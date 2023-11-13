50 Luxury Gift Ideas for Men Who Have Everything



There are those who deserve gifts, and there are those who deserve luxury gifts. Because sometimes an average pair of sneakers or fitness gadget just won't cut it. That's where the luxury gift steps in, offering something that—quite frankly—offers a little more.

The best luxury gifts for men aren't necessarily extravagant, but they're certainly deftly-made and easy on the eyes. They're like the all-stars in the league of gifts, touting a bit more technical ability, style, and overall appeal. So why give him the conventional treatment when you can gift him the hall of fame treatment?

We rounded up the best luxury gifts for men in 2023. Sure, they're generally a bit more expensive but you pay for what you get. Luxury gifts take things to the next level, like swapping standard fabric for soft cotton satin in this pajamas set or changing the way we view television (for the better) with this futuristic display.

Whether you're eating an early start on holiday shopping or looking to celebrate an anniversary or birthday, we've got the 40 best luxury gifts for men. Shoot, maybe you don't even need a cause for celebration under then the fact that he loves a fine gift. Whatever the case, read on for some standout ideas, from luxury stays in NYC hotels to sleek luggage and high-end tech gadgets.

Cloudtilt Sneaker

On, arguably the hottest running shoe brand of 2023, turns up the heat with with its recent collab with Loewe. Take their Cloudtilt drop, which features On's signature CloudTec cushioning that feels like walking on (you guessed it) clouds and is infused with a sleek aesthetic that's synonymous with Loewe.

Shop Now Cloudtilt Sneaker loewe.com $490.00

Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne

Most wine gifts prob won't impress a man who already has everything. One exception: Jay Z's bubbly line, which looks like a million bucks, and goes down smoothly.

Shop Now Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne drizly.com $288.00

Chunky Knit Cashmere Beanie

Our fashion editors love Luca Faloni's knits, which feel super expensive but are relatively affordable for the materials used. Take this super cozy cashmere beanie, which works as a fancy stocking stuffer.

Shop Now Chunky Knit Cashmere Beanie lucafaloni.com $120.00

Meta Headliner

Upgrade your man's favorite Wayfarer's with Rayban's spanking new Meta Headliner, which features James Bond-level tech that lets him make calls, snap pics, and livestream everything he's seeing without lifting a finger.



Shop Now Meta Headliner ray-ban.com $299.00

Beoplay EX Ferrari Edition Next-Gen Wireless Earbuds

Luxury headphones? Absolutely. These ones standout in that they deliver unrivaled sound, boast a superior fit, and are inspired by the iconic Italian automaker Ferrari.

Shop Now Beoplay EX Ferrari Edition Next-Gen Wireless Earbuds bang-olufsen.com $499.00

Signature Textured Stripe Sheet Set

Bring some luxury to the bedroom with this stellar sheet set from Boll and Branch. You can feel the extra effort put into the weave of this 100% organic cotton bundle. Best, they just get better after every wash.

Shop Now Signature Textured Stripe Sheet Set bollandbranch.com $239.00

Carry On Spinner Suitcase

The luxurious lifestyle is one that likes to travel. Set him up with a fine piece of luggage with this carry-on spinner suitcase. With its ergonomic design, trolly handle, and sophisticated wheels, it'll be his main companion for many trips ahead.



Shop Now Carry On Spinner Suitcase bloomingdales.com $595.00

Truro Leather Loafers

Teeming with class, these loafers are formal without overstating the fact. They feel effortlessly stylish, slip-on in style with a stacked heel. Made in Italy of leather, they're all kinds of chic.

Shop Now Truro Leather Loafers neimanmarcus.com $895.00

MYSLF Eau de Parfum

To be a luxury cologne, you have to give a little extra, aromatically speaking. This one checks out, from the hot bottle to the complex aroma, a mix of bergamot, citrus, and forest floor.

Shop Now MYSLF Eau de Parfum Sephora $89.00

All-in-One Series 7 Trimmer

Give him the luxury grooming experience without emptying your bank account. This high-functioning trimmer does it all, from beard maintenance to pesky body and nose hair. It's also waterproof and touts an impressive 100-minute charge life.

