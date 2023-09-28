50+ Kitchen Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day—Up to 60% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Score big savings on top brands like All-Clad, Cuisinart, Ninja, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and more.

Good news — Amazon's October Prime Day event is just shy of two weeks away. And you don't even have to wait that long to find some fantastic kitchen deals. Right now, the major retailer's sale section is pooling with discounts on all things kitchenware. There’s cookware and bakeware, tools, gadgets, and food storage. It's the perfect time to outfit your kitchen, especially since we're not too sure how long these deals will last. Shop over 50 of the best early discounts now on top brands, like All-Clad, Ninja, Lodge, Henckels, Cuisinart, Rubbermaid, and more up to 60% off.

Best Overall Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Best Early Prime Day Cookware and Bakeware Deals

There are tons of aptly timed cookware and bakeware deals just waiting in the wings, like this Food & Wine favorite Lodge cast iron skillet, a trusty Dutch oven from the same brand, a 60% off Wilton loaf pan, and so much more.

This All-Clad set is one special deal we don’t see often. It comes with two different sized skillets for 30% off. Both are made with the brand’s try-ply design: They have an aluminum core for even heat retention, plus stainless steel outer layers for long lasting durability. The sizes included are an 8-inch pan, which is perfect for sauteing side dishes or cooking for just a few people, along with a 10-inch skillet that’s ideal for weeknight dinners, one pan meals, and more. They’re safe to use on any stovetop and can go into the oven up to 600℉.

All-Clad D3 2-Piece Stainless Steel Frying Pan Cookware Set

$390

$204

Buy on Amazon

You’ll also find this Lodge griddle hiding in Amazon’s sale section. Perfect for lazy fall weekend brunches or weeknight meals, it has a smooth, flat griddle side that’s great for pancakes, french toast, bacon flatbreads, and more, along with a grill side for char-marked favorites like steak or vegetables. If none of these piqued your interest, keep scrolling to shop even more cookware deals.

Best Early Prime Day Appliance Deals

Appliances can often have a hefty price tag, but the good news is that there’s a plethora of popular items from brands like Ninja, Cuisinart, Zojirushi, Nespresso, and more at a discounted price for a limited time. This now-30% off 8-cup Cuisinart food processor is a total kitchen powerhouse. It comes with a powerful motor base and chopping blade to help cut through anything from nuts to delicate herbs with ease for all of your upcoming holiday recipes.

Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor

$100

$70

Buy on Amazon

You’ll also find other versatile essentials like this Food & Wine favorite large capacity air fryer toaster oven. The Instant Omni plus was a total standout for us during testing because of its roomy 19-quart interior, its many features (it doubles as an air fryer and countertop oven), along with its ability to crisp and bake up everything very effectively. And if you have any plans to dabble more into flavorful cooking projects, having a spice grinder is another must. This Shardor one is 40% off and has a unique feature: You can customize the grind with the dial on the front to get the perfect results for every recipe.

Instant Omni Plus 19-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$280

$200

Buy on Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Tools and Accessory Deals

From baking essentials like pastry cutters and bench scrapers, to everyday must-haves like kitchen towels and knife sets, you can score whatever tool or accessory your kitchen might be in need of on sale. This KitchenAid oven mitt set is actually on sale for up to 50% off. It comes in a wide array of colors, like this yellow for the highest discount, with a two tone design for added contrast. The mitts themselves are nice and long at 15 inches, so they’ll help protect your hands and arms as you pull out anything from the oven. They also have a slip resistant interior, and are machine washable when they need a refresh.

KitchenAid Beacon Two-Tone Non-Slip Oven Mitt Set

$26

$14

Buy on Amazon

Another essential tool you’ll need is this double-discounted wireless meat thermometer, especially if you plan to bake proteins, biases, and more this holiday season. It’s truly wireless, and is operated through Bluetooth on your phone. Go up to 500 feet away while your dinner safely roasts away in the oven. It won’t overcook.

Best Early Prime Day Food Storage and Organization Deals

Get your pantry and fridge in tip top shape while you have some downtime inside this fall and winter season. There are a plethora of deals to grab, whether you’re into organized baking, weekday meal prep, or a perfectly curated fridge.

This simple yet useful four-piece container set from Rubbermaid is on sale at 56% off right now. Each container can hold 4.7-cups each, making them a versatile addition to hold anything from pre-prepped grains, to leftovers, sauces, soups, vegetables, fruit, and more. Each container has the airtight, sleek and low-profile seal we swear by after testing so many options on the market.

Stasher 4-Piece Reusable Silicone Storage Bag Set

$46

$35

Buy on Amazon

There are more Food & Wine favorites on sale too, like these Stasher bags. This is our favorite reusable bags set after testing, and they’re on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen. They’re overall sturdy bags that do exactly what they need to, from keeping food fresh to sealing perfectly for no leaks. They’re also microwave and oven-safe up to 425℉, so you can use them to reheat or cook food.

