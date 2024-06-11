50 Father’s Day restaurant specials in Tampa Bay

According to Wikipedia, “Father’s Day is a holiday honoring one’s father, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.” In other words, it’s a day to celebrate the father figures in your life special. Here are 50 ways you can treat Dad like a king.

Miller’s Ale House: Special offerings are Parmesan-crusted strip steak ($28.99), Parmesan-crusted salmon ($19.99) and prime rib ($17.99 12-ounce, $22.99 16-ounce). Available June 14-16. For a location near you, go to millersalehouse.com.

4 Rivers Smokehouse: Give Dad the gift of grilling with a shipment from 4 Rivers Smokehouse on the Road. Premium meats, sauces and seasonings can be delivered right to his doorstep. Plus, 4 Rivers is offering $25 off catering orders of $250 or more booked in June. Use code 25OFFMDG. For a location near you, go to 4rsmokehouse.com.

Craft Tampa: Enjoy a three-course brunch as you pass below Tampa’s low bridges on a two-hour river boat tour ($99.95-$109.95). Available at 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. June 16. 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-223-7999.

Elevage SoHo Kitchen and Bar: The Epicurean Hotel’s restaurant is serving breakfast and brunch specials including filet mignon and eggs ($38), an homage to Bern’s ($28), an “everything” bagel ($22) and a shot of bourbon ($8). Available 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16. 1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-999-8726.

California Pizza Kitchen: CPK has put a twist on the “Take and Bake” pizza experience and made it into a “Grab and Grill” summer experience to make Dad look like a hero at dinnertime. Simply throw a CPK pie on the grill and it’s ready in minutes. Get two grill-able pizzas for $25 or four for $40. Choices include classic pepperoni, barbecue chicken, Thai chicken, mushroom pepperoni sausage, veggie and five-cheese and tomato. Available through Sept. 2. 2223 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-353-8155.

Kona Grill: Treat Dad to surf and turf with prime rib and two prawns ($52). 4134 W. Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-877-5938.

Metro Diner: Metro Diner salutes fathers with a “menu match-up” pairing favorite dishes with beer, wine and sangria. Options include chicken and waffles with sparkling wine, meatloaf with cabernet and a classic burger with local beer. Metro Diner is also serving a new burger lineup, which includes the Wisconsin and El Chorizo burgers. Burgers available through July 7. For a location near you, go to metrodiner.com.

Don CeSar: The King Charles Ballroom sets the scene for a Father’s Day brunch featuring gourmet dishes, carving stations, fresh seafood and desserts with live music and a view of the Gulf of Mexico ($105). Available 7:30-10:30 a.m. June 16. 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 844-338-1501.

Clearwater Yacht Club: Members are welcome to bring their fathers for a “Grand Brunch” that includes a prime rib carving station (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and a barbecue on the Tiki Deck (2-6 p.m.) with smoked meats and live music. 830 S. Bayway Blvd., Clearwater. 727-447-6000.

Flavaz Jamaican Grille: The Grill and Chill Brunch Series Father’s Day Edition features live music by Irie AC, drink specials and jerk lamb chops with grilled corn. Available 1-6 p.m. June 16. 6445 U.S. 301 S., Riverview. 813-488-5114.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: Indulge Dad with an 11-ounce Wagyu strip steak and a free collectible Blanton’s bourbon bottle topper by request. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 16 with live music from 4-8 p.m. 4400 W. Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-877-7290.

The Attic Cafe: Take Dad for a Father’s Day brunch. Reservations are for a one-hour slot from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16. 1920 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. 813-766-7226.

The Catalyst on the Deuces: A brunch buffet ($20) with unlimited mimosas ($20), live music, hookahs and drink specials. Available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16. 903 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-642-2529.

The Salt Smokehouse at Cleveland Street Market: A bottomless brunch and barbecue ($19.95-$29.95). Available noon-4 p.m. June 16. 1017 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 833-843-7258.

Capital Grille: Capital Grille will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 16 with a full dinner menu. In addition, they will be offering a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. 2223 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-830-9433.

