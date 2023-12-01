58 Gifts Your 6-Year-Old Will Be Thrilled to Unwrap
Your 6-year-old has a lot going on. Now at a stage called “middle childhood,” they’re starting to gain independence, develop their personalities, and discover their primary interests. And while this is an exciting stage of childhood, it also means they can be pretty particular when it comes to gifts.
So, what do you get a kid just starting to discover who they are and what they like? We've got you covered with this assortment of unique gifts for 6-year-old girls and boys. We also turned to expert Chris Byrne—known as the Toy Guy—to share his top tips for finding gifts 6-year-olds are sure to love.
His biggest piece of advice is to keep in mind how kids will interact with the gift in question, especially when it comes to toys. “One of my little soapboxes has always been [that] toys should serve three functions for kids, and it's especially true for kids who are 6 years old,” Byrne says. “Toys should give children new experiences, allow them to explore their world, and give them an opportunity to express themselves."
Here are a few types of toys and gifts for 6-year-olds Byrne recommends:
Collectible items: Now that 6-year-olds are interacting with their peers at school, collectibles allow them to bond even more over their shared hobby. “Kids are beginning to have their own personalities, so things that they can share within their peer group are often really great,” Byrne says.
Arts and crafts: Kids can further bond with their peers by making things together, too, which is why DIY kits are particularly popular for this age group.
Imaginative play: When they were 4 or 5, kids loved mimicking their parents, but as they get older, imaginative play dolls and figures provide them with the opportunity to create different scenarios and process information on their own terms.
MESH toys: MESH stands for “mental, emotional, and social health,” says Byrne. Items like fidget toys and cuddly stuffies fall into this particular category.
Board games: The classic board games we enjoyed as kids are a perennial favorite for 6-year-olds. “I think it's also a good time for games, as kids are beginning to understand interacting with one another and becoming a good loser and a good winner,” Byrne says.
Books: Of course, another stimulating activity for 6-year-olds is reading. Books and reading-related gifts can encourage them to keep learning.
With all of this in mind, we put together a list of the 59 best gifts for 6-year-olds in 2023, including everything from classic games and craft kits to the latest and greatest toys on the market.
Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure
One of the most creative gifts on the market today is Readyland, a book series that interacts with an Alexa device. "If you have Alexa in the home, you know that kids are conditioned to talking to it, and this gift actually interacts with them," Byrne says. "It plays games, and it's very empowering in its own way for kids because they really do enjoy making Alexa do things."
Finger Loom Party Pack
Rainbow Loom is a popular item among "middle childhood" kids, and this party pack is recommended for 6-year-olds. You can use it to create colorful and glow-in-the-dark bracelets that kids can share and trade with friends. It also helps them build their fine motor and thinking skills.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Light Up Terrarium Kit for Kids
Is your 6-year-old obsessed with the Mesozoic Era? If so, consider ordering this STEM toy that allows them to create an indoor garden with miniature dinosaurs, plants, fossils, and more.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
Your future Frida Kahlo might want to start by tracing fun images they'll love sharing with you. This set comes with a graphite pencil, colored pencils, tracing sheets, and blank sheets. It's also a light-up toy, which is powered with three AA batteries.
Female Firefighter Plush Doll
Triple F (Fierce Female Firefighter) Dolls were created by Lt. Tina Guiler, a veteran firefighter, to inspire young girls to consider a career in firefighting. Each doll comes with removable gear and brushable hair, making them perfect for playtime. As an added bonus, a portion of the proceeds goes toward helping female firefighters dealing with cancer or on the job injuries.
Personalized Coloring Crayons
These one-of-a-kind crayons are a great gift for the artistic and creative kids in your life. They'll love having a set of tie dye crayons that spell out their name.
Emory The Elephant Weighted Stuffed Animal
Middle childhood is when kids start really understanding their big feelings, and this weighted stuffed animal will come in handy any time they need a little extra comfort. With 4.5 pounds of weight, these toys actually feel like they're hugging you back when you give them a squeeze.
Official Disney 100 Surprise Mystery Capsules
If your 6-year-old loves Disney just as much as they love surprises, you can't go wrong with these mystery capsules. There are two surprise toys in each pack.
Blue Castle Sleepover Kids Air Mattress
DIY Bold Slime Factory
300 Piece Glow in the Dark Puzzle
Hand Soap Pen Set for Kids
Trolls Smart Sonic Toothbrush Kit
Robot Toys
Meet your 6-year-old's new BFF. Kids can use a remote control to program how the robot interacts with them, and it can dance, sing, change voices, and more.
