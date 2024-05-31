Mike Thomas

5 Ways to Boost Your Home’s Curb Appeal

Spring is a time of growth and beauty. Now is the perfect time to boost your home’s curb appeal. A well-maintained facade will foster a positive impression among your neighbors and increase the value of your home. While certain upgrades require hiring a professional, several cost-effective strategies can be done with relative ease.

Cultivate a Lush Lawn. Experts agree, a well-maintained lawn makes a great first impression. According to a recent National Association of Home Builders survey of recent and prospective home buyers, landscaping was listed among the “must-haves.” And the good news is, a vibrant and well-maintained lawn is fortunately much easier than you would think. Regularly mowing at the recommended height of 3-4 inches promotes optimal grass health and facilitates moisture retention.

Add Illumination. Landscape lighting will enhance your home security and aesthetics. A well-designed system can transform an ordinary porch into a cherished evening retreat. Path lights further illuminate walkways, while solar options provide a worry-free alternative for those concerned about electrical installation.

Embrace the Power of Paint. A fresh coat of paint on your front door, garage door, and window trim can significantly enhance your exterior. If your front door has had wear and tear over the years and is beyond repair, it might be time to replace it. Upgrading your door and entryway is a solid investment if you’re considering selling your home soon. According to Remodeling Magazine’s Cost vs. Value 2023 report, homeowners can recoup 50% of a grand entrance replacement cost.

Time to Remove Grime. While it may look like a shower for your home, rainfall, unfortunately, is most likely making your home dirtier. However, utilizing a high-powered pressure washer (rental options are readily available) allows for the effective removal of accumulated dirt and grime from driveways, walkways, and vinyl siding, resulting in a remarkably improved appearance.

Introduce Blooming Beauty. Vibrant spring flower arrangements are a great way to make a big impression on any sized porch. Hanging planters are an ideal option for covered areas, while open spaces offer greater flexibility in terms of planter size and arrangement. Plants can add color and life to your outdoor area.

Boosting your home’s curb appeal doesn’t have to consume all of your time and spare cash. Pick your projects efficiently – try to find something that isn’t too expensive but will give your home the biggest bang for your buck. With inspiration and elbow grease, a little bit can go a long way.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