Shop Now All-in-One Series 7 Trimmer braun.com $89.99

The Plush Lounge Sock

Socks don't get the credit they deserve, especially when they're as plush as these babies. This trio of crew socks is cozy, durable, and designed to keep their shape, never piling. They don't look half bad either.



Shop Now The Plush Lounge Sock menshealth.com $48.00

Gen 6 Clubs

Elevate that golf game with this fantastic set of clubs. Customize it as you like and know that he'll be getting some of the best golf tools available, from responsive putters to reliable wedges and powerful drivers (not to mention a great bag to boot).



Shop Now Gen 6 Clubs pxg.com $3799.99

Purifier

The future of luxury may just be the ultra-purified household. With smoke, allergens, viruses, and the like ever-looming, it's a great time to wipe them out with a sharp purifier that can take on big spaces (and do so efficiently and quietly). This one eliminates odors and even senses CO2 levels in real time.

Shop Now Purifier dyson.com $1099.99

Garrett Barware Collection

Upgrade his bar cart with Mad Men-esque barware collection, which has all the essentials for a great cocktail party, along with RL's classic design that will always be in style.

Shop Now Garrett Barware Collection ralphlauren.com $495.00

The Peninsula New York Stay

Let him live like a king, if only for a night, with a stay at The Peninsula in New York. The hotel excels at everything, from the well-appointed spa and incredible service to the architecture and rooftop lounge. The five-star hotel is situated in the heart of it all in midtown Manhattan.

Shop Now The Peninsula New York Stay booking.com

The Hydrating Facial Mask Set of 6

Luxurious self care does not necessarily translate to a trip to the spa. Knock that skincare regimen out at home with this six-pack of hydrating face masks. Next stop, brighter, nourished, smoother skin.

Shop Now The Hydrating Facial Mask Set of 6 nordstrom.com $280.00

Mask

The best sleep masks employ a bit of tech with a bit of magic. This one works so stealthily you don't even know it's on, utilizing low-intensity light technology to improve your sleep. Wearers get access to a related app, not to mention a better nighttime routine.

Shop Now Mask lumos.tech $298.00

Kül Spark

Ever notice how the best hotels and restaurants have the best water? It's all about good filtration, and this crafty device makes tap water shine. You get cold, hot, still, and sparkling, all without contaminants and in the form of a sleek little machine.

Shop Now Kül Spark verykul.com $1495.00

Prolog Electric Trail Bike

If there's a smarter e-bike on the market, we'd have not seen it. This one, from the brand of famed cyclist Greg Lemond, combines all kinds of cool features. From an amazing carbon fiber frame to futuristic built-in lights and an eleven-speed drive train, it's just about perfect. Oh, and the rear hub motor powers up to speeds of 20 mph.

Shop Now Prolog Electric Trail Bike LeMond $5495.00

A2300 Ascent Series Blender

Bring a little luxury to the kitchen with this amazing blender. While most blenders fail to nail the details when it comes to consistency, this one does beautifully. There's even a digital timer and the whole thing comes with a useful recipe book.

Shop Now A2300 Ascent Series Blender williams-sonoma.com $449.95

SMRTFT NÜOBELL 80lb Classic

Luxury in the home gym means tools that don't take up too much space while offering a range of workout options. This dumbbell set sums that up, with a great weight spectrum that can not only keep up with your workout, but grow as your muscles do the same.

Shop Now SMRTFT NÜOBELL 80lb Classic menshealth.com $745.00

Ultimate Executive Chair

Fine, computer chairs may not be the sexiest luxury gift to give, but trust us, this X-Chair will probably be something he'll keep using for years to come. We love its ergonomic seat, and temperature-regulating backrest that will keep the workalohic in your life comfortable during his long office hours.

Shop Now Ultimate Executive Chair xchair.com $1519.00

Mayaf Faux Fur Trim Hooded Down Puffer Jacket

This puffer jacket does not have to be a bold statement. In fact, the best ones, like this option from Moncler, offer tasteful subtleties and a one-of-a-kind fit. We love the clean aesthetic and relaxed raglan shoulders.

