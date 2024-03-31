5 Thrift Finds You Should Repurpose in Your Home, Pros Say

If you love to visit thrift stores in search of special items to incorporate in your home, you may already know to think outside the box when shopping. So many great finds can be repurposed to better suit your lifestyle and function in multiple ways beyond their intended use.

Below, thrifting enthusiasts share five of their favorite thrift finds to keep an eye out for when secondhand shopping. Whether you're looking to give a piece of furniture a new purpose or maximize a piece of decor to better serve your needs, you won't want to miss out on the innovative ideas shared.







Meet the Experts

Sarah Gibson is the designer and blogger behind Room for Tuesday.

Sara Raak is the lifestyle creator behind SKG Designs,

Madeline Scalzi is the content creator behind Tulips for the Table.











Hutches

While not all of today's homes feature formal dining rooms that warrant hutches, do not feel as though you need to pass up a vintage furniture piece if it speaks to you.

Sarah Gibson, the designer and blogger behind Room for Tuesday, recently sourced a vintage hutch and opted to transform it into a beautiful bar cabinet that now sits in her kitchen housing glassware, bar tools, and other trinkets.

"I knew I needed an interesting and functional focal point that doubled as storage," she says. "While it was previously being used in someone's living space, we repurposed this piece into permanent cabinetry that now holds our glassware and bar items."

Do not be afraid to make some cosmetic alterations so that a piece better suits your home's needs, even if that's just as simple as repainting it or adding new hardware.

In this instance, Gibson separated the top and bottom pieces, added height to the display cabinet, and even installed corbels and molding before building the hutch into the wall so that it appeared original to her space.



Planters

No garden? No problem! You can still incorporate thrifted planters into your home in all kinds of creative ways, particularly if you're looking for organization solutions. Sara Raak, the lifestyle creator behind SKG Designs, spray painted two metal planters that she sourced and incorporated them into her niece's bedroom, where they now house stuffed animals.

A setup like this one makes it easy for young children to access (and put back) toys all on their own since it's lower to the floor.



Costume Jewelry

It's always fun to upgrade a standard outfit with some glam costume jewelry, but by no means do you have to wear all of your finds—they can double as art if you'd prefer.

"Take your artwork up a notch and grab some pieces that would be perfect to make any shape, like an Easter egg, Christmas tree, or any shape you love, glue them to a velvet background, frame it, and hang it," Raak says. "You instantly have a custom piece of art."



Bookends

While bookends make for a beautiful shelving accent, they can also serve in other capacities while looking stylish. And don't fret if you don't come across a matching set while out shopping.

"Even if they are missing a partner, a sturdy, unique bookend can be styled in many ways throughout the home," Madeline Scalzi, the content creator behind Tulips for the Table, says. She offers a few of her favorite ways to repurpose such items.

First and foremost, a bookend can double as a decorative doorstop, Scalzi notes, but it can also function as a decorative accent on a mantel, coffee table, or side table.

Don't forget that bookends can be used to showcase artwork in your home as well. Scalzi recommends turning the bookends front to back rather than side by side so they can style framed art or display any favorite records.



Copper Pots

Simple copper catch-alls can be repurposed as planters and will surely add major character throughout the home, Raak says. They're great for anyone who appreciates antique style and loves pieces with a bit of patina. They can also easily be used to store any stationery or even kitchen utensils.

Read Next: 7 Ways to Repurpose Empty Glass Jars, According to Pros

Read the original article on The Spruce.