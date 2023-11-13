50 Luxury Gift Ideas for Men Who Have Everything
There are those who deserve gifts, and there are those who deserve luxury gifts. Because sometimes an average pair of sneakers or fitness gadget just won't cut it. That's where the luxury gift steps in, offering something that—quite frankly—offers a little more.
The best luxury gifts for men aren't necessarily extravagant, but they're certainly deftly-made and easy on the eyes. They're like the all-stars in the league of gifts, touting a bit more technical ability, style, and overall appeal. So why give him the conventional treatment when you can gift him the hall of fame treatment?
We rounded up the best luxury gifts for men in 2023. Sure, they're generally a bit more expensive but you pay for what you get. Luxury gifts take things to the next level, like swapping standard fabric for soft cotton satin in this pajamas set or changing the way we view television (for the better) with this futuristic display.
Whether you're eating an early start on holiday shopping or looking to celebrate an anniversary or birthday, we've got the 40 best luxury gifts for men. Shoot, maybe you don't even need a cause for celebration under then the fact that he loves a fine gift. Whatever the case, read on for some standout ideas, from luxury stays in NYC hotels to sleek luggage and high-end tech gadgets.
Cloudtilt Sneaker
On, arguably the hottest running shoe brand of 2023, turns up the heat with with its recent collab with Loewe. Take their Cloudtilt drop, which features On's signature CloudTec cushioning that feels like walking on (you guessed it) clouds and is infused with a sleek aesthetic that's synonymous with Loewe.
Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne
Most wine gifts prob won't impress a man who already has everything. One exception: Jay Z's bubbly line, which looks like a million bucks, and goes down smoothly.
Chunky Knit Cashmere Beanie
Our fashion editors love Luca Faloni's knits, which feel super expensive but are relatively affordable for the materials used. Take this super cozy cashmere beanie, which works as a fancy stocking stuffer.
Meta Headliner
Upgrade your man's favorite Wayfarer's with Rayban's spanking new Meta Headliner, which features James Bond-level tech that lets him make calls, snap pics, and livestream everything he's seeing without lifting a finger.
Beoplay EX Ferrari Edition Next-Gen Wireless Earbuds
Luxury headphones? Absolutely. These ones standout in that they deliver unrivaled sound, boast a superior fit, and are inspired by the iconic Italian automaker Ferrari.
Signature Textured Stripe Sheet Set
Bring some luxury to the bedroom with this stellar sheet set from Boll and Branch. You can feel the extra effort put into the weave of this 100% organic cotton bundle. Best, they just get better after every wash.
Carry On Spinner Suitcase
The luxurious lifestyle is one that likes to travel. Set him up with a fine piece of luggage with this carry-on spinner suitcase. With its ergonomic design, trolly handle, and sophisticated wheels, it'll be his main companion for many trips ahead.
Truro Leather Loafers
Teeming with class, these loafers are formal without overstating the fact. They feel effortlessly stylish, slip-on in style with a stacked heel. Made in Italy of leather, they're all kinds of chic.
MYSLF Eau de Parfum
To be a luxury cologne, you have to give a little extra, aromatically speaking. This one checks out, from the hot bottle to the complex aroma, a mix of bergamot, citrus, and forest floor.
All-in-One Series 7 Trimmer
Give him the luxury grooming experience without emptying your bank account. This high-functioning trimmer does it all, from beard maintenance to pesky body and nose hair. It's also waterproof and touts an impressive 100-minute charge life.
The Plush Lounge Sock
Socks don't get the credit they deserve, especially when they're as plush as these babies. This trio of crew socks is cozy, durable, and designed to keep their shape, never piling. They don't look half bad either.
Gen 6 Clubs
Elevate that golf game with this fantastic set of clubs. Customize it as you like and know that he'll be getting some of the best golf tools available, from responsive putters to reliable wedges and powerful drivers (not to mention a great bag to boot).
Purifier
The future of luxury may just be the ultra-purified household. With smoke, allergens, viruses, and the like ever-looming, it's a great time to wipe them out with a sharp purifier that can take on big spaces (and do so efficiently and quietly). This one eliminates odors and even senses CO2 levels in real time.
Garrett Barware Collection
Upgrade his bar cart with Mad Men-esque barware collection, which has all the essentials for a great cocktail party, along with RL's classic design that will always be in style.
