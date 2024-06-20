5 toxic plants to stay away from in MS, plus a bonus fact

Summer is when most of us are able to get out and enjoy our lawns and the outdoors.

But there are a few things we should stay away from in the garden and in general in the outdoors of Mississippi.

Plant and outdoor expert Felder Rushing said there are a lot of species that can cause problems, but he has one piece of advice for everyone.

"Don't go eating anything that you don't know what it is," said Rushing, a Mississippi State University graduate, and a retired Extension Service urban horticulture specialist, who lives in the Fondren area of Jackson. He also hosts the Gestalt Gardener, a radio program on Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

Felder Rushing

Rushing has been national director of the Garden Writers Association, a member of the National Youth Gardening Committee, and board member of the American Horticultural Society.

"You know there are a lot of things that might just cause a rash for some people, and we all know about poison ivy, but there are some that we rarely talk about," Rushing said.

Below are five plants Rushing said can cause problems.

Poison Hemlock

Hemlock can be found in many wild areas of Mississippi, specifically along the Natchez Trace.

Poison hemlock, a toxic invasive weed, has been spreading across the U.S., and Rushing said that includes Mississippi.

The plant has in recent years started getting close to more populated areas, raising concerns because it can be deadly if ingested.

"Don't eat it," Rushing said.

It looks like another plant easily found in Mississippi, Queen Anne's Lace. Poison hemlock is a "highly toxic biennial," according to the National Parks Service, which means it's a flowering plant that has a two-year life cycle and can be deadly for humans and animals if ingested.

"The big difference is Queen Anne's Lace branches out most from the bottom and hemlock grows more straight up or vertical," Rushing said. "You can find a lot of it along the Natchez Trace. There's definitely a lot there close to the visitor's center on the Trace in Ridgeland."

Oleander

It may be beautiful, but every part of this plant, which is native to the Mediterranean, is toxic. It is routinely found throughout Mississippi as part of yard landscaping.

Stay away from its leaves as well as its sap, which contains lethal cardiac glycosides. If you swallow just a little bit, it can cause nausea, vomiting, heart arrhythmias, and in extreme cases, death. Handling it without gloves can also result in skin irritation.

"This is one to watch out for," Rushing said.

Agave

Rushing has a personal experience with agave plants, which can cause skin irritation, swelling, redness and sores within minutes to hours of exposure. The sap is the most irritating part of the plant.

In taking an agave plant out of his yard, Rushing found himself covered in Agave sap. So much so, he found himself in the emergency room.

"It can really mess you up," Rushing said. "Every bit of my exposed skin was covered in blisters and rashes, and it burned like needles. So, don't take a chainsaw to an agave plant. That's my advice."

Virginia Creeper

While many people are aware to stay away from poison ivy, many are not aware of the dangers of Virginia Creeper, which some mistake for poison ivy.

"A lot of folks are allergic to Virginia Creeper, which is a very common vine here in Mississippi," Rushing said. "It can be found everywhere and can cause rashes as bad as poison ivy. Again, don't eat it."

Lantana

Bright yellow and orange lantana makes a stunning flower garden pick, but if seeds are ingested, it can cause a few problems.

Lantana has a lot of benefits but the seeds are toxic and people who eat them can experience vomiting, stomachache or diarrhea.

"I love this plant and it is beautiful, but you have to make sure to be careful, particularly where kids are involved," Rushing said.

Angel Trumpet

All parts of the angel's trumpet plant are very toxic for both people and pets. It's recommended you wear long-sleeves, gloves and even goggles when handling this plant.

Rushing said growing Angel Trumpet as a potted plant is a great idea, but keep all parts of it away from your mouth.

It can cause intense hallucinations, seizures, and even death in the most severe cases.

"Just pot it and put it up so a kid can't reach it," he said.

Bonus (sometimes surprising) plants

Azaleas in the front gardens of the home of Patti Hope. April 22, 2024

Rushing said that some other plants that can cause some type of reactions are Azalea's, Daffodil bulbs, milkweed, Nightshade, Stinging Nettle, Caster bean seeds and especially mushrooms.

While there is a lot of talk about Poison Ivy, Rushing said not to worry about Poison Oak, because there is very little of it in Mississippi.

"Poison Oak is more in the mountains and in California," he said. "One thing we do have is Poison Sumac, but it is very rare. I have only seen it twice in my life here in Mississippi, and I am an outdoors person."

He said that the Sumac you see growing along the state's roadways is a great plant.

"I grow it in my yard and you can make lemonade out of its berries," Rushing said.

One thing that is not toxic is the Poinsettia plant.

"They're not poisonous. They just are not, but everyone believes they are," Rushing said. "If you stick the leaves in your eyes, it will make your eyes bloodshot. So, I guess will will say don't stick Poinsettia leaves in your eyes."

