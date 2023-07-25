50 Times Customers Proved That They Are Unquestionably The Absolute Dumbest People On Planet Earth

If you have ever worked in the service industry, it's no secret that one of the absolute worst parts of the job is the wide variety of customers you come across literally EVERY single day.

Here's proof that customers can be some of, and just might be, the dumbest people on the planet:

1.On mozzarella sticks:

&quot;A customer asked me what kind of cheese is in our mozzarella sticks... Ummm&quot;
Twitter: @acciopatronus10

2.On mimosas:

&quot;She was not joking.&quot;
Twitter: @juris_sequoia

3.On laptops:

&quot;LISTEN! This is a laptop!&quot;
Twitter

4.On hardware stores:

&quot;Man, y&#39;all don&#39;t know how to treat customers.&quot;
Twitter

5.On eating outside:

&quot;Get out.&quot;
Twitter: @bitchywaiter

6.On info:

&quot;At the bottom of a lake.&quot;
Twitter

7.On steak:

&quot;I didn&#39;t realize there was meat in it.&quot;
Twitter

8.On flying:

&quot;I just replied if we stopped we&#39;d be dead hun&quot;
Twitter: @yorkiepuddingg

9.On numbers:

&quot;uhhhh... 6?&quot;
Twitter

10.On pricing:

&quot;He didn&#39;t buy the item.&quot;
Twitter: @glaciaca

11.On cheddar:

&quot;BUT APPARENTLY PEOPLE NEED THEM!&quot;
Twitter: @arawnnox

12.On missing items:

customer who thinks an item is missing even though it is not
Amazon

13.On bathrooms:

&quot;Nah lady I piss in the fuckin sink&quot;
Twitter: @dealeted_mp3

14.On BLTs:

&quot;Sounds like she was a BLT with cheese&quot;
pleasefireme.tumblr.com

15.On deals:

&quot;Can I still have it?&quot;
Twitter

16.On preparedness:

&quot;I want my steak cooked well, but not well done. Just well.&quot;
Twitter

17.On ordering to-go:

&quot;Ok, so can I order to-go&quot;
Facebook

18.On mochas:

&quot;And he was like no I want a mocha.&quot;
Twitter: @lucipurrrrr666

19.On sizes:

&quot;so like, the more we get, the more expensive it is? is that how it works?&quot;
cechell.tumblr.com

20.On Coke:

&quot;now this is a cook zero, learn it&quot;
Facebook

21.On popcorn:

&quot;Nah I was just gonna put a stick of butter on top.&quot;
Twitter: @kitsulie

22.On sides:

&quot;MUFUCKA DID I SAY CORN?&quot;
Facebook

23.On cash or credit:

machine with many cash only signs on it that customers ignore
reddit.com

24.On the footlong:

customer does not understand that a footlong means foot
Twitter: @jobi1kenobi13

25.On cheese:

customer asks if cheese curds are mushrooms
Facebook

26.On smoking:

customer walks in smoking a cigarette and refuses to stop
Twitter: @42_Words

27.On the filet mignon:

customer ordering the filet mignon thinking it is fish
Facebook

28.On fries:

customer not knowing the difference between straight and curly fries
Twitter: @flyingwithpeter

29.On milkshakes:

customer complaining their milkshake has milk in iit
Twitter: @notchlorachi

30.On McDonald's:

customer ordering macdonalds items in burger king
Twitter: @proximus2207

31.On bones:

person asking difference between boneless and bone in chicken
Twitter: @niaaaa_longggg

32.On price tags:

tweet about a customer who does not understand something is not on sale
Twitter: @makennadear

33.On flies:

customer asks a server to kill all the flies around them
Facebook

34.On wings:

customer not getting what chicken wings are
Twitter: @natalisastepan1

35.On salad:

person confusing soup or salad for super salad
Twitter: @wouldjastahp

36.On special glass:

customers breaking things on purpose
Twitter: @cherryemoticon

37.On shades:

person thinking lighter wiine meant weight
Facebook

38.On the kid's menu:

customer asking for spaghetti at a mexican restaraunt
Twitter: @lolnotdev

39.On fine wine:

person calling pinot grigio peanut gorgio
Facebook

40.On plates:

person asking for food to be served on a plaate
Facebook

41.On ice:

customer getting mad that ice floats in a drink
Twitter: @karlsmallwood

42.On Uncle Arnie:

person asking for an arnold palmer without iced tea aka a lemonade
Facebook

43.On email:

customer not knowinig what email is
prince-gast.tumblr.com

44.On axes:

customer complaining a knife is too sharp
Twitter: @knifenerd

45.On movie sequels:

tweet about someone asking a worker if they had to see fantastic one through three to undersand fantasttic four
Twitter: @adamhlavac

46.On sending items back:

tweet about someone sending items back and tthe staff not changinig a thing
Twitter: @binxsicle

47.On controllers:

customer asking for a left handed controller
Twitter: @rev_scarecrow

48.On tiles:

story about someone who doesn&#39;t understand they can&#39;t just get their tiles cleaned remotely
spark-of-jenius.tumblr.com

49.On chips:

tumblr post reading why did i have a customer that hole punched his credit card chip&#39;s out because he didn&#39;t want a chip
jhenne-bean.tumblr.com

50.And on paying:

story about a customer who gets mad because they were asked how they plan to pay for something

Good grief!

gluten-free-pussy.tumblr.com