Ford’s Garage: Ford’s is offering a limited-edition “flavor tour of the south” just in time for Father’s Day. Dishes include the Bacon Mac Stack, Drop Top Jalapeno Poppers, Southern Fried Chicken BLT, Ford’s Shrimp and Grits and Bourbon Pecan Pie. Also, Dad can take a break from the grill with a 12-ounce ribeye steak and a bacon fat-washed Old Fashioned. Available June 13-16. For a location near you, go to fordsgarageusa.com.

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q: Sonny’s is offering a takeout-only family deal including St. Louis ribs, two pint sides and four pieces of bread ($29.99). If you want to dine in, the pork and rib combo is available ($12.99). For a location near you, go to sonnysbbq.com.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice: With any purchase, Dad gets a gift card for a free sweet treat on his next visit. 2902 Alt. U.S. 19, Palm Harbor. 727-223-8374.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill: Great Greek puts a Mediterranean spin on the burger with the Athenian Burger, a traditional beef patty topped with tzatziki, feta, red onion, tomato and lettuce. 12817 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-252-9238.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Dad can afford to feed the entire family with the new Cali-Style steak taco and a 32-ounce drink for $5. 5621 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. 813-644-5281.

Noble Crust: Noble Crust says cheers to dad with specials including the Noble Manhattan, rigatoni and beef ragout and a family pizza pack to-go, including salad, garlic knots and choice of three pizzas ($49). For a location near you, go to noble-crust.com.

Hernando Oaks Golf Club: The golf club’s restaurant will be serving brunch with fresh fruit, prime rib, potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and waffles ($27.95). Open to anyone in the Hernando area. Available 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 16. 5230 Delacroix Drive, Brooksville. 352-777-4334.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: For Father’s Day only, Dad will find offerings including spicy Palermo wings, Tuscan grilled ribeye and a “Chocolate Dream” dessert. In addition, Carrabba’s salutes the summer and Father’s Day with specials including crab and shrimp Florentine, Sicilian citrus mahi mahi, prosciutto-wrapped pork tenderloin and Italian cookie cake. These specials are available daily through Aug. 26. For a location near you, go to carrabbas.com.

Casa Santo Stefano: In addition to the regular menu, Casa Santo Stefano will offer a gnocchi appetizer ($14), New York strip ($48) and cheesecake ($10). 1607 N. 22nd St., Tampa. 813-248-1925.

Columbia Restaurant: In addition to the regular menu, Columbia will offer grilled octopus ($24), New York strip ($48) and churros ($12). For a location near you, go to columbiarestaurant.com.

Union New American: Take Dad out for brunch with items including avocado toast and chicken and waffles. There’s also live music. Available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Sunday in June. 1111 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-768-9989.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Ribs are the theme for Father’s Day weekend at Duffy’s. Get a half rack ($18.99) or a full rack ($26.99). Or, mix it up with ribs and wings ($22.99) or ribs and shrimp ($23.99). Plus, Dad’s first pint of Miller Lite, Bud Light or Coors Light is free. 1580 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-875-7340.

HEW Parlor and Chophouse: The Fenway Hotel’s restaurant is offering a steak and lobster surf and turf (market price) and Veal Milanese ($75) with arugula salad and balsamic glaze. 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. 727-683-5990.

Tiff’s Treats: Send your father a sweet treat for Father’s Day. Packages include one or two dozen cookies with special packaging and a balloon, one dozen cookies with Tiff’s Trio, special packaging and a balloon, and one dozen cookies with six mini cupcakes, special packaging and a balloon. 2121 N. Massachusetts Ave., Tampa. 813-934-7900.

Ulele: In addition to the regular menu, Ulele will be serving steamed clams ($18), New York strip steak ($48) and a Chocolate Hurricane ($12). 1810 N. Highland Ave., Tampa. 813-999-4952.

PDQ: Dad gets a free three-piece chicken tender meal, eight-piece nugget meal or any sandwich or salad meal free with the purchase of any meal. Valid in-store only June 16. For a location near you, go to eatpdq.com.

The Salty: The doughnut shop is offering a savory treat inspired by a pasta dish. The Cacio e Pepe Brioche Knot ($4.40) is made with 24-hour brioche dough filled with whipped Parmesan and black pepper cream, and tossed in garlic butter and grated Parmesan. Available June 14-16. 1519 W. Swann Ave., Tampa. 813-550-2100.

