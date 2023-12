Don't Buy These 14 Things Until After the Holidays, Retail Experts Say

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer some incredible deals, but once Christmas has come and gone, brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers drop the prices on countless items and offer promotions that are sometimes even better than those during the holidays. So, before you rush out to spend that gift card or holiday bonus, make sure you're getting the best deal possible by waiting and doing some shopping after the holidays to purchase these sought-after items.

