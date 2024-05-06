5 things to do this week: Glow walk/run, car hop fundraiser and shopping opener

May 6—By Ayanna Eckblad

Mental health Awareness 3K Glow Run/Walk/Stroll

Raise awareness for mental health by registering and participating in the 3K glow run. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Run, walk or take a wheelchair or stroller through the different glow zones. Registration for the event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Albert Lea High School with the run starting promptly at 7 p.m. Participants are invited to wear as much neon as they like as well as clothes they are OK getting paint on. Cost of the event is $20 for adults and $10 for students and money raised will go towards connecting area youth to mental health services they need. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-awareness-3k-glow-run-walk-scoot-registration-887789721957?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

Trinity Lutheran Church car hop fundraiser

Everyone is invited to enjoy food from the comfort of their car at Trinity Lutheran Church's Car Hop benefit from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Food will be provided by Nel's Diner. Proceeds of the event will go to the ELCA youth gathering in New Orleans this summer.

Minnesota Author Tour: Kao Kalia Yang

Learn more about author Kao Kalia Yang at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Albert Lea Public Library as part of the 2024 Minnesota Author Tour. Yang's work focuses on the Hmong experience in America, and her books have been recognized by a variety of organizations including four Minnesota Book awards.

Bohemian Hall spring luncheon

Celebrate the spring season and Mother's Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bohemian Brick Hall between Myrtle and Hayward. In addition to the luncheon, there will be music by Albert Lea string group Opus 4. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from lodge members with funds going to preserve the Bohemian Brick Hall. Tickets for guests over 90 are free.

Albert Lea Shopping Opener

In addition to Mother's Day weekend and Minnesota Fishing Opener, this weekend also celebrates Albert Lea's Shopping Opener. Many local stores in historic downtown Albert Lea will be having promotions, treats and activities for all ages. For a list of participating businesses and further details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/844237474415515/.