The Peninsula New York Stay
Let him live like a king, if only for a night, with a stay at The Peninsula in New York. The hotel excels at everything, from the well-appointed spa and incredible service to the architecture and rooftop lounge. The five-star hotel is situated in the heart of it all in midtown Manhattan.
The Hydrating Facial Mask Set of 6
Luxurious self care does not necessarily translate to a trip to the spa. Knock that skincare regimen out at home with this six-pack of hydrating face masks. Next stop, brighter, nourished, smoother skin.
Mask
The best sleep masks employ a bit of tech with a bit of magic. This one works so stealthily you don't even know it's on, utilizing low-intensity light technology to improve your sleep. Wearers get access to a related app, not to mention a better nighttime routine.
Kül Spark
Ever notice how the best hotels and restaurants have the best water? It's all about good filtration, and this crafty device makes tap water shine. You get cold, hot, still, and sparkling, all without contaminants and in the form of a sleek little machine.
Prolog Electric Trail Bike
If there's a smarter e-bike on the market, we'd have not seen it. This one, from the brand of famed cyclist Greg Lemond, combines all kinds of cool features. From an amazing carbon fiber frame to futuristic built-in lights and an eleven-speed drive train, it's just about perfect. Oh, and the rear hub motor powers up to speeds of 20 mph.
A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Bring a little luxury to the kitchen with this amazing blender. While most blenders fail to nail the details when it comes to consistency, this one does beautifully. There's even a digital timer and the whole thing comes with a useful recipe book.
SMRTFT NÜOBELL 80lb Classic
Luxury in the home gym means tools that don't take up too much space while offering a range of workout options. This dumbbell set sums that up, with a great weight spectrum that can not only keep up with your workout, but grow as your muscles do the same.
Ultimate Executive Chair
Fine, computer chairs may not be the sexiest luxury gift to give, but trust us, this X-Chair will probably be something he'll keep using for years to come. We love its ergonomic seat, and temperature-regulating backrest that will keep the workalohic in your life comfortable during his long office hours.
Mayaf Faux Fur Trim Hooded Down Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket does not have to be a bold statement. In fact, the best ones, like this option from Moncler, offer tasteful subtleties and a one-of-a-kind fit. We love the clean aesthetic and relaxed raglan shoulders.
E8 Chrome Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Turn his kitchen counter into a popular Italian cafe with this luxury espresso machine. It's a downright overachiever, offering 17 beverage options and ten different strength levels. The high-res touchscreen makes creating your favorite drink all the easier.
The Carbon Air Pillow King
We're telling you, luxury starts with great sleep. Virtually guarantee that with this pillow, made of carbon-infused foam to ideally regulate body temperature. It also ventilates, meaning it afford that breezy and refreshing quality you only thought you could get sleeping outside midsummer.
Connected Calibre E4 Rubber Strap Smartwatch
There are smartwatches and there are brilliant watches. This one is genius, offering Tag Heuer's tasteful design with all the best bells and whistles. Coupled with an exclusive app, this luxury watch is ready to improve every aspect of your active life, from fitness and sports to general physical wellness.
Sartorial Thin Document Case
Incredibly refined, this thin document case from Montblanc is very much business class. Made of calfskin leather, the bag is soft to the touch and treated with artsy details, like beautiful handles and a modular design.
65-Inch Class Frame Series
Take television to luxurious heights with this 65-inch display. Fit for the main wall of an art gallery, the screen becomes the focal point of any room. Enjoy high-res television and, when you're not watching, set it to art mode to set the tone in your favorite living space.
The Revitalizing Haircare System
Luxurious hair is all about bringing it to life and this system does just that. Not only does the trio of products support growth, but it repairs damaged hair and rejuvenates hair to the fullest.
Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket
Our team has tested a bunch of winter jackets in the past month, and Overland's sheepskin coats came out on top. Its shearling wool lining is incredibly warm, while its classic bomber jacket design will always be in style.
Series 9 PRO+
We can't give enough superlatives to the Braun Series 9 Pro+, a beastly razor with next-gen technology to plow through a week's worth of stubble, and effectively replace his shaving routine in one fell swoop.
Uno Men's
Made in Italy, these sneakers leave nothing unaccounted for. Stylish, smartly-built, and ready for any kind of terrain, the Uno sneakers have all of the performance traits without looking like an overtly fitness-forward shoe. These kicks offer deceptive powers that grow with every wear.
