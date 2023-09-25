50 Celebrities on Their Very First Red Carpet
Originally published on Marie Claire US
1 / 51
Brace yourself for some A-list blasts from the past.
Brace yourself for some A-list blasts from the past.
Author Patricia McCormick's novel "Sold" is one of the most banned books in America, and while it's the last distinction she wants her work to be known for, she says, banning books leaves young people "defenseless" in understanding the complexities of the world.
More women are being open about their breast reduction surgeries on TikTok and it's starting conversations in the comments for curious users. The post Women on TikTok are sharing their breast reduction stories and how it’s changed their lives appeared first on In The Know.
"This is what dads do after saying they don’t want the dog."
The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock, Vt. voted to shut down access to Sleepy Hollow Farm — the "most photographed spot" in the entire state — after years of influencers and photographers clogging up the roads.
Captain Andrew Luck rides again.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Heading back to college or just started the semester? Now is the best time to shop for the best tech for college. Snag calculators, computer mice, headphones and more.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
Not a fan of mascara? Aquaphor may be for you. The post Woman shares how to get a lash lift with Aquaphor: ‘I’m never wearing mascara again’ appeared first on In The Know.
Ford is the first OEM to offer the Reviver RPlate digital license plate, which can be purchased and installed at a dealer or in Ford's accessories store.