Shop Now Mayaf Faux Fur Trim Hooded Down Puffer Jacket bloomingdales.com $2165.00

E8 Chrome Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Turn his kitchen counter into a popular Italian cafe with this luxury espresso machine. It's a downright overachiever, offering 17 beverage options and ten different strength levels. The high-res touchscreen makes creating your favorite drink all the easier.

Shop Now E8 Chrome Fully Automatic Espresso Machine williams-sonoma.com $2499.95

The Carbon Air Pillow King

We're telling you, luxury starts with great sleep. Virtually guarantee that with this pillow, made of carbon-infused foam to ideally regulate body temperature. It also ventilates, meaning it afford that breezy and refreshing quality you only thought you could get sleeping outside midsummer.

Shop Now The Carbon Air Pillow King eightsleep.com $265.00

Connected Calibre E4 Rubber Strap Smartwatch

There are smartwatches and there are brilliant watches. This one is genius, offering Tag Heuer's tasteful design with all the best bells and whistles. Coupled with an exclusive app, this luxury watch is ready to improve every aspect of your active life, from fitness and sports to general physical wellness.

Shop Now Connected Calibre E4 Rubber Strap Smartwatch Bloomingdale's $1800.00

Sartorial Thin Document Case

Incredibly refined, this thin document case from Montblanc is very much business class. Made of calfskin leather, the bag is soft to the touch and treated with artsy details, like beautiful handles and a modular design.

Shop Now Sartorial Thin Document Case montblanc.com $1565.00

65-Inch Class Frame Series

Take television to luxurious heights with this 65-inch display. Fit for the main wall of an art gallery, the screen becomes the focal point of any room. Enjoy high-res television and, when you're not watching, set it to art mode to set the tone in your favorite living space.

Shop Now 65-Inch Class Frame Series amazon.com $1637.97

The Revitalizing Haircare System

Luxurious hair is all about bringing it to life and this system does just that. Not only does the trio of products support growth, but it repairs damaged hair and rejuvenates hair to the fullest.

Shop Now The Revitalizing Haircare System sephora.com $160.00

Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket

Our team has tested a bunch of winter jackets in the past month, and Overland's sheepskin coats came out on top. Its shearling wool lining is incredibly warm, while its classic bomber jacket design will always be in style.

Shop Now Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket overland.com $695.00

Series 9 PRO+

We can't give enough superlatives to the Braun Series 9 Pro+, a beastly razor with next-gen technology to plow through a week's worth of stubble, and effectively replace his shaving routine in one fell swoop.

Shop Now Series 9 PRO+ amazon.com $349.99

Uno Men's

Made in Italy, these sneakers leave nothing unaccounted for. Stylish, smartly-built, and ready for any kind of terrain, the Uno sneakers have all of the performance traits without looking like an overtly fitness-forward shoe. These kicks offer deceptive powers that grow with every wear.

Shop Now Uno Men's courserworld.com $595.00

Nor'Easter Jacket

Tracksmith's Nor'Easter Jacket is a merino-lined, wind-repellent shell that's beautiful to look at, and super warm to run in. A perfect gift for the weekend warrior.

Shop Now Nor'Easter Jacket tracksmith.com $298.00

Carrie Portable LED Lamp

What's the luxury equivalent of a flaming torch or big candle? This portable LED lamp from Menu. Radiating with warm light, the lamp comes with a fader and a bronzed brass handle.

Shop Now Carrie Portable LED Lamp amazon.com $279.95

Hydrow Wave Rower

Our fitness editors dubbed this one of the best rowing machines they've tested, thanks to a premium design and a virtual "on-water" experience that feels super immersive.

Shop Now Hydrow Wave Rower hydrow.com $1445.00

Larson Backpack

A backpack is just a backpack, right? Not so. This luxurious option from Tumi comes with a sizable laptop compartment, retractable top handle, and three padded interior departments. Fit with a five year warranty and leather care kit—not to mention a tracking system should the bag ever get lost—this backpack does it all.

Shop Now Larson Backpack tumi.com $1195.00

Base Camp Chair

Camping becomes glamping with this luxurious portable chair. The supportive fabric is lovely to lounge in while the stow-ability is second to none. And it wouldn't be a Yeti without a cup holder, big enough to house one of the brand's insulated tumblers for that matching look.



