzzle

Shop Now 300 Piece Glow in the Dark Puzzle mudpuppy.com $10.49

Hand Soap Pen Set for Kids

Shop Now Hand Soap Pen Set for Kids soapen.com $32.99

Trolls Smart Sonic Toothbrush Kit

Shop Now Trolls Smart Sonic Toothbrush Kit amazon.com $24.01

Robot Toys

Meet your 6-year-old's new BFF. Kids can use a remote control to program how the robot interacts with them, and it can dance, sing, change voices, and more.

Shop Now Robot Toys amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

Official Kellytoy 8" Plush Mystery Pack

If there's one thing every 6-year-old wants, it's a Squishmallow (or a new one, if they already have a collection!). "At this age, we're seeing a lot of collectibles, because kids can actually bond over the toys," Byrne says, referencing Squishmallows. "They're really kind of for ages 3 to 30. People really like them."

Shop Now Official Kellytoy 8" Plush Mystery Pack amazon.com $22.99 Amazon

Microscope for Kids

Imagine giving your future scientist their first microscope! This experiment kit has a pipette, specimen dish, tweezers, slides, and rocks and materials. Even more, the kit comes with easy-to-understand instructions and activities to continue engaging your 6-year-old.

Shop Now Microscope for Kids amazon.com $39.99 Amazon

Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle

This is a two-in-one gift that all parents will appreciate. Your 6-year-old can get creative and decorate this water bottle, and then use it to stay hydrated throughout the day. The stickers are designed to endure mild hand-washing, so make sure to gently clean these after they've been decorated.

Shop Now Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle amazon.com $14.99 Amazon

Ankle Skip Ball for Kids

This skip ball is so fun, kids won't even realize they're participating in outdoor exercise. It also comes in four different colors, so you can easily find the one your 6-year-old will love the most.

Shop Now Ankle Skip Ball for Kids amazon.com $19.99 Amazon

Kids Smart Watch

Byrne says at 6, kids are starting to understand the concept of time—so why not get them a colorful watch? This one plays music, engages kids with fun games, has a built-in alarm and flashlight, and it can even record videos and take photos.

Shop Now Kids Smart Watch amazon.com $37.99 Amazon

Found It Outdoor Scavenger Hunt

Skillmatics creates scavenger hunt card sets for indoor use, but we love how this pack encourages them to get fresh air. Six-year-olds can use the cards to seek out random objects in the yard, and the first one to earn seven cards is the winner.

Shop Now Found It Outdoor Scavenger Hunt amazon.com $14.97 Amazon

Create Your Own Squishy Diary

Of all the arts and crafts gifts out there, Byrne says Hello Kitty makes some of the best. Kids can decorate this squishy, sensory diary, and write or doodle on its 60 blank pages.

Shop Now Create Your Own Squishy Diary amazon.com $16.99 Amazon

Build Your Own Robot Kit

A mix of STEM and crafting, this kit lets kids create three different robots. It comes with all the hardware they need to build robot figures that they can use for imaginative play.

Shop Now Build Your Own Robot Kit uncommongoods.com $19.00 Uncommon Goods

The Power Within

You can introduce them to their new favorite book with help from Wonderbly, which creates personalized books for kids and adults. In the end, they'll receive a comic book with a superhero that looks just like them and takes them through a special adventure.

Shop Now The Power Within wonderbly.com $39.99 Wonderbly

Math Dice

Who knew math could be so fun? This set of dice helps with their critical thinking and math skills by challenging them to complete various numbers-related challenges.

Shop Now Math Dice amazon.com $8.99 Amazon

Great Pretenders Ice Queen Dress with Cape

Around this time, 6-year-olds have more of a say in what they want to wear. And sometimes, that might be a costume inspired by their favorite movie. With this blue number, don't be surprised if your little one starts belting out, "Let It Go!"



Shop Now Great Pretenders Ice Queen Dress with Cape maisonette.com $36.00 Maisonette

Flyer 20” Kids’ Bike

Between ages 4 and 8, your kid might be ready to take off those training wheels. If it's time for yours to go for it, this bike from Radio Flyer is specifically designed for 6- to 8-year-olds who need a stable, comfortable ride.

Shop Now Flyer 20” Kids’ Bike amazon.com $299.99 Amazon

Playmobil My Figures: Rescue Mission

Playmobil's My Figures sets are another one of Byrne's favorite toys for 6-year-olds. "What I like about them is that kids design their own figure using the different parts," Byrne says. "It's all about stimulating that narrative of imaginative play, which is so much fun for kids at this age. One of the ways kids process information is by acting it out in play, and that's why I think figure play is so great, and Playmobil does that really, really well."

