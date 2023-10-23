50 Best Kid-Friendly Songs to Play All Day

Ever start listening to a favorite song with your kids only to realize the lyrics are, well, not quite PG? It happens to the best of us, but it's a preventable issue – with the right playlist! There are thousands of kid-friendly songs out there to spice up your rainy days and roadtrips. Our list of the best of the best contains a decent dose of Disney mixed with some recent pop anthems. After all, what's a kid-friendly playlist without "Let It Go" or "You're Welcome"? Harry Styles , Taylor Swift , Katy Perry , Kelly Clarkson, and more household names fill in the gaps between the latest Trolls and The Little Mermaid tracks. (Pssst, we also have a Christmas playlist for the upcoming holiday season!)

"Better Place" by *NSYNC (from Trolls Band Together)

*NYSNC reunited in 2023 just so your kids would have something new to listen to! Don't let them have recorded this in vain.

"Peaches" by Jack Black (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

The only song with lyrics from 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, "Peaches" is definitely on the weirder side of the scale — but would you expect anything less from Jack Black?

"Roar" by Katy Perry

Kids love "Roar" because of the easy lyrics and that one part where she goes "ro-o-o-o-o-o-ar."

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" by Multiple Artists (from Encanto)

The whole Encanto cast gets in on this breakout hit from Disney's 2021 movie.

"You're Welcome" by Dwyane Johnson (from Moana)

With 1.5 billion views, this track from Moana is the single most popular song on the Walt Disney Records YouTube channel.

"You Need to Calm Down"

Of all Swift's songs, we love the message in this one about about silencing the haters.

"Night Falls" by Multiple Artists (from Descendants 3)

The 2019 sequel produced plenty of hits, but "Night Falls" is the best dance jam.

"Speechless" by Naomi Scott (from Aladdin)

2019's live-action version of Aladdin gave us updates to many of the songs from the animated original, but "Speechless" was a wholly original addition.

"HandClap" by Fitz and the Tantrums

Kids loves to hand their hands along with this fun track from Fitz and the Tantrums. The lyrics aren't entirely G-rated, but they sing so fast the kids won't notice.

"Beauty and the Beast" By Ariana Grande and John Legend (from Beauty and the Beast)

This writer prefers the Angela Lansbury version, but the kids will love the updated track with Ari and John.

"Let It Go" by Idina Menzel (from Frozen)

Sorry to all the other tracks, but this will forever be the best song from the Frozen franchise.

"Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa (from Barbie)

Dua Lipa's Barbie anthem does contain the word "damn," but is otherwise very kid-friendly.

"Nobody Like U" by 4*Town (from Turning Red)

If your kids hasn't made you blast this hit with the windows rolled down while riding through town yet, you're in for a treat.

"When Will My Life Begin?" by Mandy Moore (from Tangled)

Rapunzel has time for a lot of hobbies in this song from this 2010 Disney movie.

"Dynamite" by BTS

BTS has a number of kid-friendly songs, but "Dynamite" is the catchiest by far.

"Part of Your World" by Halle (from The Little Mermaid)

Halle does justice to this classic song from Disney's catalog.

"Steal the Show" by Lauv (from Elemental)

Elemental wasn't a huge hit for Disney, but it did introduce us to a very sweet song from Lauv.

"Just Like Fire" by P!nk (from Alice Through the Looking Glass)

P!nk is known for intense anthems with painfully honest lyrics, and this is no exception.

"Badder" by Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph (from Disenchanted)

Giselle goes up against Malvina in this fun song from Disenchanted.

"Lift Me Up" by Rihanna (from Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever)

Rihanna's ballad from the Black Panther sequel is kid-friendly, but it might also make you cry.

"Birds" by Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons has a number of hits, but "Birds" has flown a bit under the radar — pun intended.

"One Way or Another" by Bette Midler (from Hocus Pocus 2)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy provide backup for Bette Midler on this track from Hocus Pocus 2.

"When You Wish Upon a Star" by Cynthia Erivo (from Pinocchio)

Cynthia Erivo's vocals shine in her version of this iconic song.