Official Kellytoy 8" Plush Mystery Pack
If there's one thing every 6-year-old wants, it's a Squishmallow (or a new one, if they already have a collection!). "At this age, we're seeing a lot of collectibles, because kids can actually bond over the toys," Byrne says, referencing Squishmallows. "They're really kind of for ages 3 to 30. People really like them."
Microscope for Kids
Imagine giving your future scientist their first microscope! This experiment kit has a pipette, specimen dish, tweezers, slides, and rocks and materials. Even more, the kit comes with easy-to-understand instructions and activities to continue engaging your 6-year-old.
Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle
This is a two-in-one gift that all parents will appreciate. Your 6-year-old can get creative and decorate this water bottle, and then use it to stay hydrated throughout the day. The stickers are designed to endure mild hand-washing, so make sure to gently clean these after they've been decorated.
Ankle Skip Ball for Kids
This skip ball is so fun, kids won't even realize they're participating in outdoor exercise. It also comes in four different colors, so you can easily find the one your 6-year-old will love the most.
Kids Smart Watch
Byrne says at 6, kids are starting to understand the concept of time—so why not get them a colorful watch? This one plays music, engages kids with fun games, has a built-in alarm and flashlight, and it can even record videos and take photos.
Found It Outdoor Scavenger Hunt
Skillmatics creates scavenger hunt card sets for indoor use, but we love how this pack encourages them to get fresh air. Six-year-olds can use the cards to seek out random objects in the yard, and the first one to earn seven cards is the winner.
Create Your Own Squishy Diary
Of all the arts and crafts gifts out there, Byrne says Hello Kitty makes some of the best. Kids can decorate this squishy, sensory diary, and write or doodle on its 60 blank pages.
Build Your Own Robot Kit
A mix of STEM and crafting, this kit lets kids create three different robots. It comes with all the hardware they need to build robot figures that they can use for imaginative play.
The Power Within
You can introduce them to their new favorite book with help from Wonderbly, which creates personalized books for kids and adults. In the end, they'll receive a comic book with a superhero that looks just like them and takes them through a special adventure.
Math Dice
Who knew math could be so fun? This set of dice helps with their critical thinking and math skills by challenging them to complete various numbers-related challenges.
Great Pretenders Ice Queen Dress with Cape
Around this time, 6-year-olds have more of a say in what they want to wear. And sometimes, that might be a costume inspired by their favorite movie. With this blue number, don't be surprised if your little one starts belting out, "Let It Go!"
Flyer 20” Kids’ Bike
Between ages 4 and 8, your kid might be ready to take off those training wheels. If it's time for yours to go for it, this bike from Radio Flyer is specifically designed for 6- to 8-year-olds who need a stable, comfortable ride.
Playmobil My Figures: Rescue Mission
Playmobil's My Figures sets are another one of Byrne's favorite toys for 6-year-olds. "What I like about them is that kids design their own figure using the different parts," Byrne says. "It's all about stimulating that narrative of imaginative play, which is so much fun for kids at this age. One of the ways kids process information is by acting it out in play, and that's why I think figure play is so great, and Playmobil does that really, really well."
Atlas Crate
KiwiCo is a company with a subscription service that delivers science and art projects right to your door. The Atlas Crate is made for kids 6 to 11 years old, and it focuses on learning more about and appreciating other cultures around the world.
KidiZoom Creator Cam
If your 6-year-old is constantly asking to borrow your phone to record videos or take photos, they'll probably love opening up this gift. It can take videos and still images, and it also comes with an editing function and three games.
Kids Batting Tee
When your 6-year-old isn't watching MLB games, practice makes perfect with this best-selling batting tee set. It comes with a batting tee, a 21-inch plastic bat, and four self-stick balls. Several experienced parents raved about how much it helped their 6-year-olds practice their motor skills.
So Sweet Princess Ariel
Another set of collectible items 6-year-olds love? The Disney Princess plush dolls. They can cuddle with these dolls, feel the various fabrics, and use them for imaginative play.
Pokémon Action Figure Building Toys Set
Byrne says Pokémon is another franchise 6-year-olds are loving right now. And with this set, they can use the included 130 bricks and pieces to create different environments for Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.
Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter
Your 6-year-old might not be ready to watch The Mandalorian, but you can't go wrong with a cool LEGO set. This one allows them to build and play with the ship, plus two mini figures (we see you, Baby Yoda!).
Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set
Get everyone in the family involved in the pickleball craze with this complete set made for kids. You can purchase a set with the net, two balls, and two paddles for $80, or you can order the "doubles" set with four balls and four paddles, but no net, for $30.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Bowser Action Figure
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released earlier this year, so it's no surprise that your 6-year-old is still talking about it. The Bowser action figure is just seven inches tall and has a "fire breathing" feature. Add a little water to the reservoir in the figure, press the spike, and vapor will come out of his mouth!
