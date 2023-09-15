At 51, Sofia Vergara Lounges In A White Swimsuit With transparent Lace Cutouts



I'm still thinking about Sofia Vergara's birthday trip to Italy over the summer.

And her beach style streak.

The actress—who turned 51 on July 10—shared Instagram posts from the festivities featuring two luxe outfits.

The actress—who turned 51 on July 10—shared Instagram posts from the festivities featuring two luxe outfits. One was a glamorous yacht look composed of a white asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit with see-through lace cutouts throughout. She styled the piece with a large gold chain necklace, gold bracelets and rings, and full glam. Later, for lunch at a pier with friends, she wore the suit with matching white linen pants and beige espadrilles.

"What a bday day!!!🥳🥳🇮🇹🇮🇹" she captioned the post.

Her second look, for her birthday dinner, was a strapless bright orange bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline and a bow in the middle. The Modern Family star wore bronzy makeup, including a smoky eye, and soft waves for the outing.

"So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹 I love u @cb0728 @alejandroasen," she captioned a post.

Vergara has been sharing photos of her Italian holiday looks—mostly dreamy sundresses in vibrant hues or floral patterns—all over Instagram this week.

Ruffle Tummy Control One-Piece

Shop Now Ruffle Tummy Control One-Piece amazon.com $35.99

Halter Ruched High-Waisted swimsuit

Shop Now Halter Ruched High-Waisted swimsuit amazon.com $32.39

One-Shoulder High-Waisted swimsuit

Shop Now One-Shoulder High-Waisted swimsuit amazon.com $20.92

One-Piece Swimsuit

Shop Now One-Piece Swimsuit amazon.com $33.99

Deep-V Tie-Waist Bathing Suit

Shop Now Deep-V Tie-Waist Bathing Suit amazon.com $29.74

One-Shoulder Leopard Tankini

Shop Now One-Shoulder Leopard Tankini amazon.com $34.99

Ahead of her birthday, she posted two idyllic snaps of her posing in front of a balcony with an ocean view, wearing nothing but a neon-green one-piece swimsuit. Her hair is down in relaxed waves and she wears bronzy makeup, including a maroon lip, and a white manicure.

Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

This breathable formula feels weightless, blends and applies easily, and the best part? It lasts all day without making oily skin feel greasy and dry skin feel flaky.

Shop Now Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation sephora.com $45.00 sephora.com

Glowy Super Skin Lightweight Hydrobounce™ Serum Foundation

Subtle but buildable, this formula is a blend of ingredients that improve your complexion over the long haul.

Shop Now Glowy Super Skin Lightweight Hydrobounce™ Serum Foundation sephora.com $40.00 sephora.com

Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops

With texture-improving ingredients like ginseng and tsubaki oil, this skin-evening tint feels similar to a straight-up serum. (That’s a good thing!)



Shop Now Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops sephora.com $68.00 sephora.com

Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer

Yes, this crease-proof formula will conceal imperfections, but it’s so light, you won’t remember you’re wearing it. “The shades are brown-girl friendly and it glides on and blends smoothly," says one tester.

Shop Now Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer sephora.com $26.00 sephora.com

Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Eyeliner

For a crisp, clean line, search no further than this waterproof pen, which adds intensity and drama in one simple stroke.

Shop Now Tattoo Studio Ink Pen Eyeliner cvs.com $10.99 cvs.com

Wink Stamp

Haven't mastered the cat eye? Press this wing stamp onto your outer corners for the perfect curved flourish. It takes practice, but in no time, your look will be flippin’ fantastic.



Shop Now Wink Stamp kajabeauty.com $29.00 kajabeauty.com

Le 8 Hypnôse Serum-Infused Mascara

It does what any good mascara should—separates, volumizes, enhances—yet so much more. “I worry about smudging with my oily skin, but this one did not budge,” says our tester.

Shop Now Le 8 Hypnôse Serum-Infused Mascara lancome-usa.com $33.00 lancome-usa.com

Luxe Lipstick

Not only is every one of the 36 shades flattering on all skin tones (yes, really), but this lipstick stays put for up to 10 hours while keeping your pucker moisturized.

Shop Now Luxe Lipstick sephora.com $40.00 sephora.com

Cream Rouge Matte Lipstick

Not only do these stunning colors glide over your lips like butter and fight dryness, but they stay put for hours.

Shop Now Cream Rouge Matte Lipstick nordstrom.com $50.00 nordstrom.com

MoistureGlow™ Plumping Lip Serum

This glossy, shea butter-infused serum hydrates the lips while making them visibly fuller and plumper at the same time.

Shop Now MoistureGlow™ Plumping Lip Serum sephora.com $24.00 sephora.com

GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum

Easy to apply and "can survive a sweaty workout,” says one tester. An ingredient like those found in prescription products helps regrow hairs over time.



Shop Now GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum ulta.com $38.00 ulta.com

Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner

Show your lashes some love with this peptide- and amino acid–based serum that prevents breakage and dryness.

Shop Now Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner revitalash.com $106.00 revitalash.com

Satin & Shimmer Duet Powder & Cream Eyeshadow

A duo for the days when you want a hint of color on your lids (use the satin cream) or a more showstopping shade (the complimentary pressed powder shimmer). Layer them together for a look that's all drama.

Shop Now Satin & Shimmer Duet Powder & Cream Eyeshadow sephora.com $30.00 sephora.com

Matte Beauty Blush Wand

The tube features a cushion applicator that gives you "the right amount of long-lasting color every time," our tester says. Then blend, fingertip-free.

Shop Now Matte Beauty Blush Wand us.charlottetilbury.com $42.00 us.charlottetilbury.com

OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil

Okay, so it's a lip liner, but it's also an eyeliner...and a cheek tint...and whatever else you want it to be. Talk about a multitasker!

Shop Now OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil sephora.com $15.00 sephora.com

BOUNCE™ Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo

Because 2-in-1 is better than, well, one. This duo combines a velvety bronzer with a skincare-infused highlighter that you can easily apply with your fingertips.

Shop Now BOUNCE™ Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo beautyblender.com $32.00 beautyblender.com

Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 Sunbeam

The "whoa" in this product's name isn't there for decoration: it's a sunscreen that works double duty as a transparent, non-greasy primer packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients.

Shop Now Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 Sunbeam cvs.com $15.00 cvs.com

Brume de Beauté Beauty Mist

This choose-your-own-adventure mist can be used to prep the skin for makeup, set your foundation, or add a small boost of hydration once your makeup's already on.

Shop Now Brume de Beauté Beauty Mist sephora.com $78.00 sephora.com

Eyebrow Boosting Serum

Give thinning brows the boot with this vitamin B5 and biotin-rich formula that thickens the brows in 12 weeks.

Shop Now Eyebrow Boosting Serum obagi.com $145.00 obagi.com

She holds onto the doors of the balcony as boats are seen sailing behind her.