Shop Now Playmobil My Figures: Rescue Mission amazon.com $39.81 Amazon

Atlas Crate

KiwiCo is a company with a subscription service that delivers science and art projects right to your door. The Atlas Crate is made for kids 6 to 11 years old, and it focuses on learning more about and appreciating other cultures around the world.

Shop Now Atlas Crate kiwico.com $41.85 KiwiCo

KidiZoom Creator Cam

If your 6-year-old is constantly asking to borrow your phone to record videos or take photos, they'll probably love opening up this gift. It can take videos and still images, and it also comes with an editing function and three games.

Shop Now KidiZoom Creator Cam amazon.com $52.97 Amazon

Kids Batting Tee

When your 6-year-old isn't watching MLB games, practice makes perfect with this best-selling batting tee set. It comes with a batting tee, a 21-inch plastic bat, and four self-stick balls. Several experienced parents raved about how much it helped their 6-year-olds practice their motor skills.

Shop Now Kids Batting Tee amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

So Sweet Princess Ariel

Another set of collectible items 6-year-olds love? The Disney Princess plush dolls. They can cuddle with these dolls, feel the various fabrics, and use them for imaginative play.

Shop Now So Sweet Princess Ariel amazon.com $10.99 Amazon

Pokémon Action Figure Building Toys Set

Byrne says Pokémon is another franchise 6-year-olds are loving right now. And with this set, they can use the included 130 bricks and pieces to create different environments for Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

Shop Now Pokémon Action Figure Building Toys Set amazon.com $16.79 Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter

Your 6-year-old might not be ready to watch The Mandalorian, but you can't go wrong with a cool LEGO set. This one allows them to build and play with the ship, plus two mini figures (we see you, Baby Yoda!).

Shop Now Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter amazon.com $11.19 Amazon

Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set

Get everyone in the family involved in the pickleball craze with this complete set made for kids. You can purchase a set with the net, two balls, and two paddles for $80, or you can order the "doubles" set with four balls and four paddles, but no net, for $30.

Shop Now Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set uncommongoods.com $80.00 Uncommon Goods

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Bowser Action Figure

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released earlier this year, so it's no surprise that your 6-year-old is still talking about it. The Bowser action figure is just seven inches tall and has a "fire breathing" feature. Add a little water to the reservoir in the figure, press the spike, and vapor will come out of his mouth!

Shop Now The Super Mario Bros. Movie Bowser Action Figure amazon.com $20.99 Amazon

Track Builder Unlimited Fuel Can Stunt Box

It's no secret that 6-year-olds love Hot Wheels, and this playset is a stimulating building toy. Plus, it's compatible with other Hot Wheels tracks, so they can create a unique set.

Shop Now Track Builder Unlimited Fuel Can Stunt Box walmart.com $15.36

PAW Patrol Craft Kit

With the recent release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, we expect to see gifts inspired by the film on lots of wish lists this year. This set is a craft kit, too, so your kid can paint three pup figurines.

Shop Now PAW Patrol Craft Kit amazon.com $9.99 Amazon

OMG Rescue Vet Set

It's rare to talk to a 6-year-old and not hear rave reviews about the best-selling L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. These dolls are also collectible items, and the OMG Rescue Vet Set is packed with 45 different surprises.

Shop Now OMG Rescue Vet Set amazon.com $27.99 Amazon

Fancy Nancy: Candy Bonanza

My aunt has taught 5- and 6-year-olds for nearly three decades, and she says the Fancy Nancy series are some of the best read-aloud books. Kids will also love that this one comes with 35 stickers.

Shop Now Fancy Nancy: Candy Bonanza amazon.com $5.69 Amazon

Jefferson Sneakers

For durable shoes that parents say are well worth the money, these waterproof rubber sneakers are super popular for 6-year-olds. The Little Kid size is best for those between ages 4 and 8.

Shop Now Jefferson Sneakers amazon.com $44.99 Amazon

Revolution 5 Velcro Running Shoe

Or for a sportier option, you'll see these on countless 6-year-old boys and girls these days.

Shop Now Revolution 5 Velcro Running Shoe amazon.com $51.95 Amazon

A Kick Scooter

The number one best-seller on Amazon, this Razor Kick Scooter comes in eight different colors. It's also lightweight and can fold up easily for convenient storage.

