At 51, Sofia Vergara Lounges In A White Swimsuit With transparent Lace Cutouts

Rosa Sanchez
·6 min read
1
At 51, Sofia Vergara Lounges In A White Swimsuit With transparent Lace Cutouts


  • I'm still thinking about Sofia Vergara's birthday trip to Italy over the summer.

  • And her beach style streak.

  • The actress—who turned 51 on July 10—shared Instagram posts from the festivities featuring two luxe outfits.

I'm still thinking about Sofia Vergara's birthday trip to Italy over the summer. And her beach style streak.

The actress—who turned 51 on July 10—shared Instagram posts from the festivities featuring two luxe outfits. One was a glamorous yacht look composed of a white asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit with see-through lace cutouts throughout. She styled the piece with a large gold chain necklace, gold bracelets and rings, and full glam. Later, for lunch at a pier with friends, she wore the suit with matching white linen pants and beige espadrilles.

"What a bday day!!!🥳🥳🇮🇹🇮🇹" she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Her second look, for her birthday dinner, was a strapless bright orange bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline and a bow in the middle. The Modern Family star wore bronzy makeup, including a smoky eye, and soft waves for the outing.

"So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹 I love u @cb0728 @alejandroasen," she captioned a post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Vergara has been sharing photos of her Italian holiday looks—mostly dreamy sundresses in vibrant hues or floral patterns—all over Instagram this week.

She holds onto the doors of the balcony as boats are seen sailing behind her.

