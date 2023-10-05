The 50 Absolute Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Score Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including major sales on Apple AirPods, Staub cookware, iRobot Roomba vacuums, and Kate Spade wallets.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

It’s hard to believe that Amazon’s massive October Prime Day event is just next week—but there’s no reason why you can’t save big right now.

The two-day Prime Big Deal Days sale is happening on October 10 and 11, bringing hundreds of thousands of epic deals. However, those who can’t wait to shop top-tier deals can actually do so early. Amazon is dropping tons of early Prime Day deals as you read this with markdowns on home decor and furniture, kitchen cookware and appliances, and cleaning gadgets and vacuums. There’s also a wide selection of wow-worthy fashion deals on purses, shoes, dresses, jeans, and more—all up to 77 percent off.

Best Amazon Early Prime Deals Overall

On top of shopping some seriously good discounts, you’ll also love that the majority of these deals are items from top-tier brands you know and love. There are major markdowns on Ashley Furniture pieces, Yankee Candle candles, Apple AirPods, Staub cocottes, and Ninja air fryers, just to name a few. You’ll also find items to upgrade your cleaning closet, including deals on vacuums, steam mops, and carpet cleaners from Dyson, Hoover, iRobot Roomba, Bissell, and more. Your fall wardrobe can get an upgrade as well, with prices starting as low as $19 from brands like Kate Spade, Levi’s, Brooks, Steve Madden, and Warner’s.

LuxClub Six-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

$57

$30

Buy on Amazon

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these breathable bed sheets, which is why they have more than 124,300 five-star ratings to date. People love that the sheets are extremely soft yet cool, which will come in handy when the heater kicks on. The set comes with a fitted and a flat sheet as well as four pillow cases, and is available in 35 neutral and autumnal colors. Don’t lose out on getting the sheets with a double discount.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven

Macy's

$290

$180

Buy on Amazon

Several popular Le Creuset cookware pieces are also on sale, including this shallow round Dutch oven. Shoppers confirm it is perfect for making hearty soups, chilis, and more thanks to its heat-retaining abilities that cook meals all the way through. It has a 2.75-quart capacity that’s capable of making dinners with leftovers. Plus, it comes in eight beautiful colors. Read: You’ll want to leave it on your stove as decoration.

Levi's Classic Straight Jeans

Amazon

$70

$36

Buy on Amazon

You’ll also want to get in on these fashion deals, especially ones from top brand names like Levis. You can find multiple Levi’s jeans marked down, but this classic straight cut option is one of the cheapest. It has a relatively loose fit while still giving you a structured look for an elevated appearance. Reviewers love that these jeans are actually comfortable thanks to their stretchy and soft fabric. Snap them up while they start at just $36.

Best Amazon Early Prime Home Deals

Amazon

Give your home a refresh with these Amazon Prime deals that’ll add a bit of luxury to your space. You’ll find items like these top-rated breathable bed sheets that are on sale and have a hidden coupon as well as this best-selling plush bathroom rug that was bought more than 3,000 times in the past month and is just $19 right now. Amazon is also slashing prices on home appliances and gadgets like Pure Enrichment air purifiers and Kasa Smart Home Plugs. Plus, discover shopper favorites from Yankee Candle, Ashley Furniture, and Hammam.

Best Amazon Early Prime Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Chillier weather means it’s finally comfort-food season, with a strong foundation of soups, stews, and casseroles. And for that, you might need to swap in a few fall-esque cookware and appliances. Cast iron cocottes, Dutch ovens, and lidded casserole dishes are all on sale from top-notch brands like Lodge, Le Creuset, and Staub—you know, the trifecta. There are also on-sale kitchen appliances that’ll speed up the cooking process, like Ninja air fryers and indoor grills as well as GE stand mixers.

Best Amazon Early Prime Cleaning Deals

Amazon

Keeping your place neat and tidy during the holidays is a feat in and of itself, unless you have the right cleaning tools. Vacuums, steam cleaners, and spin scrubbers are all marked down ahead of Amazon’s fall Prime Day, including popular picks from Dyson, Shark, and Bissell. Bissell’s best-selling Little Green carpet cleaner is also on sale right now as well as this editor-loved Hoover stick vacuum that’s marked down by 41 percent.

Best Amazon Early Prime Fashion Deals

Amazon

A new season means new clothes—and it’s a good thing, too, because Amazon has tons of fall fashion pieces heavily discounted right now. You can find shopper-favorite and editor-loved options, like Levi’s jeans, Brooks running sneakers, and Kate Spade wallets. Cute sweater dresses you can wear to holiday gatherings this fall and winter are also on sale, like this ribbed knit midi pick. Plus, don’t lose out on comfortable bras from True and Co. and Warner’s while they’re up to 63 percent off.

Ashley Furniture Bolanburg End Table

Amazon

$342

$168

Buy on Amazon

Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier

Amazon

$130

$80

Buy on Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Amazon

$130

$98

Buy on Amazon

Hoover OnePwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

$310

$184

Buy on Amazon

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

$124

$110

Buy on Amazon

True and Co. True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra

Amazon

$64

$24

Buy on Amazon

Anrabess Fall Rib Knit Midi Sweater Dress

Amazon

$60

$46

Buy on Amazon