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

"Flowers" is a fun hit about being your own best friend — a great message for kids and adults alike.

"Call Me Cruella" by Florence + the Machine (from Cruella)

This song, by Florence + the Machine, is unapologetically bad-to-the-bone.

"Lead the Way" by Jhené Aiko (from Raya and the Last Dragon)

This Jhené Aiko song may be from a Disney movie, but it has a pop sound that would make it feel at home on a mainstream radio station.

"Single Soon" by Selena Gomez

One of Selena Gomez's most recent hits, "Single Soon" is about anticipating a breakup and living your best life.

"It's All Right" by Jon Batiste and Celeste (from Soul)

This reworking of The Impressions' 1965 track is sweet and enjoyable.

"Reflection" by Christina Aguilera (from Mulan)

Christina Aguilera originated this song for Disney's 1998 animated film, but her 2020 reprise is arguably better thanks to a bolder, more mature voice.

"Broken and Beautiful" by Kelly Clarkson (from UglyDolls)

Kelly Clarkson is a go-to for kid-friendly songs, but we particularly gravitate toward to lesson on positivity on this track.

"You'll Be Back" by Jonathan Groff (from Hamilton)

Not every song from Hamilton is appropriate for kids, but "You'll Be Back" is both hilarious and fun for kids to bop along to.

"Into the Unknown" by Idina Menzel and Aurora (from Frozen 2)

If the haunting melody from this mega-hit hasn't been in your head before, it will be.

"Adore You" by Harry Styles

2019's Fine Line is a pretty safe album to put on with kids, and "Adore You" is arguably the best track.

"Hakuna Matata" by Multiple Artists (from The Lion King)

Kids will hear Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary, and Donald Glover in the 2019 version of the iconic song.

"Un Poco Loco" by Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal (from Coco)

If it's good enough for Miguel to sing for the undead crowd, it's good enough for us.

"A Place Called Slaughter Race" by Sarah Silverman (from Ralph Breaks the Internet)

The title is the scariest thing about this romp from Ralph Breaks the Internet, which includes vocals from Gal Gadot and a few others.

"I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Kids will love the video for this one — trust.

"Something Wild" by Andrew McMahon and Lindsey Stirling (from Pete's Dragon)

The lyrics to "Something Wild" are inspiring no matter how old you are.

"I Wan'na Be Like You" by Christopher Walken (from The Jungle Book)

Bet you didn't think you'd see Christopher Walken on this list. Joke's on you.

"Try Everything" by Shakira (from Zootopia)

"Try Everything" is a great message song, as well as a certified ear-worm that you might regret putting on.

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" by Lily James (from Cinderella)

This is a beautiful song from an otherwise only-sorta-alright live adaptation. (Sorry, Disney!)

"Last Midnight" by Meryl Streep (from Into the Woods)

It's never too soon to introduce your kids to Meryl Streep.

"Fly" by Jon Stevens (from Planes)

Let them tap into their inner rocker with this Jon Stevens song from Planes.

"Man or Muppet" by Jason Segel (from The Muppets)

Jason Segel and his muppet bud Walter slay this duet from The Muppets.

"Happy" by Pharrell

Pharrell might have produced this song for Despicable Me 2, but it really took on a life of its own.

"Everything Is Awesome" by Tegan and Sara (from The LEGO Movie)

The Lonely Island is also featured in this surprisingly good song from the also surprisingly good The LEGO Movie.

"Who's the (Bat)man" by Will Arnett (from The LEGO Batman Movie)

While you'll primarily hear Will Arnett on this track, it's Fallout Boy's Patrick Stump that wrote and produced.

"Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake (from Trolls)

Justin Timberlake's original Trolls song has over 1.7 billion views, making it his most popular song on YouTube.

"Faith" by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande (from Sing)

Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande are a dynamic duo in this original song from Sing.

"When I'm Gone (Cups)" by Anna Kendrick

Pro tip: The actual song starts around the 1:15-mark in the video!

