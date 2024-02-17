At 51, Jennifer Garner Says This Serum Will Give You a ‘New Head of Hair’



We already know Jennifer Garner to be a huge fan of the haircare brand Virtue Labs. And while that fondness is partially due to her partnership with Virtue, the line’s latest launch had the Family Switch star quite literally singing and dancing. In a new Instagram video, the 51-year-old shared why she’s so hyped about the Virtue Damage Reverse Serum, which “instantly repairs and forever protects” strands using innovative ingredients.

In the clip, Garner sat in the chair of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who is also the creative director at Virtue. “We have a new product that we are so excited about,” she began. “It’s going to give you an entirely new head of hair.”

The Damage Reverse Serum contains the highest concentration of the brand’s patented bioidentical keratin protein, called Alpha Keratin 60ku, which works to seal hair breakage and lock in moisture, which prevents future harm and frizziness, per the brand. “When your hair is healthier, it’s immediately stronger,” Abergel said.

Keratin is a known restorative ingredient in hair care, which is why keratin treatments, like the Damage Reverse Serum, are so popular. “Protein is an essential building block for the hair, especially when treating fragile, damaged strands,” Sarah Ludd, professional hairstylist and session stylist at Kevin Murphy previously told Prevention. “Hair is mainly composed of keratin protein, while there are many different effective vegetable-based proteins we could use, keratin is an effective tool in rebuilding the hair strand to deliver strong, healthy hair.”

In addition to keratin protein, Virtue’s Damage Reverse Serum also contains nurturing peptides and hydrating tremella mushroom polysaccharide, which is a plant-based alternative to hyaluronic acid, the brand notes. So far, reviewers love how it works.

“I never trust something that says ‘works immediately’ but this product absolutely delivered. After first use, this serum made the dry ends of my color-treated hair look and feel soft and smooth. Highly recommend!” one person wrote on the brand’s site. “I have been using the serum on my bleached hair and I notice pleasant results. My hair feels softer, smoother, and less frizz,” another added. “This product is super hydrating and nourishing. The description is true—a little does actually go a long way!” someone else wrote.

The brand notes to see results, it’s as simple as combing the serum through your hair daily. “Your healthiest hair days start here,” Garner wrote in her caption. You can shop the rest of her Virtue routine for strong, shiny tresses below.

