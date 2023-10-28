At 51, Jennifer Garner Shares Her Go-To Drugstore Face Mask That ‘Feels So Good’



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Jennifer Garner, 51, just shared her go-to hydrating face mask.

She says the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask is a great addition to her skincare routine.

The star says the mask is “cooling” and “feels so good.”

When it comes to finding the best skincare products, Jennifer Garner has you covered. The 51-year-old recently shared the hydrating gel cleanser she swears by for “vibrant skin” and her new favorite moisturizer with sunscreen. But as temps drop, we’re left wondering what she uses for ultra-hydrated, glowing skin. Luckily, Garner recently told Prevention that one of her secrets to a hydrated complexion is Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask.

Shop Now Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Face Mask amazon.com $32.61 Neutrogena

“I really do like the hydrogel mask because it just supercharges what you’re already doing,” Garner explained. “It’s so cooling too, it’s such a nice feeling—it feels so good. It’s doing something good to your skin. You just know it.” The actress said that her preferred way to use the mask is to apply it after she cleanses her face and before she applies moisturizer.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

It’s no surprise that Garner’s pick is from Neutrogena—as a Neutrogena spokesperson, she’s previously recommended countless products from the brand. She appreciates its affordability too. “You don’t need to spend a billion dollars for great skin,” Garner previously explained.

It’s easy to see why the Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask, specifically, is a staple in her skincare routine. According to the brand, the mask “instantly quenches dry skin, leaving it hydrated, smooth, and supple,” thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening niacinamide. The mask also uses “innovative hydrogel technology” that contains more moisture than traditional single-use, paper sheet masks. Plus, the masks are easy to apply as they come in two separate pieces, and easily mold to the contours of the face.



Amazon shoppers love the face mask, too. “This is the best face mask I have ever used (and I’ve tried many, including expensive products that aren’t all they are hyped up to be),” one reviewer wrote. “Seriously, this one is so soothing and hydrating. I have dry skin and use a prescribed retinoid, not to mention living in a super dry climate, and this mask made me glow and really cut down on the peeling I’ve been having trouble keeping at bay lately. And that was after only one use.”

Reviewers with sensitive skin seem to love the product too. “I’ve been using these for a while! One of my faves! If you have dry skin, you need this,” another reviewer noted. “It’s great for hydrating your skin! Especially during winter or after being in the sun! I have fairly sensitive skin and this has never irritated my skin or broken me out!”

The masks are sold in a convenient pack of 12 on Amazon, but if you’d like to try just one to start, you can find them at Ulta. And while you’re at it, be sure to check out the rest of Garner’s skincare favorites below.

Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream

Shop Now Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream amazon.com $29.97 Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer

Shop Now Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer amazon.com $16.11 Neutrogena

Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin

Shop Now Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin amazon.com $8.85 Neutrogena

Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+

Shop Now Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ walmart.com $25.50 Neutrogena

Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream

Shop Now Clear Coverage Flawless Matte CC Cream amazon.com $11.23 Neutrogena

Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+

Shop Now Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+ amazon.com $13.06 Neutrogena

You Might Also Like