Timpano Hyde Park: Treat your father to Sunday brunch or dinner specials, including roasted oysters ($24), prawns and eggplant ($26) and T-bone steak ($75). Brunch available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16. Dinner available 4-11 p.m. June 14-15 and 4-10 p.m. June 16. 1610 W. Swann Ave., Tampa. 813-254-5870.

Boulon Brasserie and Bakery: Every father gets a free Boulon mug while enjoying the fusion of local flavors and French cuisine. 1001 Water St., Tampa. 813-768-9988.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar: Elevate the Father’s Day experience with a three-course menu featuring filet mignon paired with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi or lobster tail scampi ($88). Other surf and turf options include a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye with North Atlantic lobster tail ($112) or a 35-ounce USDA Prime tomahawk with North Atlantic lobster tail ($143). All come with choice of salad and dessert. Available June 14-17. 4322 W. Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-874-9463.

Forbici Modern Italian: Every dad gets a free Forbici mug while enjoying fresh Italian staples. 1633 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. 813-251-8001.

Cafe Largo: Throughout the entire month of June, guests can enjoy a four-course meal of gazpacho, Caesar salad, pork tenderloin and Swiss nut cake ($61). 12551 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. 727-596-6282.

Union New American: Every father gets a free Union mug while enjoying grilled American food. 1111 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-768-9989.

German American Society of Pinellas: Enjoy a German meal of schnitzel, bratwurst or leberkase ($8-$14) before dancing the night away to music by Jackie V. Available 6-11 p.m. June 15. $10, $7 members (admission). 8098 66th St. N., Pinellas Park. 727-350-6520.

Melting Pot: Meat-loving men will enjoy the three-course “Endless Entree.” Choose from “Land and Sea” (garlic pepper steak, herb-crusted chicken, shrimp and salmon), “Steak Lovers” (teriyaki, garlic pepper, brown sugar bourbon) and “Classic” (shrimp, pork, teriyaki steak, garlic pepper steak, herb-crusted chicken), served with salad and chocolate fondue ($55). Available June 16 and every Monday-Thursday through Aug. 1. 13164 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-962-6936.

Prohibition Dunedin: The Southern comfort barbecue restaurant is offering a porterhouse steak with potato and vegetables (34.95) and a full rack of ribs with coleslaw, toast and fries ($24.95). 1600 Main St., Dunedin. 727-754-8448.

Allelo: For brunch, Allelo adds Bavette steak and eggs to the menu ($28). Go back for dinner and get a guaranteed 32-to-34-ounce tomahawk steak ($165). Available June 15-16. 300 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. 727-851-9582.

Safety Harbor Resort and Spa: The resort will be holding a brunch with live music, a seafood boat, carving station and welcome beverage for fathers ($89, $36 ages 10 and younger). Available 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16. 105 N. Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor. 727-726-1161.

Jerk Hut Island Grill: Enjoy a Caribbean buffet with live music ($19.95, $8.95 children). Available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 16. 1241 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. 813-977-5777.

St. Petersburg Distillery and Trail Garden: It’s a “Burgers and Bourbon” event with samplings of unreleased bourbon, steak sandwiches and burgers. Available noon-9 p.m. June 16. 800 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-914-0931.

Ocean Prime: Father’s Day is one of the only days the restaurant is open for brunch and dinner. On June 16, brunch is available starting at 11 a.m. and dinner is served from 3-9 p.m. 2205 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-490-5288.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken: Treat Dad to “Your Choice” meal deals. Options include a Cajun chicken sandwich, three tenders or three-piece bone-in chicken ($5.99 and up). Each meal comes with potato wedges. For a location near you, go to krispykrunchy.com.

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar: Fathers get a complimentary beer and kids 10 and younger get a free dessert. 2223 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-800-8226.

Sal Y Mar: The rooftop bar at the Aloft and Element Hotel in Midtown Tampa has put together a three-course prix fixe menu for Father’s Day. Dad gets his choice of oyster Rockefeller or surf and turf shooters, Kansas City strip steak or crab stuffed-grouper and rum carrot cake or Sal Y Mar flan ($60). 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. 813-692-3330.

Fazoli’s: The fresh Italian restaurant is offering a free regular fettucine alfredo or spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara with any entree purchase. Use code Fathers24. For a location near you, go to fazolis.com.