Track Builder Unlimited Fuel Can Stunt Box
It's no secret that 6-year-olds love Hot Wheels, and this playset is a stimulating building toy. Plus, it's compatible with other Hot Wheels tracks, so they can create a unique set.
PAW Patrol Craft Kit
With the recent release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, we expect to see gifts inspired by the film on lots of wish lists this year. This set is a craft kit, too, so your kid can paint three pup figurines.
OMG Rescue Vet Set
It's rare to talk to a 6-year-old and not hear rave reviews about the best-selling L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. These dolls are also collectible items, and the OMG Rescue Vet Set is packed with 45 different surprises.
Fancy Nancy: Candy Bonanza
My aunt has taught 5- and 6-year-olds for nearly three decades, and she says the Fancy Nancy series are some of the best read-aloud books. Kids will also love that this one comes with 35 stickers.
Jefferson Sneakers
For durable shoes that parents say are well worth the money, these waterproof rubber sneakers are super popular for 6-year-olds. The Little Kid size is best for those between ages 4 and 8.
Revolution 5 Velcro Running Shoe
Or for a sportier option, you'll see these on countless 6-year-old boys and girls these days.
A Kick Scooter
The number one best-seller on Amazon, this Razor Kick Scooter comes in eight different colors. It's also lightweight and can fold up easily for convenient storage.
DIY Pressed Flower Art Kit
Encourage your 6-year-old to incorporate flowers and plants from your garden into their arts and crafts project. With this kit, they can learn how to dry and press plants, then glue them onto one of 30 illustrations.
4x4 Giant Crusher Remote Control 4WD Truck
"Boys tend to go towards vehicles, and there's a thing called the Giant Crusher RC," Byrne says. "It's one of those big gifts that would be under the tree."
Disney Princess Cinderella Horse-Drawn Carriage RC
But, Byrne maintains that radio-controlled cars (or RCs) aren't just for boys. This one from Jada Toys recreates Cinderella's horse-drawn carriage.
Cra-Z-Art Cra-Z-Crackle Clay
Here's a satisfying gift your 6-year-old won't get enough of. First, they'll form a clay object, glaze it, then finally, "crack" it. Trust us, even adults will want to participate.
MasterChef Junior Cooking Essentials Set
Is your 6-year-old constantly asking to watch re-runs of MasterChef Junior? This nine-piece cooking kit includes an apron, cutting board, mixing bowl, spatula, spoon, tongs, measuring spoons and cups, and recipe cards.
Buddy Readers: Levels E & F
Leveled books are another teacher-approved way to motivate budding readers. This set comes with 16 leveled books that are great for kids aged 5 to 7 years old. It also comes with a 32-page activity book and stickers.
Pop It! Go Bubble Popping Sensory Game
For an interactive toy that will keep them engaged, the handheld Pop It! will challenge your 6-year-old to only "pop" the lit-up buttons.
Just My Style All-in-One Hair Stylist
Your 6-year-old will be the talk of the school when they show up with gems, beads, and colorful rubber bands in their hair. This all-in-one set promotes creativity, is designed for all hair types, and—fortunately for parents—washes out easily.
GooToobz Originals
When Byrne talks about MESH toys, he's specifically referring to GooToobz. These are what he calls "manipulatives," or fidget toys that kids can squeeze for the ultimate sensory experience.
Custom Birthday Charm Necklace
Commemorate your 6-year-old's age with this custom charm necklace. It can include their age, birth stone, and two other charms that you can choose from.
Giant Connect 4
Supersize your favorite childhood game with this nearly 4-foot-tall Connect 4. It works for indoor or outdoor play, so you can use it year-round.
eKids Disney Karaoke Machine
Years before their Broadway debut, they can make memories with this Disney karaoke machine. You can use the EZ Link Button to connect to all of their favorite Disney songs through Spotify, Apple Music, or other streaming services.
Confetti Cake Pop Kit
Introduce your 6-year-old to baking and vegan treats with this kit from maker Jereann Zann. It makes 12 confetti cake pops and comes with pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions.
LeapFrog Magic Adventures Telescope
Your nighttime routine can get a lot more interesting with this telescope set. It also includes fact cards about space and a fun adventure game.
Touch
If you're interested in getting a sensory learning toy, this one has 100 light-up buttons that kids can use to make art or engage in games.
Candy Land
We all have memories of playing this one as kids. And as they say, you can't go wrong with a classic!
