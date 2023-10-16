The 50 Best Workout Songs That Will Make Breaking a Sweat Way More Fun

Your workout playlist could use a facelift. Whether you’re going for a run, doing cardio at home or just fancy a much-needed dance break, your song selection should get you motivated. From Rihanna to Queen, here are 50 of the best workout songs to get you pumped to finish your workout and burn some calories at the same time, including a few picks from Sydney Miller, the founder of the fitness platform HOUSEWORK. Miller tells us, “My favorite part of my job is being DJ and creating a playlist that feels energizing, uplifting, makes you want to move to the beat and honestly makes you forget how hard you're working.”

Meet the Expert

Sydney Miller is the founder of HOUSEWORK, a virtual platform for live fitness classes. HOUSEWORK is all about connecting movement to music through challenging choreography, so finding the right music is essential to stay inspired and focused. The workout sequences Pilates and cardio circuits together in a way that challenges your body but also your brain.

1. “Please Don’t Stop the Music” by Rihanna

Before Rihanna blessed us with Fenty Beauty, she gave us this 2008 hit. The beats will definitely keep our workout in motion.

2. “Addicted to You (David Guetta Remix)” by Avicii

The quick tempo will have you running laps waiting for the beat to drop. French DJ David Guetta combines his beats with the late Swedish DJ Avicii for an EDM masterpiece.

3. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

Miller tells us, "Singing while working out makes you work ten times harder, and also makes it that much more fun. This beat feels really good to me for burpees and other challenging moves, and the bridge really gets you through it all in a way that distracts from how hard you're working."

4. “Work from Home” by Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony has that perfect combo—their synced up voices with the R&B beats make this group a go-to for some body-burning moves.

5. “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Grab your workout bud and channel your inner Gaga or Grande. While no rain is actually required, the pop song is enough to have you on your feet. Plus, there’s a “Rain On Me” challenge happening on Tik Tok if you dare to learn the choreography and make it your very own dance class.

6. “bad idea right?” by Olivia Rodrigo

Of this recent Olivia Rodrigo hit, Miller tells us, "This song is high energy with addicting lyrics which makes for the perfect workout song to get lost in. I also love that it's teenage angsty vibes which feels really good to push yourself on through commandos, pushups, mountain climbers, burpees, you name it..."

7. “Power” by Little Mix

British group Little Mix knew what they were doing when they released this pop hit. A song about female empowerment and equal rights? Sign us up.

8. “I Like It” by Cardi B feat. J Balvin and Bad Bunny

When you bring Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny together, you’re bound to get a hip-hop and Latin mix. Whether you’re doing your very own Zumba class or working on your burpees when Cardi B says… “I run this sh-t like cardio,” it’s time to begin the workout.

9. “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

The combo of Eilish’s calming voice and the instrumentals will keep you steady and focused. But when she utters the words “duh,” get ready to pounce.

10. “Work Bitch” by Britney Spears

Have your very own spinning class right at home with this pop hit. Let Britney’s vocals drive you to finish your workout (and break a sweat in the process). Might we suggest trying to copy her dance? Trying to follow along is exercise enough.

11. “Where You Are” by John Summit & Hayla

"The second this song came out, I knew it was an instant favorite, especially for my class," Miller raves of this dance-y track from DJ John Summit. "I've used it in so many different places in class, whether it's a cardio push or a slower burn ab series and it always feels so good to move to these lyrics and dramatic builds."

12. “Side to Side” by Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

If you need any motivation to start cycling, the music video is a great way to start. Spin your heart out and work those quads to the buoyant rhythm of Grande's vocals and pop beat.

13. “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

This 1981 rock hit will have you grabbing your weights and pushing through Nicks’s soulful vocals.

14. “Formation” by Beyoncé

Let’s be honest: The whole Lemonade album can be a workout playlist. But if you’re starting your Queen Bey-inspired routine, play this pop single to kick things off right.

15. “Level Up” by Ciara

Whether you’re attempting Ciara’s “Level Up” challenge or gradually testing yourself during a cardio sesh, the pop beats can guide you through an intensive routine.

16. “Pressure (Alesso Remix)” by Nadia Ali, Starkillers & Alex Kenji

Miller calls this her number one pump-up song, and one that she loves to use in HOUSEWORK. "The female vocals are sexy and fun, the builds are dramatic and the two big drops give you room for pushes (mountain climbers on the drop anyone?)."

17. “Motivation” by Normani

When Normani sings “Let me be your motivation,” it’s only right to let her guide you through your workout and be the trainer you didn’t know you needed.

18. “Humble.” by Kendrick Lamar

You might want to increase your momentum to keep up with Lamar’s rapping. This hip-hop hit is guaranteed to keep you on your toes the whole time.

19. “Sugar We’re Goin’ Down” by Fall Out Boy

Yup, even Fall Out Boy’s punk pop single can be a great warm-up song to get you started. Just focus on the drums for every crunch, push-up or stretch you’re about to do.

20. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

From Eminem’s opening pep talk to the upbeat instrumental, this Grammy-award winning song has us ready to give it our all.

21. “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

The guitar riffs and drums make this Guns N’ Roses’ hit the drive you need to get lift an extra 25 pounds.

22. “Eyes” by Kaskade feat. Mindy Gledhill

Miller loves this Kaskade song for slower, Pilates-paced movements in class. She says, "It's soulful, cathartic and has some great builds and beat drops. Most importantly, I feel like this song lets you get a little introspective and focused."

23. “Apes**t” by The Carters

Need a running song to match your speed? Look no further than The Carters (aka Beyoncé and Jay-Z). Seriously, who wouldn’t want to hear Beyoncé rap?

24. “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott feat. Drake

Let Travis Scott and Drake turn your regular workout into a HIIT class in seconds. The change in tempo will have you questioning if you’re listening to three songs rolled in one.

25. “Fergalicious” by Fergie

We didn’t watch Fergie actually work out in the song’s music video (the lyrics did say “I’ll be up in the gym just working on my fitness”) to not add it to our own workout playlist.

26. “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera

If kickboxing is your thing, channel your inner Million Dollar Baby and throw the punches for a full-body burn.

27. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has a motivational hit to get you off the couch and moving. The lyrics alone will push away any worries about starting a new routine, completing a challenging workout or have others prevent you from your workout goals.

28. “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

Sometimes you need that one song to get you pumped for the sweat fest ahead. When Platten sings out “I still got a lot of fight left in me,” it’ll have you armed and ready for some weight training.

29. “Work It” by Missy Elliot

If Missy Elliot can create a new word in this 2002 song, then you can add one more push-up to your set.

30. “The Man” by Taylor Swift

Let Taylor Swift’s single about female empowerment drown out any self-doubts you have about an intensive workout.

31. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

The Weeknd is ready to transport you back to the ‘80s and persuade you to try your hands at nostalgic aerobics.

32. “Nonstop” by Drake

One of the most viral TikTok songs (remember Jennifer Lopez swapping outfits with Alex Rodriguez?) can keep you on a steady pace while you’re running or taking time out on the bike.

33. “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

While we can’t promise you a bar crunch backwards, 50 Cent’s hip hop hit can still pack a sweat-filled workout.

34. “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Let Bon Jovi provide a front-row seat to a part concert, part gym experience right at home.

35. “Survivor” by Destiny's Child

The final lap seems so far away, but Destiny Child’s blended voices and R&B track is sure to drive you to the finish line.

36. “Push It” by Salt-n-pepa

Got a leg presser handy or working on perfecting your push-ups? Looks like Salt-N-Pepa has a song for that.

37. “We Built This City” by Starship

This 1985 song by Starship will have you warming up and stretching to get ready for the big routine ahead.

38. “Jumpman” by Drake and Future

When Taylor Swift ran (and rapped?!) this song from the mastermind duo Drake and Future for an Apple commercial, we had to listen to this hip-hop hit ourselves for our own workout sesh.

39. “Party Up (Up in Here)” by DMX

There’s no need to go to a HIIT class. Just listen to DMX’s single to work every muscle in your body (and you might want to have a water bottle on hand).

40. “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C&c Music Factory

C&C Music Factory knew exactly how to get you on the dance floor (or in this case your living room). It doesn’t get anymore ‘90s than this, so when they tell you to move, you move.

41. “Pump Up the Jam” by Technotronic

Is it arms day? Just let Technotronic keep your arms burning with their techno beats and their repetitive “pump up the jam” line to have you moving Jersey Shore style.

42. “Pump It” by Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas’s 2009 single can mimic your sets as you increase your endurance every time the chorus repeats and the beat intensifies.

43. “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

When you’re close to throwing in the towel, let Freddie’s vocals keep you on track to complete your workout.

44. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

Working out is a lot more fun when you have someone keeping you accountable. Play some Whitney, and if it happens to turn into a dance party, then at least you’re staying active.

45. “Uprising” by Muse

Between the pounding of the drums and Matt Bellamy’s vocals, you’re bound to keep the momentum going and run faster than before.

46. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

Is it safe to coin Survivor’s ‘80s hit as the song to play when you’re doing a boxing workout? It worked for Rocky Balboa, so why not?

47. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

Test your strength (and ignore the self-doubt) with a pop rock song dedicated to helping you build muscle—thanks to the constant drums and guitar beats. Let Imagine Dragons make you a believer...of completing your sets.

48. “Tempo” by Lizzo

OK, Lizzo wasn’t lying about the tempo of this song. This body positive anthem keeps you moving (especially the R&B singer playing her flute towards the end of the single).

49. “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ Ez Rock

From cycling to boxing, this hip-hop hit works for any high impact exercise. The instrumentals alone will have you catching your breath until the song ends.

50. “Physical” by Olivia Newton John

The OG of workout songs goes to Olivia Newton John’s 1981 single. We just hope you got some leg warmers and sweatbands ready.