Nor'Easter Jacket
Tracksmith's Nor'Easter Jacket is a merino-lined, wind-repellent shell that's beautiful to look at, and super warm to run in. A perfect gift for the weekend warrior.
Carrie Portable LED Lamp
What's the luxury equivalent of a flaming torch or big candle? This portable LED lamp from Menu. Radiating with warm light, the lamp comes with a fader and a bronzed brass handle.
Hydrow Wave Rower
Our fitness editors dubbed this one of the best rowing machines they've tested, thanks to a premium design and a virtual "on-water" experience that feels super immersive.
Larson Backpack
A backpack is just a backpack, right? Not so. This luxurious option from Tumi comes with a sizable laptop compartment, retractable top handle, and three padded interior departments. Fit with a five year warranty and leather care kit—not to mention a tracking system should the bag ever get lost—this backpack does it all.
Base Camp Chair
Camping becomes glamping with this luxurious portable chair. The supportive fabric is lovely to lounge in while the stow-ability is second to none. And it wouldn't be a Yeti without a cup holder, big enough to house one of the brand's insulated tumblers for that matching look.
Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus
For the man who loves bring a bit of the grid with him when he leaves town, this solar generator is prime. Great for camping, emergency situations, or worksites, the device can throw 3K watts of power. Use it to power tools away from outlets or heat your home when the power goes out.
Drink Specific Glassware Coffee Glass
Riedel may be known for its wine glasses but the European brand makes great NA vessels too. These ones are built for the a.m. routine, great for adding a little elegance to that espresso shot or iced coffee in the morning.
The Malted Barley Series California Single Malt Whiskey
Easily one of the best single malt whiskeys out there, this release from Wolves epitomizes luxury. From the sheep leather label to the generous layers of well-integrated flavors, it's something to behold. Made by a 13th generation distiller in California, it's a whiskey fit for special occasions.
Men's Mesh Boxer Brief
Today's luxury comes in unexpected forms, like 100% recycled mesh that feels like silk and wicks wonderfully. These boxer briefs could not be more comfortable and look all the better beneath a stylish robe.
Men's White Soft Cotton Satin Pajamas
Pajamas fit for royalty, this set is incredibly soft to the touch and comes with three mitred pockets. The shawl collar is all class and the buttons cap it all off.
Tonal
Gift a home workout system that comes with all the tools, from the gear to the trainer. Tonal offers hundreds of workouts spanning every muscle in the body and the inspiration to stick with said workout. If he's looking to loose a few pounds or tone his physique, do it the luxurious way.
Leica SL2 Mirrorless Camera
Leica is synonymous with artistic luxury, the brand behind some of the best lenses in all of photography. This limited edition camera looks like a classic but does all of the present-day things, from 5K video to image stabilization and one of the most dynamic, sharpest lenses in the game.
Balmuda The Speaker
Some bluetooth speakers get the job done but aren't much to look at. This one is a genuine piece of art, creating an immersive listening experience one can literally get lost in. The LED lights react to the music, creating a concert-like experience that can rival even the best Pink Floyd laser light show.
Alta Super Sub Sea Automatic
This watch is a showstopper, a marine piece made in Switzerland and originally concocted in the 60s. Since, it's been fine-tuned and modernized without losing its iconic look. Made of steel, it comes with three sub-dials and a striking three-row band.
Men's Classic Baby Cashmere Mezzocollo Sweater
Nothing greets the fall and winter like a sharp knit. This baby cashmere sweater comes with ribbed cuffs and a half-zip front, accented by stately stand collar.
Luxury Property Gift Certificate
Last-minute and luxury do go together, provided you seek out the right gift certificate. This high-end option sets him up with a stay at a luxury property (565 to choose from), whether it be an overnight at an amazing chateau or hotel or a meal at a world-class restaurant.
Gucci Ski Goggles
Gucci hits the slopes too. These goggles are made in Italy and come outfitted with the brand's timeless logo and attention to details. His skiing look just got a major upgrade.
The Leaf Razor
No more cheap razors that only lead to subpar shaves. Hello, high-end razor equipped to produce a luxurious shave. Designed to combat plastic waste, this eco-friendly model works with your favorite blade and comes with a long handle for superior control.