Shop Now Base Camp Chair yeti.com $300.00

Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus

For the man who loves bring a bit of the grid with him when he leaves town, this solar generator is prime. Great for camping, emergency situations, or worksites, the device can throw 3K watts of power. Use it to power tools away from outlets or heat your home when the power goes out.

Shop Now Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus amazon.com $2199.00

Drink Specific Glassware Coffee Glass

Riedel may be known for its wine glasses but the European brand makes great NA vessels too. These ones are built for the a.m. routine, great for adding a little elegance to that espresso shot or iced coffee in the morning.

Shop Now Drink Specific Glassware Coffee Glass amazon.com $45.00

The Malted Barley Series California Single Malt Whiskey

Easily one of the best single malt whiskeys out there, this release from Wolves epitomizes luxury. From the sheep leather label to the generous layers of well-integrated flavors, it's something to behold. Made by a 13th generation distiller in California, it's a whiskey fit for special occasions.



Shop Now The Malted Barley Series California Single Malt Whiskey caskers.com $270.99

Men's Mesh Boxer Brief

Today's luxury comes in unexpected forms, like 100% recycled mesh that feels like silk and wicks wonderfully. These boxer briefs could not be more comfortable and look all the better beneath a stylish robe.

Shop Now Men's Mesh Boxer Brief fleurdumal.com $118.00

Men's White Soft Cotton Satin Pajamas

Pajamas fit for royalty, this set is incredibly soft to the touch and comes with three mitred pockets. The shawl collar is all class and the buttons cap it all off.

Shop Now Men's White Soft Cotton Satin Pajamas scullyandscully.com $225.00

Tonal

Gift a home workout system that comes with all the tools, from the gear to the trainer. Tonal offers hundreds of workouts spanning every muscle in the body and the inspiration to stick with said workout. If he's looking to loose a few pounds or tone his physique, do it the luxurious way.

Shop Now Tonal tonal.com $3995.00

Leica SL2 Mirrorless Camera

Leica is synonymous with artistic luxury, the brand behind some of the best lenses in all of photography. This limited edition camera looks like a classic but does all of the present-day things, from 5K video to image stabilization and one of the most dynamic, sharpest lenses in the game.

Shop Now Leica SL2 Mirrorless Camera bhphotovideo.com $6995.00

Balmuda The Speaker

Some bluetooth speakers get the job done but aren't much to look at. This one is a genuine piece of art, creating an immersive listening experience one can literally get lost in. The LED lights react to the music, creating a concert-like experience that can rival even the best Pink Floyd laser light show.

Shop Now Balmuda The Speaker williams-sonoma.com $399.00

Alta Super Sub Sea Automatic

This watch is a showstopper, a marine piece made in Switzerland and originally concocted in the 60s. Since, it's been fine-tuned and modernized without losing its iconic look. Made of steel, it comes with three sub-dials and a striking three-row band.



Shop Now Alta Super Sub Sea Automatic movado.com $3995.00

Men's Classic Baby Cashmere Mezzocollo Sweater

Nothing greets the fall and winter like a sharp knit. This baby cashmere sweater comes with ribbed cuffs and a half-zip front, accented by stately stand collar.



Shop Now Men's Classic Baby Cashmere Mezzocollo Sweater neimanmarcus.com $1775.00

Luxury Property Gift Certificate

Last-minute and luxury do go together, provided you seek out the right gift certificate. This high-end option sets him up with a stay at a luxury property (565 to choose from), whether it be an overnight at an amazing chateau or hotel or a meal at a world-class restaurant.



Shop Now Luxury Property Gift Certificate relaischateaux.com $3.00

Gucci Ski Goggles

Gucci hits the slopes too. These goggles are made in Italy and come outfitted with the brand's timeless logo and attention to details. His skiing look just got a major upgrade.



Shop Now Gucci Ski Goggles gucci.com $1100.00

The Leaf Razor

No more cheap razors that only lead to subpar shaves. Hello, high-end razor equipped to produce a luxurious shave. Designed to combat plastic waste, this eco-friendly model works with your favorite blade and comes with a long handle for superior control.

Shop Now The Leaf Razor leafshave.com $84.00

