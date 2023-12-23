At 50, Kate Beckinsale Reveals Ultra-Toned Abs in See-Through, Naked Dress



Kate Beckinsale showed off toned abs and legs in a stunning, naked dress.

The 50-year-old posed in the see-through gown for a series of Instagram posts.

We have the details of the star’s workout routine.

Kate Beckinsale never ceases to amaze fans with her fashion choices. Whether she’s strutting down the red carpet or posing in a Playboy Bunny costume, the 50-year-old knows how to cause a stir. The most recent daring look for the star consisted of a see-through, naked dress, showing off toned abs and legs at Paris Hilton’s Silvmas party earlier in the month.

Beckinsale posted a variety of photos to Instagram of her daring outfit, consisting of a floor-length dress made from a mesh material. She paired the frock with light purple underwear while sequin accents covered her bare chest. In the photos, the star wore an elegant updo, clear platform heels, and even had her cat Willow lying at her feet while holding a bag made to look like her four-legged friend.

“When @parishilton says ‘dress festive’ for her #Slivmas party (to celebrate the release of Paris in Love Season 2 now streaming on Peacock) you must obey,” Beckinsale captioned her post. “💕Queen of pink rules💕 (I especially like that in the first picture, the cat, the handbag, and I have all achieved the same expression).”

Fans loved the star’s photos, gushing over her look in the comments: “That’s an amazing dress Kate. You look awesome” one fan wrote. Another noted, “How do you just seem to get more beautiful with age! ❤️” Paris Hilton added: “Love you sis 🥰💕💕💕”

It’s safe to say that Beckinsale knows how to deliver a look. The star consistently poses in amazing outfits, posting each to her Instagram. If her variety of fashion choices have anything in common, it’s that Beckinsale looks so strong in whatever she wears. And part of that is due to her amazing fitness routine.

According to Beckinsale’s trainer Brad Siskind, she goes to the gym six days a week. “The whole hour is work,” he told Women’s Health in 2019, and she makes sure to target every part of her body with moves like bicep curls, squats, sit-ups, and plenty of cardio between sets with climbing or rowing machines.

The star loves to share her workouts with fans via Instagram videos. She showed off her toned abs in a core workout Instagram video in March 2022 when she effortlessly demonstrated hanging upside-down crunches. Prior to that, she shocked everyone with her intense boxing video.

In addition to her workout routines, Beckinsale also loves to share her favorite skincare products for maintaining her gorgeous glow—check out her past recommendations below.