Shop Now A Kick Scooter amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

DIY Pressed Flower Art Kit

Encourage your 6-year-old to incorporate flowers and plants from your garden into their arts and crafts project. With this kit, they can learn how to dry and press plants, then glue them onto one of 30 illustrations.

Shop Now DIY Pressed Flower Art Kit uncommongoods.com $35.00 Uncommon Goods

4x4 Giant Crusher Remote Control 4WD Truck

"Boys tend to go towards vehicles, and there's a thing called the Giant Crusher RC," Byrne says. "It's one of those big gifts that would be under the tree."

Shop Now 4x4 Giant Crusher Remote Control 4WD Truck walmart.com $89.00 Walmart

Disney Princess Cinderella Horse-Drawn Carriage RC

But, Byrne maintains that radio-controlled cars (or RCs) aren't just for boys. This one from Jada Toys recreates Cinderella's horse-drawn carriage.

Shop Now Disney Princess Cinderella Horse-Drawn Carriage RC amazon.com $32.50

Cra-Z-Art Cra-Z-Crackle Clay

Here's a satisfying gift your 6-year-old won't get enough of. First, they'll form a clay object, glaze it, then finally, "crack" it. Trust us, even adults will want to participate.

Shop Now Cra-Z-Art Cra-Z-Crackle Clay walmart.com $6.97 Amazon

MasterChef Junior Cooking Essentials Set

Is your 6-year-old constantly asking to watch re-runs of MasterChef Junior? This nine-piece cooking kit includes an apron, cutting board, mixing bowl, spatula, spoon, tongs, measuring spoons and cups, and recipe cards.

Shop Now MasterChef Junior Cooking Essentials Set amazon.com $39.95 Amazon

Buddy Readers: Levels E & F

Leveled books are another teacher-approved way to motivate budding readers. This set comes with 16 leveled books that are great for kids aged 5 to 7 years old. It also comes with a 32-page activity book and stickers.

Shop Now Buddy Readers: Levels E & F amazon.com $18.59 Amazon

Pop It! Go Bubble Popping Sensory Game

For an interactive toy that will keep them engaged, the handheld Pop It! will challenge your 6-year-old to only "pop" the lit-up buttons.

Shop Now Pop It! Go Bubble Popping Sensory Game walmart.com $9.97 Walmart

Just My Style All-in-One Hair Stylist

Your 6-year-old will be the talk of the school when they show up with gems, beads, and colorful rubber bands in their hair. This all-in-one set promotes creativity, is designed for all hair types, and—fortunately for parents—washes out easily.

Shop Now Just My Style All-in-One Hair Stylist amazon.com $24.99 Amazon

GooToobz Originals

When Byrne talks about MESH toys, he's specifically referring to GooToobz. These are what he calls "manipulatives," or fidget toys that kids can squeeze for the ultimate sensory experience.

Shop Now GooToobz Originals amazon.com $7.99 Amazon

Custom Birthday Charm Necklace

Commemorate your 6-year-old's age with this custom charm necklace. It can include their age, birth stone, and two other charms that you can choose from.

Shop Now Custom Birthday Charm Necklace uncommongoods.com $32.00 Uncommon Goods

Giant Connect 4

Supersize your favorite childhood game with this nearly 4-foot-tall Connect 4. It works for indoor or outdoor play, so you can use it year-round.

Shop Now Giant Connect 4 amazon.com $190.22 Amazon

eKids Disney Karaoke Machine

Years before their Broadway debut, they can make memories with this Disney karaoke machine. You can use the EZ Link Button to connect to all of their favorite Disney songs through Spotify, Apple Music, or other streaming services.

Shop Now eKids Disney Karaoke Machine amazon.com $69.99 Amazon

Confetti Cake Pop Kit

Introduce your 6-year-old to baking and vegan treats with this kit from maker Jereann Zann. It makes 12 confetti cake pops and comes with pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions.

Shop Now Confetti Cake Pop Kit uncommongoods.com $38.00 Uncommon Goods

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Telescope

Your nighttime routine can get a lot more interesting with this telescope set. It also includes fact cards about space and a fun adventure game.

Shop Now LeapFrog Magic Adventures Telescope amazon.com $74.99 Amazon

Touch

If you're interested in getting a sensory learning toy, this one has 100 light-up buttons that kids can use to make art or engage in games.

Shop Now Touch amazon.com 29.99 Amazon

Candy Land

We all have memories of playing this one as kids. And as they say, you can't go wrong with a classic!

Shop Now Candy Land amazon.com $12.98 Amazon

You Might Also Like