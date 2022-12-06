Fans are 'crying tears of joy' over this 50-inch Samsung TV — on sale for only $298

What's better than watching Home Alone and Die Hard in a back-to-back double feature at this time of year? Watching them on a 50-inch, 4K screen — that's what! Right now, Walmart is offering a Samsung 50-inch TV for $298 (from $371). That's a fantastic deal, especially if you missed the ones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

SAMSUNG Samsung 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $298 $371 Save $73 This 4K smart TV utilizes HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Crystal Processor 4K tech to provide an immersive, gorgeous picture, whether you're playing that fireplace YouTube video everyone likes or watching The Santa Claus for the 30th time. $298 at Walmart

One reviewer raved about the quality: "It has an amazing display and the colors are so vivid and clear. The sound is also great — it's loud and clear. Setting up the TV was also a breeze — the Samsung app was easy to follow and it took me only a few minutes. Highly recommend! Five stars!"

The built-in smart platform makes it easy to navigate to your favorite streaming services without the use of a streaming stick like a Roku or Fire TV Stick, and it even lets you play games. With Direct Lit LEDs and HDR compatibility, the bright areas of the screen will be bright, while the dark areas will be dark. Who knows — you might be able to revisit that one episode of Game of Thrones S8. You know the one.

Just over 2 inches deep, this guy is the sleek TV of your dreams — makes a great gift, too. (Photo: Walmart)

Be careful, though — this set's so stellar, your kids might claim it for themselves. "From day one we fell in love with the Samsung Crystal clear edition," one reviewer said. "My daughter has taken over my room because my new TV is now her favorite TV."

Yet another customer said they cried tears of joy. That's believable, especially if you've never seen Moana in 4K: "I use my TV for streaming and video gaming. This TV is such an amazing product. The day I bought it I cried tears of joy at such a beauty of a TV. When I stream or play my PS5 I have to pause and just admire greatness. No other TV beats this one!"

