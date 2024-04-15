50 Guys Over 50 Who Are Redefining Aging

WAIT...HE'S HOW old? If a look at Lenny Kravitz, The Rock, Dave Bautista, or Terry Crews has sent you Googling their ages, there’s quick proof right there that age 50 looks different now.

Fifty isn’t past the halfway point any more. With potentially 35 years to go in life—up from barely 20 in the 1960s, when the average lifespan was only 69.7 years—it’s the new starting line for prime adulting. And spoiler alert: It doesn’t all go downhill from here.

We rounded up 50 guys living strong at 50+—from celebs to competitive athletes to conversation leaders to top trainers, and guys who just found their career niche in this decade—to offer their tips for meeting the challenges of this age and going beyond.

One of the greatest surfers of all time, Kelly Slater, is still crushing it at 52. Freediver Avi Kleyman didn’t even start his sport until 50 and is now on the U.S. National Team. Rich Roll, Common, Peter Attia, M.D.…this is 50 now. Sure, some of the ways your mind and body works are different when you hit this decade, so we tapped top experts for the best strategies for dropping excess pounds and building muscle at 50+.

So how can you thrive more, enjoy more, and be where you want for the upcoming 30 years? Let these guys nudge you to the next level.

Jon Bon Jovi, Forever Man

How to Crush It at 50+, According to the Fittest Guys Who Are Doing It

See Who's Leading the Conversation

6 Fitness Influencers Over 50 Who Deserve a Follow

Guys Who Still Rule—Some, Literally—at Extreme Ages

Men With the Guts to Change Careers at 50+

Celebs Who Are Killing It at 50+

Ghostbusters Star Ernie Hudson Trains to Feel Good. Looking Good Is Just a Bonus.

How This Trainer Builds Muscle at 50

This Guy Is Living Proof You Can Still Build Muscle

The Men's Health Guide to Weight Loss Over 50

Build Max Muscle at 50

