Don't Buy These 14 Things Until After the Holidays, Retail Experts Say

As European Union lawmakers clock up 20+ hours of negotiating time in a marathon attempt to reach agreement on how to regulate artificial intelligence a preliminary accord on how to handle one sticky element -- rules for foundational models/general purpose AIs (GPAIs) -- has been agreed, according to a leaked proposal TechCrunch has reviewed. In recent weeks there has been a concerted push, led by French AI startup Mistral for a total regulatory carve out for foundational models/GPAIs.